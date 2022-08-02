Louisiana To Receive $134 Million Of Additional Federal Funding To Improve Infrastructure Resilience

We very much appreciate that you chose to report on developments in State of Louisiana v. Victor, No. 2010-CR-2010 before the 40th Judicial District Court for the Parish of St. John the Baptist in the State of Louisiana, Division “B”, Ad Hoc Judge Dennis Waldron presiding. The defendant, Errol Victor, Sr. (Rev. Victor), is a longtime member of Louisiana United International, Inc. (LUI) which has teamed with Brown Vindicators (BV) to provide him crisis management and other services as human rights defenders. As LUI and BV representatives, Dr. Crenshaw-Logal and I bring to your attention those portions of your July 20, 2022 coverage of Rev. Victor’s ordeal that we propose to you are misleading to say the least.

