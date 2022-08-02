Parking Lot Behind Federal Courthouse Temporarily Closed

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — In just a few months, Borden Dairy will have to stop its production and right now its leaving a sour taste in the mouth of county officials. “Concerned about the 200 employees that have been notified already about the closing, we’re disappointed for them, our community and the small town of Cowarts that’s growing and doing well,” Commissioner Doug Sinquefield said.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO