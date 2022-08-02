Read on www.cbssports.com
Dez Bryant Sign with Cowboys, Urges Odell Beckham Jr.
“Dezzzzzz back to the boys!!!!!!!! Get home king!'' writes OBJ on social media, touting the idea of a Cowboys reunion with Dez Bryant.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers on injured rookie WR Christian Watson missing start of training camp: 'It's not a big concern'
A rookie wide receiver has been one of the breakout stars of Green Bay Packers training camp -- at least, according to the team's quarterback. Aaron Rodgers talked up fourth-rounder Romeo Doubs this week, noting that he seems to make a "wow" play every day. Of course, Doubs was not...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Exits with likely leg injury
Evans left Friday's practice with an apparent leg injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Evans left early on the same day Chris Godwin (ACL) made his first practice appearance since December. Initial reports don't make it sound overly serious, but this is obviously something to keep an eye on with Evans going in the second or third round of most fantasy drafts. He's been TD-dependent since Tom Brady joined the Bucs, and while there was some thought his volume could skyrocket this year, Evans now has solid target competition with Godwin doing well in his rehab and Julio Jones signing up for the superteam. Even so, Evans has eight straight 1,000-yard season to start his career, and remains an annual candidate to lead the league in TD catches (though he's never actually done it, despite four seasons with a dozen or more).
CBS Sports
Cardinals' D.J. Humphries: Lands new deal with Cards
The Cardinals and Humphries agreed to a three-year, $66.8 million extension Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. This marks Humphries' third contract with team and ensures he'll remain in the desert as Kyler Murray's blindside protector through the 2025 campaign. Humphries has started all 75 of his appearances since the team selected him in the first round of the 2015 Draft.
CBS Sports
Titans' Kyle Philips: Getting snaps with starters
Philips has been getting work on the first-team offense, with WRs coach Rob Moore noting Thursday that the rookie has "made some plays" and "immersed himself in the playbook,", Buck Reising of 104.5 The Zone reports. Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reported Tuesday that Philips was beginning to get some slot...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Jose Quintana: First start with new team on tap
Quintana is scheduled to start the Cardinals' series finale with the Cubs in St. Louis on Thursday. Quintana will be making his Cardinals debut Thursday after he was acquired from the Pirates on Monday along with reliever Chris Stratton in exchange for right-hander Johan Oviedo and first baseman Malcom Nunez. The Cardinals also added another starting pitcher in Jordan Montgomery prior to Tuesday's deadline, leaving Dakota Hudson most at risk of moving to the bullpen if St. Louis opts to maintain a five-man rotation. Quintana had been solid through his first 20 outings of the season with Pittsburgh, compiling a 3.50 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 103 innings.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Zach Ertz: Exits practice early
Ertz was forced out of Thursday's practice with a calf injury, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Until the Cardinals provide an update on the severity of Ertz's calf issue, we'll consider him day-to-day. When healthy, the 31-year-old is the team's clear-cut top pass-catching option in a tight end corps that also includes Trey McBride, Maxx Williams (knee) and Stephen Anderson.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Johnny Mundt: Could get looks with Irv Smith out
Mundt is the leading candidate for the top tight end role with Irv Smith sidelined for the preseason and possibly early in the regular season after thumb surgery, and Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said Mundt has untapped potential as a pass catcher, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Mundt...
CBS Sports
Braves' Ozzie Albies: Plays catch Wednesday
Albies (foot) played catch Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Albies shed his walking boot last week and is taking part in light baseball activities. Assuming he feels good after playing catch, the 25-year-old is expected to ramp up his rehab process over the next few weeks. Albies will likely be in the mix to return from the injured list around mid-to-late August.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jose Trevino: Riding pine Wednesday
Trevino isn't starting Wednesday against Seattle. Trevino is getting a breather after he went 4-for-8 with three home runs, a double and four RBI over the last two games. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
CBS Sports
Giants' Jason Vosler: Moves to minors
Vosler was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday. The 28-year-old was called up by San Francisco on Friday and will head back to the minors with trade-acquisition J.D. Davis being added to the active roster. Vosler has appeared in 23 big-league games this year and has a .288/.351/.530 slash line in 74 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Dylan Moore: Feeling some relief
Moore feels the back spasms that prompted his placement on the injured list Sunday have subsided some, and he remains in Seattle recovering while the team is on its road trip, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Moore exited Saturday's game against the Astros with the spasms and hit the IL...
CBS Sports
Giants' Antonio Williams: Injures knee in practice
Williams appeared to suffer a left knee injury during training camp Tuesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Williams appeared to hurt his left knee while running routes during a 1-on-1 drill and was subsequently seen with the knee wrapped. He didn't return to practice for the remainder of the day. Williams is vying for a roster spot as the Giants' third running back, so missing any amount of time could considerably hurt his chances of making the roster.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Designated for assignment
Tsutsugo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Tsutsugo had inconsistent playing time for the Pirates over the last few weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after hitting .171 with two home runs, 19 RBI and 11 runs over 50 major-league games to begin the year. It's not yet clear whether he'll remain in the organization if he goes unclaimed on waivers, but Tucupita Marcano will take his place on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Marvin Jones: Starting spot secure
Jones is listed as one of Jacksonville's starting wide receivers, John Shipley of SI.com reports. The 32-year-old operated as the Jaguars' No. 1 wideout last year and finished with 73 receptions for 832 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games, so it's not a surprise he'll be a starter again in 2022. The offseason signings of Christian Kirk and Zay Jones should bring more firepower to the aerial attack, which could open things up for QB Trevor Lawrence and Jones, whose 11.4 yards per catch last year was his lowest since his rookie campaign in 2012.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Noah Syndergaard: Wins debut with Phils
Syndergaard (6-8) allowed four earned runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out two across five innings to earn the win Thursday against the Nationals. Of the 11 hits Syndergaard surrendered, only one went for extra bases. That allowed him to avoid a disastrous start in his debut with the Phillies, though he was forced to regularly work out of jams and managed only seven swinging strikes on 79 total pitches against a depleted Nationals lineup. Despite racking up only 66 strikeouts across 85 frames for the season, Syndergaard has allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 16 starts, which has resulted in a 4.02 ERA and 1.27 WHIP.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Tyler Heineman: Leaves with injury
Heineman was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Brewers with an apparent leg injury, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Heineman went 0-for-2 and suffered the injury while running out a grounder during the fourth inning, and he was replaced in the field for the following frame. The 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CBS Sports
Colts' Dennis Kelly: Out with knee injury
Kelly will miss some time due to a knee injury, head coach Frank Reich told 107.5 Indianapolis. The severity of his knee injury isn't clear, but this isn't great news for Indy's offensive line depth. Kelly started four games for the Packers in 2021, including Green Bay's playoff loss to the 49ers.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Rehab continues successfully
Haniger (ankle) is 1-for-7 with a home run, three walks and three RBI over his last two rehab games with Triple-A Tacoma. The rehabbing outfielder notably played right field in both games, the first time he's done so in back-to-back minor-league contests. Haniger appears set to be activated from his extended injured list stint Friday as previously reported, barring any unforeseen setbacks in what should be his final couple of games with the Rainiers.
CBS Sports
Reds' Aramis Garcia: Dealing with fracture in finger
Garcia is dealing with a fracture in his finger and doesn't have a timetable to return, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Garcia has been dealing with finger and elbow injuries over the last month, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to game action now that he's been diagnosed with a fracture in his finger. Michael Papierski and Mark Koloszvary should continue to serve as the Reds' top options behind the plate while Garcia remains sidelined.
