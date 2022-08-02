Read on www.chattanoogapulse.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Motorcar Festival Introduces Canossa Fall Rally To Benefit Neuroscience Research
The 2022 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will present the two-day Canossa Fall Rally Chattanooga on October 12-14, as part of its third annual event on October 14-16. The Rally is open to classic and sports cars. The Festival will also include competition at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend on...
chattanoogapulse.com
Outdoor Chattanooga Continues Chickamauga Battlefield Bicycle Tours In 2022
Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and Outdoor Chattanooga will continue offering a series of free, historical bike tours through Chickamauga Battlefield. This year’s tours are scheduled for August 20, September 17, and October 15, beginning at 9:30 am at the Wilder Brigade Monument, Tour Stop 6, in Chickamauga Battlefield. Ride length is approximately 3 to 4 miles on flat to moderately hilly terrain.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Accelerates Efforts To Increase Access To Quality Parks
The City of Chattanooga has entered into a partnership with Trust for Public Land’s 10-Minute Walk Park Equity Accelerator, a new initiative designed to expand residents’ access to parks. The 10-Minute Walk campaign was created to help cities ensure that every resident can access a park or green...
chattanoogapulse.com
Humane Educational Society Announces The Arrival Of Rescued Beagles
The Humane Educational Society has announced the arrival of some of the 4,000 beagles housed at Envigo breeding and testing in Cumberland, VA. HES is elated to be a part of the rescue effort. The HES rescue team sprung into action at the receipt of the call. The team drove...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wutc.org
Chattanooga’s Black Soundtrack - At Home At The Bessie
Earlier this summer, the Bessie Smith Cultural Center here in downtown Chattanooga opened its latest exhibit. “Chattanooga’s Black Soundtrack” shares the stories of this city’s African-American music makers: the contributions they made across genres and styles, the struggles they endured and the changes they shaped across the generations up to today.
WTVC
TVFCU Community Spotlight: Mean Green Janitorial Service
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mean Green Janitorial Service is the TVFCU Community spotlight!. Find out what’s new with Mean Green Janitorial Service and Kelvin Lloyd, and learn how their partnership with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union benefitted them. Stay connected with Mean Green Janitorial Service. ______________. Stay connected with...
WDEF
From The Archives: Hamilton Place Mall Opening
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was a big week for Chattanooga 35 years ago. In back to back days, Hamilton Place Mall officially opened to customers and local leaders broke ground on the Tennessee Riverwalk project. On August 5, 1987, CBL held the grand opening for their new, flagship mall...
chattanoogapulse.com
Miracle League Of Chattanooga Celebrates Five Years Of Miracle Moments
Approximately eight years ago, a small group of committed citizens began the ﬁnal push to build a dedicated facility where individuals with disabilities could enjoy America’s favorite pastime: baseball. Thanks to the leadership of local organizations, like Rotary and the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga, along with contributions from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga's EMPACT Program kicks off third class with eight new participants
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community members seeking workforce development training are finding success through Chattanooga's Google IT Certification pilot program, EMPACT, which just kicked off its third class with eight new participants. So far, 17 people in our area have graduated from the digital literacy skills program, which launched...
eastridgenewsonline.com
The First Friday of the Month is Food Truck Friday at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga
The question that perplexes workplaces all over Chattanooga is “where do you want to eat lunch?” The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has the answer. The first Friday of the month is Food Truck Friday. Each month, hungry Chattanoogans can enjoy a variety of foods created by local culinary entrepreneurs served from their food trucks at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Community Invited to “PLAY BALL!” at Catoosa County’s Renovated Poplar Springs Park Ballfields
RINGGOLD – Catoosa County Commissioners, Parks and Recreation officials and contractors invite the community to “PLAY BALL!” at the renovated Poplar Springs Park ballfields, which are now officially open. The nearly $2-million renovation serves Catoosa County and visiting families with new, world-class baseball and softball fields, new...
WTVC
CHI Memorial: Back-to-School lunches and thinking beyond the sandwich
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Robin Darling from CHI Memorial talks with James about back-to-school lunches and thinking “beyond the sandwich”. Stay connected with CHI Memorial Diabetes and Nutrition Center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDEF
American Legion Post Donates to Local School
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – American Legion Post 0291 donated $1,300 to Orchard Knob Elementary School to help them stock their care closet. The American Legion recently adopted the school after learning that some students were in need of clothing, school supplies, and food assistance. The group hoped to raise two hundred dollars for their donation, but what they received far exceeded their expectations.
mymix1041.com
Local News for Thursday, August 4th
Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Today is Election Day in Bradley County as well as statewide, for the state and federal primary and county general election. Polls are open today from 8AM to 8PM, at the 17 Bradley County precincts. For those who did not vote early, you will need to make sure you vote today, at your assigned polling location.
WATE
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
WATE
Experience magic at the Hunter Museum
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Hunter Museum of American Art has rotating exhibits but right now they are running “Enchanted” an exhibit focusing on fantasy stories and golden-age comics. Whether you are a fan of the global phenomena “Game of Thrones”, grew up reading the words of...
WDEF
Wamps, Graham, Mott and Judge Webb highlight local election stories
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – On a night with many political suspicions confirmed by the voters of Hamilton County, we did see one upset and one amazing close race. But the big story is the Wamp family in Hamilton County politics. Both the son and daughter of former Congressman Zach Wamp...
chattanoogacw.com
New sheriff in town: Austin Garrett now wears the star in Hamilton County
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After Sheriff Jim Hammond served Hamilton County for over a decade, his second in command Chief Deputy Austin Garrett will be taking over. NewsChannel 9's Bryanna Idzior spoke with Garrett Thursday night. Garrett ran unopposed, but when we spoke with him tonight, he says he’s honored...
chattanoogapulse.com
Humane Educational Society Partners With NBC For The Annual Clear The Shelters Month
Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society has partnered with NBC and Telemundo for the Annual Clear the Shelters Event. Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Each year, NBCUniversal Local NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner...
WATE
Relax with your significant other at Oddstory Brewing Co.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want some great pizza or an ice cold pint, Oddstory Brewing Co. is serving up deliciousness as they expand to a larger venue. Oddstory Brewing Co. is about coming together and you get that message the moment you walk into their welcoming taproom. With board games on the walls and comfy seating, Oddstory invites you in and wants you to stay awhile. With a large variety of beer selections that will accommodate any taste, there is something for everyone at Oddstory.
Comments / 0