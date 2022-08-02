ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Pat Tomasulo on his 8th annual ‘Laugh Your Face Off’ fundraiser

By Paul Konrad
WGN TV
WGN TV
 3 days ago
WGN TV

Windy City Smokeout kicks off at United Center this weekend

CHICAGO — Summertime music, BBQ and festivals. There’s nothing more Chicago than that. The Windy City Smokeout will take over the city’s United Center this weekend with some of the best food and music in the country. Winner of the Academy of Country Music Awards “Festival of...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

The Perfect Summertime Snack: Philly-Style Soft Pretzels

That was a clip from the Netflix show ‘Never Have I Ever’ starring Adam Shapiro. But Adam isn’t just an actor, he’s also bringing the perfect summertime snack to Chicago with his company Shappy Pretzel Co. Joining us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with more is founder Adam Shapiro.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Meet Kyriakos 'Carl' Damianides, proudly at the helm of the Sky-Ride Tap downtown for 50 years

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine working at a place 50 years and hoping for 50 more – all because of the people. The owner of the Sky-Ride Tap is the embodiment of that very spirit. The Sky-Ride Tap is little in size, and little known. But it's a Chicago staple. CBS 2's Brad Edwards dropped by and popped up a couple of Old Styles to learn about a legend. You'll find Sky-Ride Tap at 105 W. Van Buren St., on the ground level of a two-story building called the Bock Building. The Chicago Board of Trade is across the street, and...
CHICAGO, IL
West Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Taste of Orland Park kicks off on Friday

The Village of Orland Park’s annual Taste of Orland Park returns to Orland Park Village Center from Friday, August 5, through Sunday, August 7. Now in its 19th year, the Taste of Orland Park showcases Orland Park eateries, community organizations and several bands throughout the weekend. Special events within the fest include a two-day Kids’ Zone, the annual Taste of Orland Park car show, themed trivia contests and live entertainment on two stages. New this year is Battle of the Bands that includes a performance by the winner on the main stage on Sunday, August 7, at 6 p.m.
ORLAND PARK, IL
WGN News

Bozo star ‘Rusty the Handyman’, Robin Eurich, dies at 69

CHICAGO — Actor Robin Eurich, best known as Bozo’s sidekick Rusty the Handyman on WGN-TV’s “The Bozo Super Sunday Show,” has passed away after a battle with cancer. He was 69. Eurich started in improv theater and both attended and taught at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Clown College. He was also a founding member of […]
CHICAGO, IL
#Comedy
959theriver.com

Checking Out a New-To-Me Beach

Hi this is Leslie Harris, and I love the beach. This year I have been to beaches in Indiana, a few in Chicago, Evanston, and Wauconda. Yesterday, I knew it was going to be really hot, so before I came into work, I checked out Hall Quarry Beach in Batavia.
BATAVIA, IL
Secret Chicago

These Are The Best Places To Watch The Chicago Air And Water Show

The Chicago Air and Water Show returns to Chicago on August 20th and 21st. Take in the show-stopping view as jets fly overhead in gravity-defying stunts. The annual show, which has been held on the shores of Lake Michigan since 1995, is back this month. Keep scrolling to find out the full schedule and the best spots to view this incredible event. Admission is free for any beach-goers and considering the show itself is half in the sky, and half in the water, you can’t go wrong with a prime beach view. The show itself is centered around the beaches on...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois’ Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Found in This Old Fashioned Shop

This would be a very difficult thing for me to ever judge. I've never had a bad chocolate chip cookie, but reviewers say there's none better in Illinois. The big holiday is August 4, 2022, and it's a no-brainer on how to best spend a portion of this day, devouring a box of chocolate chip cookies. Sometimes I like mine to be a little crunchy on the outside with a soft middle and buttery smooth., other times I like my cookie to be so fresh from the oven that the chocolate is almost too hot to eat. How do you like your chocolate chip cookie?
ILLINOIS STATE
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick making Chicago debut

Auburn, Alabama-based Chicken Salad Chick is making its Chicago debut thanks to a three-unit deal with a local couple, Kim and Garrett Seaman. The stores will span from the Fox Valley to Wheaton with the first location opening by year's end in Batavia at 220 N. Randall Road. "The Fox...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Willie Nelson to perform at Windy City Smokeout

CHICAGO - Willie Nelson is getting off the road to stop in Chicago. He takes the stage Thursday for the first night of the Windy City Smokeout. Sky Fox flew over the United Center parking lots Wednesday morning as crews got everything set up. Tim McGraw and Russell Dickerson will...
CHICAGO, IL
ourchanginglives.com

Urban Playground – St. Charles, Illinois

These days, St. Charles is often mistaken as just a suburb of Chicago. The reality of its beginnings is something far more interesting. To gain a better grasp of its history we spent a couple of days exploring the nooks and crannies of the city. With the Lincoln Highway running right down the middle, it is a popular destination for visitors from the surrounding regions. Trains run daily from Chicago, ferrying urban dwellers to this upscale outpost. Today this urban playground has moved on from its early days, but there are still reminders of days gone by. To get a better grasp of the city’s unique history, we dropped by the St. Charles History Museum.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
NBC Chicago

Four Pigs Are on the Loose in a Western Chicago Suburb

Police have been wrestling with pigs on the loose in a western suburb of Chicago. Since Tuesday, the Wayne Police Department has been attempting to pen four pigs seen roaming the village. The pigs have been wandering around Wayne for about a week and were spotted by the western portion...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

How to Get Glowing Skin at Any Age

When you begin to understand the impact time has on your skin you may start to rethink your skincare routines. Elizabeth Weiler, Director of Education at OVME Medical Aesthetics is here to teach us how to have glowing gorgeous skin at any age. Lincoln Park: 1945 N. Halsted. Vernon Hills:...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: BBQ Ranch Mac n’ Cheese

Honey Butter Fried Chicken – 3361 N. Elston Ave., Chicago, IL. Honey Butter has jazz on Wednesdays on our patio with our next upcoming next Wednesday. They’ve also brought back weekly specials with wings on Wednesdays and nachos on Thursdays!. Recipe:. HBFC BBQ Ranch Mac n’ Cheese.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Jeremy Allen White on Chicago's role in 'The Bear': 'I came to understand the city in a different way'

CHICAGO - Not only is FX’s "The Bear" the hottest new series on television, it’s also filmed right here in Chicago. Jeremy Allen White stars as world-class chef who takes over his brother’s Italian beef sandwich shop in Chicago. White has a long history of filming in the city – before "The Bear," he starred as Lip in the hit Showtime series "Shameless."
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Annual Fill the Boot campaign begins in Chicago

CHICAGO — The annual fill the boot campaign kicked off Wednesday in Chicago.   The goal is to raise money for people with muscle debilitating diseases. This year marks the 68th anniversary of the partnership between the Muscular Dystrophy Association and firefighters.  In Chicago, the collaboration has raised more than $1.8 million dollars towards the effort […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago couple starring in new HGTV show share their “Flip Tips”

EJ and Jason Williams star in the new HGTV show, “Flip to a Million.” The show debuts tonight, August 1st, on HGTV and will be available on Discovery +. The Chicago area couple have been flipping properties for decades as part of their successful real estate ventures. They shared great “flip tips” for those looking to get in the business or just navigating work on their own home.
CHICAGO, IL
