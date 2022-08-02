ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

chattanoogapulse.com

Outdoor Chattanooga Continues Chickamauga Battlefield Bicycle Tours In 2022

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and Outdoor Chattanooga will continue offering a series of free, historical bike tours through Chickamauga Battlefield. This year’s tours are scheduled for August 20, September 17, and October 15, beginning at 9:30 am at the Wilder Brigade Monument, Tour Stop 6, in Chickamauga Battlefield. Ride length is approximately 3 to 4 miles on flat to moderately hilly terrain.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Accelerates Efforts To Increase Access To Quality Parks

The City of Chattanooga has entered into a partnership with Trust for Public Land’s 10-Minute Walk Park Equity Accelerator, a new initiative designed to expand residents’ access to parks. The 10-Minute Walk campaign was created to help cities ensure that every resident can access a park or green...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Government
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
wutc.org

Chattanooga’s Black Soundtrack - At Home At The Bessie

Earlier this summer, the Bessie Smith Cultural Center here in downtown Chattanooga opened its latest exhibit. “Chattanooga’s Black Soundtrack” shares the stories of this city’s African-American music makers: the contributions they made across genres and styles, the struggles they endured and the changes they shaped across the generations up to today.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

TVFCU Community Spotlight: Mean Green Janitorial Service

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Mean Green Janitorial Service is the TVFCU Community spotlight!. Find out what’s new with Mean Green Janitorial Service and Kelvin Lloyd, and learn how their partnership with Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union benefitted them. Stay connected with Mean Green Janitorial Service. ______________. Stay connected with...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

From The Archives: Hamilton Place Mall Opening

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – This was a big week for Chattanooga 35 years ago. In back to back days, Hamilton Place Mall officially opened to customers and local leaders broke ground on the Tennessee Riverwalk project. On August 5, 1987, CBL held the grand opening for their new, flagship mall...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Miracle League Of Chattanooga Celebrates Five Years Of Miracle Moments

Approximately eight years ago, a small group of committed citizens began the ﬁnal push to build a dedicated facility where individuals with disabilities could enjoy America’s favorite pastime: baseball. Thanks to the leadership of local organizations, like Rotary and the YMCA of Metropolitan Chattanooga, along with contributions from...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga's EMPACT Program kicks off third class with eight new participants

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Community members seeking workforce development training are finding success through Chattanooga's Google IT Certification pilot program, EMPACT, which just kicked off its third class with eight new participants. So far, 17 people in our area have graduated from the digital literacy skills program, which launched...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

The First Friday of the Month is Food Truck Friday at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga

The question that perplexes workplaces all over Chattanooga is “where do you want to eat lunch?” The Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga has the answer. The first Friday of the month is Food Truck Friday. Each month, hungry Chattanoogans can enjoy a variety of foods created by local culinary entrepreneurs served from their food trucks at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Community Invited to “PLAY BALL!” at Catoosa County’s Renovated Poplar Springs Park Ballfields

RINGGOLD – Catoosa County Commissioners, Parks and Recreation officials and contractors invite the community to “PLAY BALL!” at the renovated Poplar Springs Park ballfields, which are now officially open. The nearly $2-million renovation serves Catoosa County and visiting families with new, world-class baseball and softball fields, new...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

American Legion Post Donates to Local School

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – American Legion Post 0291 donated $1,300 to Orchard Knob Elementary School to help them stock their care closet. The American Legion recently adopted the school after learning that some students were in need of clothing, school supplies, and food assistance. The group hoped to raise two hundred dollars for their donation, but what they received far exceeded their expectations.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Local News for Thursday, August 4th

Here is your Cleveland, Tenn. | Bradley County, Tenn. news on mymix1041.com, sponsored by Toyota of Cleveland:. Today is Election Day in Bradley County as well as statewide, for the state and federal primary and county general election. Polls are open today from 8AM to 8PM, at the 17 Bradley County precincts. For those who did not vote early, you will need to make sure you vote today, at your assigned polling location.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
WATE

Experience magic at the Hunter Museum

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – The Hunter Museum of American Art has rotating exhibits but right now they are running “Enchanted” an exhibit focusing on fantasy stories and golden-age comics. Whether you are a fan of the global phenomena “Game of Thrones”, grew up reading the words of...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Humane Educational Society Partners With NBC For The Annual Clear The Shelters Month

Chattanooga's Humane Educational Society has partnered with NBC and Telemundo for the Annual Clear the Shelters Event. Clear The Shelters is an annual, nationwide pet adoption and shelter donation campaign spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal. Each year, NBCUniversal Local NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations, plus affiliated stations, partner...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WATE

Relax with your significant other at Oddstory Brewing Co.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want some great pizza or an ice cold pint, Oddstory Brewing Co. is serving up deliciousness as they expand to a larger venue. Oddstory Brewing Co. is about coming together and you get that message the moment you walk into their welcoming taproom. With board games on the walls and comfy seating, Oddstory invites you in and wants you to stay awhile. With a large variety of beer selections that will accommodate any taste, there is something for everyone at Oddstory.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

