Parking Lot Behind Federal Courthouse Temporarily Closed

Read on www.wtvy.com
Related
wtvy.com
Road Closure coming to Ashford Road
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting on Monday, August 8, Houston County Road and Bridge will close Ashford Road to through traffic. The closure will be between Enon Road and Freddie Whiddon Road until further notice. The road closure is necessary to replace a cross drain before an upcoming project. Subscribe...
wdhn.com
County officials speak on Dothan plant closing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In just a few months, Borden Dairy will have to stop its production and right now its leaving a sour taste in the mouth of county officials. “Concerned about the 200 employees that have been notified already about the closing, we’re disappointed for them, our community and the small town of Cowarts that’s growing and doing well,” Commissioner Doug Sinquefield said.
wdhn.com
Dothan issues temporary water shut-off
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The City of Dothan has issued a water shutoff advisory for the Circle City. The water will be shut off on Tuesday, August 2nd, between 11:30 p.m. and 3:00 a.m. on the outside of the Ross Clark Circle between Waffle House, the 2849 Ross Clark Circle location, and AT&T located at 2927 Ross Clark Circle.
wtvy.com
Dothan Regional Airport to hold disaster exercise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan Regional Airport will conduct a disaster exercise on Friday, August 5 at 9 AM. The exercise will simulate an aircraft accident with approximately 25 injuries, according to Airport Executive Director Adam Hartzog. The Airport conducts a full scale exercise every two to three years to comply with Federal Aviation Administration regulations and to provide an opportunity for area first responders to practice working together in a real world environment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdhn.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Dothan parking lot closure
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A downtown Dothan parking lot will be temporarily closed. The City of Dothan has announced the closure of the parking lot behind the Federal Courthouse on North Foster Street starting on Tuesday. Dothan Utilities will be working in the area during this time. The project...
wtvy.com
Evacuation drill prepares Houston County for upcoming school year
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Several districts across the Wiregrass are stepping up security measures ahead of the 2022-2023 school year. This includes practicing drills in case of an emergency situation. Two Houston County Schools executed an evacuation drill Thursday morning. Several busses from Ashford and Houston County High Schools...
wtvy.com
Vet facility coming to Dothan
First responders received a report of an individual with a gunshot wound at a residence in 600 Block of Tartan Pines Enterprise, AL around 10:30 a.m. The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce in gearing up for a busy month in the circle city. Here to talk more about the happenings is Misty Morgan with the chamber.
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Borden Dairy in Houston Co. to soon close
COWARTS, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN News has received new information on the timetable for Borden Dairy to close in Houston County. The Cowarts facility, along with a Mississippi plant, will have until October 2nd, 2022 to close its doors, according to a press release. Stay with WDHN News for...
wdhn.com
Wednesday wreck in Geneva claims life of a Holmes Co. man
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva police are reminding people to be careful behind the wheel after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 27, near the Pea River bridge claimed the life of a Northwest Florida man. Ronald Thompson, 61, of Westville was killed. Police say he was...
wtvy.com
Four-way stop coming to intersection in Ino
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An ALDOT project is underway at Alabama Highway 134 and County Roads 460 and 461 in Ino, Alabama. On Monday, August 1, crew began setting up in preparation for the project at the intersection of Alabama Highway 134 and Coffee County Roads 460 and 461. This project is set to convert the current intersection into a four-way stop.
wdhn.com
ROAD CLOSURE: County road in Dale Co. will be closed
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A road in Dale County will be closed temporarily for repairs starting Tuesday morning. Dale County Road and Bridge are scheduled to begin repairs on Tuesday, August 2nd, at 7:00 a.m. County Road 445 will be closed between Averett Street and County Road 17....
wtvy.com
Houston County deputy terminated after Coffee County DUI arrest
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza terminated a deputy after learning of his DUI arrest. Alvah Carlson, 38, was charged Wednesday night in Elba. “I’m not going to tolerate (this behavior),” Valenza said of the matter. “You can’t fix stupid.”. The sheriff...
wtvy.com
New teachers are headed to Henry, Houston, and Dothan Schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston and Henry counties along with Dothan City have many new teachers entering the classroom. The three districts came together for the “Wiregrass Institute” to prepare for a great year. Patrice Morgan is bringing her passion for science into an Abbeville Elementary 6th grade...
wtvy.com
At least one fatality, two injuries reported in head-on collision near Geneva
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The victim has since been identified. GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A fatality and at least two injuries from a head-on collision are being reported near Geneva. The collision occurred near S Riverview Street and E Westville Avenue on Highway 27 South. Multiple first responders have been...
wtvy.com
Annual Going for the Gold 5k Trail Run and Walk for Children’s of Alabama set
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The 9th Annual Going for the Gold 5K Trail Run and Walk is set for Saturday, Aug. 20 at Westgate Trail (501 Recreation Rd, Dothan, AL 36303). Hosted by the Dothan Fire Department, proceeds from the race benefit Developmental Therapeutics within the Alabama Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders (ACCCBD) at Children’s of Alabama. Last year, the event raised over $13,000 to support those impacted by childhood cancer.
wtvy.com
Explosive: Woman who implicated officer in Dothan teens murder recants
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - A woman who had accused Ozark police of covering up the murder of two teens to protect one of their own recanted those claims in explosive testimony on Thursday. “I lied,” Rena Crumb said during a court hearing to determine what evidence will be permitted in...
wdhn.com
Dothan attorney charged with DUI
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan attorney has been charged with driving under the influence. Valerie Dawson Judah, 57, was arrested Tuesday night after Dothan police say an officer stopped her in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she was driving erratically. Judah faced another DUI charge...
wtvy.com
Victim identified in deadly Geneva County crash
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A victim has been identified in the Geneva County crash that occurred earlier Wednesday afternoon. Ronald David Thompson, age 60, of Westville, FL, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident just North of the Pea River bridge in Geneva, according to the Geneva County Coroner.
wtvy.com
City Of Dothan And HudsonAlpha Institute For Biotechnology Announce Partnership
Biotech institute bringing cutting edge research to Dothan. he City of Dothan, Alabama, and the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology announced today they have signed a memorandum of understanding to pursue a public-private partnership to create a new HudsonAlpha Wiregrass. Vet facility coming to Dothan. Updated: 4 hours ago. Crews are...
wtvy.com
Water World holding Peanut-Coloring Contest
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Water World is planning to get their own “Peanuts Around Town” peanut in 2023, and want to hear from local Dothan and Wiregrass kids to help them design their new nutty friend. The folks at Water World and Dothan Leisure Services will be holding...
Comments / 1