ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thief River Falls, MN

Randy Nelson, 67

Thief River Falls Times
Thief River Falls Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qz04m_0h1nzRAR00
Thief River Falls - Randy Nelson, 67, passed away following a brief illness on Saturday July, 30, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Randy lived in Thief River Falls and worked for Digi-Key Electronics in the IT department and managed a portion of their operational systems. He served in the Air Force as a Sergeant at Hanscom Air Force base at the Air Force Geophysics Laboratory as a computer specialist. He was also assigned to a variety of other locations including MIT. Randy loved his faith, history, music, old movies, and literature. He enjoyed digging into his family ancestry and sharing it with his family. He graduated from Denfeld High School, UMD and Mankato State University. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lynn Nelson (Hagberg). Randy is survived by sisters, Carole Baker, Sheila Fox (Greg) and their families. A burial service will be held August 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Duluth Minnesota Veterans Cemetery, 4777 US-53, Saginaw 55779. Memorials and donations in Randy’s honor may be made to the Duluth Honor Guard and St. John’s Free Lutheran Church. Arrangements are by Dougherty Funeral Home, Duluth. A00003B2022AG03

Comments / 0

Related
froggyweb.com

Local broadcaster Doug Hamilton passes away

FARGO (KFGO) – Award-winning local broadcaster Doug Hamilton has passed away after a battle with cancer. Hamilton, a longtime Fargo TV news anchor, was part of the Peabody Award Winning News Team at KFGO during the 1997 flood. Hamilton was also active in the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, was the...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Ashlyn Hill joins The Valley Today anchor desk

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Valley News Live is excited to welcome a new anchor to the desk. Ashlyn Hill will wake up with you on The Valley Today alongside Jordan Schroeer, Lisa Green and Gillian Trudeau from 4:30-7:00 a.m. Monday-Friday. “I am thrilled to be joining Fargo’s number...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Permanent jewelry has come to North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Permanent jewelry has been a popular concept recently and now, there is a jeweler who had started the business in North Dakota. ”It’s so simple but easy and meaningful and yeah,” said Chelsea Ktytor, permanent jewelry specialist at the Bracelet Bar. Chelsea...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
City
Duluth, MN
State
North Dakota State
City
Mankato, MN
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
City
Thief River Falls, MN
Duluth, MN
Obituaries
City
Saginaw, MN
Thief River Falls, MN
Obituaries
Fargo, ND
Obituaries
valleynewslive.com

Lady A postpones concerts in Fargo, Minot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Lady A concerts scheduled to take place next month in the area are no longer happening. The group posted on social media that they’ll be postponed, as its lead singer Charles Kelley has “embarked on a journey to sobriety”. Lady A...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Minnesota #fishing Report-August 5, 2022

BAUDETTE/WARROAD – LAKE OF THE WOODS & THE RAINY RIVER. Summer walleye fishing remains excellent with limits of walleye and sauger being taken from Lake of the Woods. Nice pods of eating-size walleye can be found in 12-20 feet of water in front of Pine Island, and near the Lighthouse and Morris Point gaps. Successful anglers are using spinnerbaits or crankbaits. The deep mud in 28-34 feet of water is also holding good numbers of walleye. For the most action at the mud, jig a frozen shiner or fathead minnow, drift a spinner and crawler, or troll a crankbait.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Nelson
FOX 21 Online

Awesome! Deer Shares Kisses With Young Pup In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A deer got quite loveable with a neighborhood dog in Duluth recently. Video from Peter Duvall shows the unique interaction of the deer licking the nose of his recently adopted pup, Bean, from the Douglas County Humane Society.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America

Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Historic Old Central High items set for auction causes community dust up

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Relics from Historic Old Duluth Central High School are set to be auctioned off on Saturday, but some alumni have mixed feelings. The Historic Old Central High School Museum Committee used to display items like marching band uniforms and other high school memorabilia in a museum inside the century-old building.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Falls#Digi Key Electronics#Hanscom Air Force#Mit#Denfeld High School#Umd#Mankato State University#St John#Free Lutheran Church#Dougherty Funeral Home
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals

Unionized nurses at seven Minnesota hospitals say they’ve taken a vote of no confidence in hospital management, ratcheting up the pressure on negotiations over pay, benefits and working conditions. “As a result of the corporate health care policies pursued by hospital executives … hospitals are understaffed, nurses are overworked, and patients are overcharged,” said Chelsea […] The post Minnesota nurses announce vote of no confidence in executives of seven hospitals appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Gordy’s Hi-Hat Adds Outdoor Pavilion

CLOQUET, Minn. — A fan-favorite diner in Cloquet now has an outdoor pavilion for patrons to enjoy a burger with a side of sun. Gordy’s Hi-Hat is a seasonal diner that’s been around since 1960. This spring, owners decided to put the locations extra space to use...
CLOQUET, MN
kvrr.com

Funeral Service Set for Former Clay County Sheriff Bergquist

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The funeral service for former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist is set. It will be held Monday, August 15 at 11 a.m. at Nemzek Hall at Minnesota State University Moorhead. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery in...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Holiday on University temporarily banned from serving food

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A health inspection was completed at the Holiday at 101 University Dr N after Fargo Cass Public Health received a complaint on August 4. In the report the inspector says they observed animal droppings and open food packages. There will be a follow-up on August 8th and as of now, they are not allowed to sell food or drinks.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Music
Cool 98.7

North Dakotan Tickles The Ebony & Ivory On America’s Got Talent

David Snyder, according to an article in the Grand Forks Herald grew up on a hobby farm between Grand Forks and Thompson, North Dakota. The pianist performed a pop song that he composed to a standing ovation from the America's Got Talent crowd. He received three yes's from all of the judges, and is moving on to the next round on the reality competition show.
GRAND FORKS, ND
ESPN Sioux Falls

Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022

From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
valleynewslive.com

Elderly man hurt following Otter Tail County crash

NEAR FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is hurt following a single-car crash in Otter Tail County. The State Patrol says it happened on Thursday, August 4 on Hwy. 210 near Fergus Falls. The crash report says 76-year-old Alan Olson of Clitherall, MN was heading east...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Teacher, Staff positions still open in several North Dakota school districts

(Fargo, ND) -- Many North Dakota school districts are still trying to fill teaching and staff positions. Districts in the Red River Valley are still working to fill open educator positions in time for the upcoming school years. Fargo Public Schools still needs to fill more than 20 teacher positions.
FARGO, ND
Thief River Falls Times

Thief River Falls Times

377
Followers
686
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

Thief River Falls Times

 https://www.trftimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy