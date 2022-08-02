Bier Fest brings the spirit of Oktoberfest to Busch Gardens Tampa

Read on attractionsmagazine.com
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Tony’s Ybor Restaurant Will CloseBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
Salty Donut Is Coming To Tampa Next YearBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
attractionsmagazine.com
Take a free behind-the-scenes tour at four of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s major roller coaster
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering free behind-the-scenes tours of four fan-favorite coasters on August 13-16, 2022, in honor of National Roller Coaster Day. Guest can sign up at the Serengeti Outpost on the day of their visit to join one of four tours, each of which include a Q&A with the ambassadors who work on the rides, along with a look at maintenance areas guests usually are not allowed to enter.
cltampa.com
St. Petersburg LBGTQ+ staple Punky’s Bar and Grill has closed
Hope you made it out to last Tuesday's drag queen bingo at Punky's Bar and Grill— because it was the last one ever. After seven years open in downtown St. Petersburg’s booming Grand Central District, Punky’s Bar and Grill at 3063 Central Ave. has suddenly closed. It's last day in operation was Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Tampa's family fun center 'Grand Prix Tampa' closes its doors after 43 years
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s the end of an era. After more than four decades, Grand Prix Tampa has run its last lap. The miniature golf and go-kart spot closed its doors for good on Monday to make way for an apartment complex on the 15-acre site. Visitors have long enjoyed pool tables, an arcade and batting cages at Grand Prix.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Tampa
Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
995qyk.com
Unacceptable Behavior For A Restaurant
Todays Second Date Update was between Hailey and David. On their first date that they went all in on. The debate quickly became what unacceptable behavior for a restaurant looks like. They are both single parents and have known each other through a mutual friend for awhile now. Usually when you have a mutual friend and have been set up by that friend there is somewhat of a connection.
cltampa.com
Tampa's historic Hampton House on Bayshore Blvd is now for sale
A Bayshore home built over a hundred years ago for one of Tampa's first city attorneys is now on the market. Located at 1115 Bayshore Blvd., the home was built in 1912 for Hilton S. Hampton, who served as Tampa's city attorney from 1921-1925, a period that also witnessed the city's first form of a City Commission. He also helped launch the inaugural city charter.
The Daily South
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
fox13news.com
After 40 years, Grand Prix Tampa permanently closes
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa attraction that has been around for decades has put on the brakes. Grand Prix Tampa closed for good over the weekend to make way for a new set of apartment buildings. The 15-acre campus featured go-karts, a miniature golf course, and batting cages. The venue can be seen from Interstate 275 near Bearss Avenue.
WINKNEWS.com
5 Florida players become Mega Milllions millionaires
While the jackpot-winning ticket in last Friday’s Mega Millions drawing was sold in the Chicago area, five lucky people in Florida also hit it big. Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.
WFLA mourns loss of Chief Photojournalist Paul Lamison
While viewers saw Paul in front of the camera, we got to watch him master the craft of storytelling behind the scenes - shooting, editing and documenting the events that matter most to you. And he did it all, behind and in front of the camera, with a kind of infectious joy and commitment.
Beach Beacon
Former Clearwater High star finding his groove in minors
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — As the starting quarterback for Clearwater High School, Garrison Bryant learned how important it was to prepare for a game by analyzing the opponent beforehand. Bryant is using that strategy as a pitcher in the New York Mets farm system with the hopes that it will eventually pay off with a promotion to the Big Show.
cltampa.com
Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa
Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
cltampa.com
Tampa Chick-fil-A owner fined $12K for violating child labor laws
A local Chick-fil-A is facing a steep penalty after authorities discovered middle school-aged employees were being overworked. On Aug. 2, a Tampa Chick-fil-A franchise, located at 2551 N Dale Mabry Hwy., was fined by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) for violating child labor laws. Investigators found that between Labor...
cltampa.com
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes is stepping down. Grimes, who oversees the entirety of the city legal department, made her intention known in an Aug. 1 memo to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Joe Citro. In the memo, Grimes cites the city charter’s requirement that department heads...
plantcityobserver.com
Free vocational courses to learn a trade
The Tampa Vocational Institute will be offering the Intro to Construction Training program in Plant City. This four-to-six-week course will teach students the skills to obtain a trade and is free of cost. It will be held at 4503 Coronet Rd. and those interested must enroll by Aug. 12. In...
Man injured in shooting at Palm Harbor brewery
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting that took place at a brewery in Palm Harbor Wednesday evening. Just before 5 p.m., deputies responded to the Local Brewing Company on U.S.-19 N on a report of a shooting, the sheriff's office said. A man suffering a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
suncoastnews.com
Second chance to get a school backpack Aug. 6
There will be a Second Chance Backpack Event for Hernando County students, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook posting. The event will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, at two locations:. South Brooksville Community Center, 601 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Brooksville, from 1 to 3 p.m.
fox35orlando.com
Florida residents need to work this many hours per week to afford a place to live, study finds
ORLANDO, Fla. - As rent continues to skyrocket in Florida, a new report sheds some light on just how unaffordable the Sunshine State really is. The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) released its "Out of Reach" report breaking down how many hours someone needs to work in order to afford a 1 or 2-bedroom rented apartment in their state. In Florida, a resident needs to work at least 2.6 full time jobs at the state’s minimum wage (which is $10 per hour) to be able to afford a 2-bedroom rental home, the report states.
Tampa woman, 88, left on random doorstep as a baby works to unravel mystery
An 88-year-old Tampa woman, who was left on a Virginia doorstep at just three months old, is still trying to unravel her life's greatest mystery
Dunedin hopes garbage truck fires serve as wake-up call for trash customers
After multiple garbage truck fires, the City of Dunedin is reminding its trash customers to dispose of hazardous and flammable waste products properly.
