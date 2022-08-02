Thief River Falls - Randy Nelson, 67, passed away following a brief illness on Saturday July, 30, 2022 in Fargo, North Dakota. Randy lived in Thief River Falls and worked for Digi-Key Electronics in the IT department and managed a portion of their operational systems. He served in the Air Force as a Sergeant at Hanscom Air Force base at the Air Force Geophysics Laboratory as a computer specialist. He was also assigned to a variety of other locations including MIT. Randy loved his faith, history, music, old movies, and literature. He enjoyed digging into his family ancestry and sharing it with his family. He graduated from Denfeld High School, UMD and Mankato State University. Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lynn Nelson (Hagberg). Randy is survived by sisters, Carole Baker, Sheila Fox (Greg) and their families. A burial service will be held August 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Duluth Minnesota Veterans Cemetery, 4777 US-53, Saginaw 55779. Memorials and donations in Randy’s honor may be made to the Duluth Honor Guard and St. John’s Free Lutheran Church. Arrangements are by Dougherty Funeral Home, Duluth. A00003B2022AG03