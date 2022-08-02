ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Bolt scoots out of Richmond

By Richmond BizSense
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d3mOT_0h1nzcvY00

RICHMOND, Va. -- An e-scooter provider has unplugged from Richmond. Bolt Mobility, the first licensed scooter company to roll into the area in 2019, informed the city on June 7 that it was ceasing local operations. Bolt’s permit officially expires on Aug. 1, according to Brandon King, program and operations supervisor at the Department of Public Works, which regulates scooters in the city. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense .

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.

Comments / 3

Peace02
3d ago

Richmond doesn't really have a market for these companies. This is a driving town. They can't even get the public transportation together here.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Cars
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Cars
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scooters#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business
WSLS

Governor Youngkin announces details of Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – Back-to-school shopping is back, and this year, prices for those essential school items are expected to be much higher than normal. Thankfully, Virginia’s Tax-Free Weekend is returning soon. On Thursday, Governor Youngkin announced that select items will be free of sales tax from 12:01 a.m....
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
styleweekly.com

Goin' to California

Some of Richmond’s former Confederate statues will soon be on the march again, this time to sunny La La land. Richmond’s removed Confederate statues now belong to the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia, which is currently negotiating, along with Bill Martin of The Valentine museum, for four or five statues to be placed on loan for the exhibition “Monuments,” co-organized by LAXART, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit arts organization, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Los Angeles (MOCA).
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy