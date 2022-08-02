Louisiana To Receive $134 Million Of Additional Federal Funding To Improve Infrastructure Resilience

Read on www.lobservateur.com
Related
L'Observateur
CF Industries Announces $198.5 Million Plan To Produce Blue Ammonia At Donaldsonville Complex
DONALDSONVILLE, La. – CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to construct a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it says is the largest ammonia production facility in the world. The project would create 12 new...
L'Observateur
Louisiana approved to issue P-EBT benefits to children ages 0-5 on SNAP
BATON ROUGE, LA, August 4, 2022 – The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) received federal approval to issue Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits to families of children ages 0-5 who have received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly known as Food Stamps. This is part of...
L'Observateur
Gov. Edwards Announces an Additional $253 Million to Make Hurricane Ida Parishes More Resilient
BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) announced that an additional $253 million dollars has been allocated to 25 Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). This round of HMGP funding will be used to support ongoing recovery and mitigation projects and is in addition to the first installment of $85 million that was allocated earlier this year.
L'Observateur
Louisiana crews install signs to warn of speeding crackdown on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge
(The Center Square) — Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development workers are installing new signs on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in the first phase of a three-phase process to crack down on speeding. The work follows increased fines that took effect August 1 as part of a series of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
L'Observateur
Port of South Louisiana celebrates new law tackling supply chain issues
RESERVE — Port of South Louisiana Chief Executive Officer Paul Matthews celebrates the enactment of Act 551 by Senator Gary Smith, Jr., which will significantly address the supply chain and traffic issues that consumers are facing every day. This Act, which became effective upon Governor Edwards’ signature on June 17, allows for the permitting of a single truck driver to haul two containers both headed to a port or to pick-up two containers from a port and take to their destinations.
L'Observateur
Marathon Garyville Refinery to provide $350K grant for St. John Parish teachers
GARYVILLE — St. John the Baptist Parish (SJBP) Public Schools today kicked off the 2022-2023 school year under the theme “Journey to Excellence” bolstered by a $350,000 workforce development grant to the SJBP Education Foundation from Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s Garyville Refinery. The grant will cover the accreditation costs for all non-certified teachers within the school system – approximately 120 teachers.
L'Observateur
Three arrested on charges of defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE – Three Louisiana residents face felony charges after allegedly defrauding a state program that offers sales tax refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. Based on a Presidential declaration, citizens can apply for a refund of sales tax they paid on items lost during a...
L'Observateur
River Parishes become official destination for American Cruise Lines
VACHERIE – On Tuesday, July 26, Louisiana’s River Parishes Tourist Commission held a special press announcement in Vacherie at the St. James port revealing a new partnership with American Cruise Lines that will make the River Parishes an official destination on their New Orleans cruise line. The press...
RELATED PEOPLE
L'Observateur
Letter to the Editor
We very much appreciate that you chose to report on developments in State of Louisiana v. Victor, No. 2010-CR-2010 before the 40th Judicial District Court for the Parish of St. John the Baptist in the State of Louisiana, Division “B”, Ad Hoc Judge Dennis Waldron presiding. The defendant, Errol Victor, Sr. (Rev. Victor), is a longtime member of Louisiana United International, Inc. (LUI) which has teamed with Brown Vindicators (BV) to provide him crisis management and other services as human rights defenders. As LUI and BV representatives, Dr. Crenshaw-Logal and I bring to your attention those portions of your July 20, 2022 coverage of Rev. Victor’s ordeal that we propose to you are misleading to say the least.
L'Observateur
New Traffic Plan at JLO Takes Effect Monday
The St. John Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division has been working with school administration at John L. Ory Communication Arts Magnet School in LaPlace to implement a new traffic plan for drop off and pick up of students. Starting Monday, August 8, 2022, the car pool line will start in...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 40 sharks illegally caught
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha boat crew and seized 40 illegally caught sharks in federal waters off southern Texas, Tuesday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel of four fishermen engaged in illegal fishing aboard a lancha approximately 7 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption, St. James guilty pleas 7/25 to 7/29
During the week of July 25 – July 29, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. 1. Trevon Blunt, 46160 Clouatre Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 22, pled guilty to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
L'Observateur
2 injured in train accident in LaPlace
A female, 23, and a male, 22, both of Reserve, were injured after being struck by a train on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in LaPlace. About 1 p.m., the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division responded to Main and Cardinal streets in LaPlace in reference to a vehicle hit by a train.
L'Observateur
LaPlace man arrested in Las Vegas
Two Louisiana residents were allegedly involved in a Connecticut robbery. Lamoine Ward of LaPlace was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Aug. 1 for the arrest warrant held by Greenwich Police Department in Greenwhich, Connecticut. On June 25, a woman identified as Kristen McKenzie of Metairie entered a business on...
L'Observateur
And the winner is…
Far left, St. Charles Catholic graduate Tank Nelson was awarded a $1,000 college scholarship by the Rotary Club of LaPlace. Presenting the award is Rotary president Demetria R Carter. Next, West St. John graduate Je’Nya Ketchens was awarded a $1000 college scholarship by the Rotary Club of LaPlace. Rotary president Demetria R. Carter presented Ketchens with her award Right, Sylvia Taylor earned Rookie of the Year. Presenting the award is Rotary Club of LaPlace President Demetria R. Carter.
L'Observateur
SJSO chaplain becomes pastor of local church
NEW SARPY — Deputy Jeff Patterson, chaplain of the Sherman Walker Correctional Facility in LaPlace, has been elected pastor of St. Matthew’s Baptist Church in New Sarpy. An installation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 4 at St. Matthew’s, located at 604 E.S. Johnson Street.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
L'Observateur
Grieving mother warns that anyone could fall victim to addiction Fentanyl poisoning steals lives in the community
LAPLACE — Jessica Scroggins was 30 years old when she passed away on February 3, 2022, poisoned by the one thing she feared the most. It’s not always easy for Elizabeth Bourgeois to share her daughter’s story. Seeing how hard her daughter advocated for herself and fought for a sober life, she never expected Jessica’s life would be cut short by fake pressed oxycodone pills laced with a lethal dose of fentanyl.
L'Observateur
Back to school physicals offered at St. James Parish Hospital
LUTCHER — The St. James Parish Hospital Therapy Center team offered the following tips to families in need of physicals for the 2022-23 school year. Get your physical before the season starts. Getting a sports physical done before starting vigorous training allows a medical professional to determine if an...
L'Observateur
SCSO seeks help finding missing woman
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. The missing woman, Laura Morgan, is a 54-year-old white female, who was last seen on July 28, 2022, leaving her residence in New Sarpy. Laura is approximately 5’7, 125 lbs. with brown...
L'Observateur
LaPlace man arrested stolen vehicle
Wayne Eric Jones Jr., 29, of LaPlace, a convicted felon, was arrested Tuesday, Augusts 2, 2022 after a brief pursuit with police in a stolen vehicle. On Tuesday, August 2, 2022, about 3 p.m., officers were notified of a stolen vehicle in the area of La. 3188 and St. Andrew’s Boulevard in LaPlace. Upon arrival in the area, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle at I-10 eastbound at the 208.6 mile marker. The driver, later identified as Jones, refused to stop and fled from deputies at a high rate of speed. A brief pursuit followed.
Comments / 0