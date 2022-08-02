Brad Pitt gushes over 16-year-old daughter Shiloh’s dance skills: ‘It brings a tear to the eye’

Brad Pitt has praised his 16-year-old daughter , Shiloh, for her amazing moves on the dance floor.

The 58-year-old actor opened up about his daughter’s dance moves during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, while on the red carpet for the premiere of his movie, Bullet Train . For the occasion, he wore a matching mint green jacket and pants, paired with a blue shirt.

While speaking to the publication, Pitt gushed over a viral video—shared last month by choreographer Hamilton Evans at Millennium Dance Complex—of Shiloh and a group of performers dancing to Doja Cat’s “Vegas”.

“It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” he said about his daughter’s love for dance. “Very beautiful.”

He also joked that his daughter, whom he shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, didn’t inherit her dance skills from him.

“I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” he added.

When he was asked what he thought about his children pursuing careers in the creative arts field, the Fight Club star shared how happy it makes him to see them discover their own passions.

“I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish,” he added.

Along with Shiloh, Pitt and Jolie share five other children: Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14.

On the red carpet, Pitt applauded another one of his daughters for a recent milestone. Zahara will be attending Spelman College , a historically Black women’s college based in Georgia, in the fall.

“â€‹â€‹I’m so proud of her,” he said, during an interview with Vanity Fair at the premiere. “She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud.”

Jolie first announced Zahara’s achievement in an Instagram post on Sunday and shared a photo of the 17-year-old posing with her future classmates.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters,” she wrote in the caption. “Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honour to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”