WAND TV
CWLP works to restore power for 861 customers in Springfield after storm
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield City Water, Light and Power report several power outages after the afternoon storm. According to the CWLP high winds, rain and lightning, brought branches across power lines and caused other trouble leading to power outages in Springfield. Crews are currently working to restore power to 861...
Crews install Route 66 neon sign at State Fairgrounds
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State leaders are trying to teach more people about Historic Route 66. As part of that effort, crews installed a 40-foot neon highway sign at the State Fairgrounds on Wednesday. The sign was paid for with money from a state tourism grant, and leaders said the exhibit will bring people to […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Heavy rain, debris combine for eventful morning commute in Decatur
DECATUR — Heavy rain and a mix of grass, sticks, bottles, cups and other trash made for an interesting commute Tuesday morning around Decatur. "I've been here a long time and I've seen it happen many, many times," said Kristy Miller. Miller is one of the many Decatur Municipal...
Herald & Review
Expensive homes on the market in Decatur and Macon County
Looking for luxury living on Lake Decatur? Look no further! Your next home is 818 Buccaneer Point! This five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home was completely remodeled in 2017 and has been meticulously maintained! With almost 4600 finished square feet of living space, this home has it all! As you approach the home, located on a quiet cul-de-sac, you will be impressed by the professionally landscaped yard. As you enter, you will admire the luxurious hardwood flooring that extends throughout the first floor. The spacious living room features a cathedral ceiling and an impressive gas log fireplace with a granite hearth. The kitchen is gourmet chef's delight, with plenty of storage space in the high-end cabinetry with soft close hardware and granite counter tops. The stainless-steel appliances are all professional grade, which include the gas six burner gas cooktop, double wall oven, microwave, compactor and refrigerator. The open concept kitchen has both an island and a peninsula, that make it a great space for entertaining as it flows into the sunroom that can double as a dining area. The sunroom offers panoramic views of the rear of the property and the quiet cove and features electric blinds. The first-floor primary suite has an abundant custom-built walk-in closet space and features an en-suite full bath with large marble walk-in shower, dual sinks and a make up vanity, all with quartz countertops. The first-floor office/den area has floor-to-ceiling built in bookcases and a beautiful view of Lake Decatur. The first floor also features a second office/craft room. On the second floor, you will find two more large bedrooms with custom-built walk-in closets and an additional full bath. On the lower level, the walk-out basement features a wet bar in the large family room. You will also find the fourth bedroom and another room that can be used as another office space or workout room, plus a storage area. The mechanics of this home include a high-efficiency furnace and central AC that has a REME HALO LED air purification system and a Honeywell humidifier. While the inside of this home is spectacular, you will be impressed by the outside as well! The house has new siding that was installed in 2017, new seamless gutters with leaf guard installed in 2018 and a new roof in 2019. The large dock on the cove was recently refinished, and features an electric pontoon boat lift with canopy cover. New garage doors were installed in 2020, and there is even an invisible electric dog fence and electric dog door for your four-legged family member. Be sure to view the 3D Virtual Tour.
Decatur Police announces summer results of Community Action Team
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department’s Community Action Team has had a busy summer as they worked to reduce gun violence and get violent offenders off the street. Chief of Police Shane Brandel announced some of the results their efforts yielded on Wednesday. Since May 9, CAT officers have made almost 190 arrests, […]
CWLP responding to power outages in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — City Water, Light and Power said there are several power outages in Springfield as a result of thunderstorms moving through the area. CWLP said the outages were caused by tree branches falling on power lines and “pockets of individual trouble” in backyards. CWLP’s outage tracker indicates that there are about 800 […]
28 percent of Decatur shooting victims are kids, teenagers
‘Stand up and say it’: A police chief’s plea to bring shooters to justice & the patterns behind the teens pulling the trigger DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — More than a quarter of gun violence victims in the City of Decatur this year have been 17 or younger (11 out of 40), according to Police Chief […]
Springfield Fire Department warns of texting scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Fire Department is warning the community about an ongoing scam it recently became aware of. The scam is in the form of text messages advertising SFD shirts for sale. Chief Brandon Blough said the SFD will never try to solicit or sell anything by text or direct call; the […]
Herald & Review
Decatur woman charged with being driver for catalytic converter burglar
DECATUR — Annette M. Crockett is charged with being the hired getaway driver for a Decatur man who police accuse of traveling around Central Illinois stealing and reselling catalytic converters. Crockett, 33, is due to appear Aug. 10 in Macon County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing on charges...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Heavy rains flood Decatur roadways
Heavy rains have left some Decatur roadways temporarily flooded as the city remains under a flash flood warning. The National Weather Service at Lincoln said shortly before 9:30 a.m. that parts of the warning area, including part of Macon County, have experienced up to 2.5 inches of rain and could see up to 2 inches more rainfall.
Effingham Radio
Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Christian, Northern Moultrie, Piatt, Southwestern Champaign, Northwestern Douglas, and Southern Macon Counties
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Christian County in central Illinois... Northern Moultrie County in central Illinois... Piatt County in central Illinois... Southwestern Champaign County in east central Illinois... Northwestern Douglas County in east central Illinois... Southern Macon County in central Illinois... * Until 430 PM CDT. * At 348 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Monticello to near Macon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Monticello and Bement around 355 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Tolono, Pesotum, Savoy, Lovington, Philo, Hammond, Arthur and Atwood. This includes the following highways... Interstate 57 between mile markers 220 and 232. Interstate 72 between mile markers 144 and 153, and between mile markers 156 and 168.
Springfield Police commends officer for saving man’s life
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police officials said an officer’s quick thinking helped save a man’s life. In a Facebook post, Springfield Police said that in early July Officer Slater responded to a man on a set of railroad tracks. When he got there, he found out the train was stopping, but the man was […]
Crews called to crash along U.S. Route 136
Update at 5:12 p.m. on 8/1/2022 State Troopers said two people were hurt in a collision between a semi-truck and a Toyota Corolla. Their injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. The Champaign Urbana Public Health District announced on Monday that, starting August 15, it will no longer reach out to people who test positive for […]
Inaugural Corvette Showcase happening in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Corvette owners and enthusiasts are invited to the inaugural Corvette Showcase in Champaign. The Showcase will be hosted by It’s A Wrap Automotive at its shop at 2026 Glenn Park Drive. It will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday. There will be food from the food truck of […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur's Turner Triplets set to turn 75
DECATUR — The Turner Triplets say they have been blessed since they were born 75 years ago. “We know we’re miracle babies,” said Marcy Dillow. “We all know, number one, if it wasn’t for God that we wouldn’t be here.”. Dillow, along with her...
wlds.com
Springfield PD Search For Missing Teen
UPDATE 9PM: Zowee has been located and is safe. Springfield authorities are searching for information regarding a missing teen. 15 year old Zowee Elizabeth Miller was last seen near Iles Park with a black backpack and a skateboard on foot on July 30th. Family members on Facebook believe she may have been approached by an older man in a black SUV.
Fire breaks out on prison guard tower
LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from Lincoln and other Logan County towns were called to Logan Correctional Center Tuesday morning after a fire started on the roof of a guard tower. The fire started around 9:50 a.m. and was determined to have been caused by a lightning strike. Responding firefighters used a water cannon on […]
Springfield Police looking for missing teenager
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department and Missing Person Awareness Network are working together to find a missing teenager they believe is in danger. Zowee Miller, 15, was last seen on July 30 near Iles Park and is still believed to be in the city. She is described as being White, 5 feet, […]
nprillinois.org
Springfield police found to stop black motorists more and other top stories|First Listen
Springfield police found to stop black motorists five times more than white drivers. Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey is on the defensive. National Weather Service warns of intense heat today for Central Illinois and confirms tornado touched down in Logan County on Wednesday. Caterpillar reports positive earnings results for...
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Dies in Calhoun Motorcycle Crash on Saturday
A Sangamon County man has been identified as the individual killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Calhoun County. Illinois State Police report that at 4:10PM Saturday just north of the Village of Michael on Illinois Route 100 a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 100 following several other motorcycles.
