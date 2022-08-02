Providence man sentenced to 14 years for role in Carolina Avenue shootout

Read on turnto10.com
Turnto10.com
Providence man sentenced to 42 years in prison for 2015 murder
(WJAR) — A Providence man has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for a 2015 murder at a Providence apartment building, the Rhode Island Attorney General announced on Friday. A judge sentenced 38-year-old Efrain Blanco on Wednesday to 60 years with 42 years to serve at the ACI...
ABC6.com
Grand jury indicts Cranston man for role in officer involved shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attornery General Peter Neronha said Thursday that a Grand Jury indicted a Cranston man in connection to a officer involved shooting back in January. Neronha said 49-year-old Kyle Bento is now charged with burglary and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.
ABC6.com
Grand jury indicts Providence man accused of robbing gas station
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Thursday that a grand jury indicted a Providence man for an alleged robbery back in January. Neronha said 19-year-old Izaiah Rivera Richard is being charged with one count of second-degree robbery. Rivera is being accused of robbing a...
ABC6.com
Suspect in Cranston shooting held on bail
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The suspect in a targeted shooting in Cranston did not enter a plea when he was arraigned Thursday. Michael McCombs, 33, was held on a $50,000 surety bail and was issued a no contact order with the victim. Cranston police said Thursday that they arrested...
Turnto10.com
Man arrested for allegedly stabbing a neighbor in Mansfield
(WJAR) — Police arrested a man accused of stabbing a neighbor in Mansfield early Friday morning. The Mansfield Police Department responded around 3:01 a.m. to 23 Francis Avenue for a reported stabbing. The victim told police he had been stabbed by his neighbor while he was walking in the...
3 indicted on murder charges in Newport double shooting
The suspects in a Newport shooting that killed one man and wounded another are facing new charges.
ABC6.com
Man stabbed in Providence, shot in Cranston
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence and Cranston police have a joint investigation after a man was shot and stabbed Wednesday night. Cranston Police Maj. Todd Patalano said it is believed the man was stabbed in Providence and then shot in Cranston. The man, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was...
Turnto10.com
North Kingstown police search for suspected drug store robbers
(WJAR) — North Kingstown police are searching for three suspects accused of a robbery at a North Kingstown Walgreens on Wednesday morning. Police said the call for a robbery came in around 9:18 a.m. on Wednesday at a Walgreens at 7691 Post Road in North Kingstown. According to surveillance...
3 men wanted in North Kingstown drug store robbery
Police are searching for three men who robbed a North Kingstown drug store Wednesday morning.
Providence man charged in Bellingham car breaks
The suspect, identified as Thony Greene, 26, was carrying a backpack containing items consistent with what was stolen from the vehicles, according to police.
ABC6.com
Man, 25, shot in arm in Central Falls
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm in Central Falls on Tuesday night. Central Falls Police Maj. Christopher Reed said shots had been fired just before 9:30 p.m. on Lincoln Avenue. The man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to Rhode...
Turnto10.com
Police: 1 injured in targeted shooting in Central Falls
(WJAR) — A man was injured Tuesday night in Central Falls in what police called a targeted shooting. The Central Falls Police Department says it responded to 122 Lincoln Avenue for a shots-fired report. In the area, police found a 25-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to the...
Turnto10.com
Man injured in targeted shooting in Cranston, police say
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A man suffered gunshot wounds after someone walked up to a Cranston home and fired multiple rounds, Cranston police said Tuesday. Police responded at about 11 p.m. Monday to a home on Mica Avenue, where officers found a 32-year-old man with two gunshot wounds. The...
ABC6.com
‘You could hear the screams, you can hear the shock’: Cranston store owner describes moments after man was shot
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — “Last night, I happened to be in the shop and I heard a shot and ran outside,” Dennis Horton, a store owner, described the moments after a man was shot in Cranston Wednesday night. “You could hear the screams. You could hear people...
Turnto10.com
2 injured in Woonsocket house fire
(WJAR) — Two people were injured in a Woonsocket house fire early Friday morning. The Woonsocket Fire Department responded around 5:00 am. to a home on Water Street for the fire. The department says a man and a woman suffered burns in the blaze and were transported to hospital...
Woman charged with ramming police vehicles in Narragansett
An Attleboro woman is facing a felony charge after she led officers on a chase and intentionally rammed into several vehicles in Narragansett on Tuesday.
Police: Caregiver exploited elderly Little Compton woman
Jahlena Ann Giron has been charged with exploitation of an elder, larceny, forgery/counterfeiting and obtaining property under false pretenses.
Man shot in Fall River neighborhood
Police are searching for whoever shot and injured a man in Fall River Tuesday afternoon.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man sentenced to prison after having girlfriend deliver drugs for him
PROVIDENCE – A Woonsocket man who led a crack cocaine distribution operation, and who attempted to disguise his involvement by having others deliver drugs that he had arranged to sell, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to court...
One year later, police still searching for Warwick woman’s killer
It's been one year since 24-year-old Miya Brophy-Baermann was gunned down during a night out with friends in Providence.
