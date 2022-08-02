McCarthy’s report continues to help college coaches in recruiting Jersey talent

Read on www.theobserver.com
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your OrganizationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Rutgers practice report, Day 1: The climb continues as Greg Schiano vows to develop young talent
The Rutgers football team took the field for the first official practice of its summer camp Tuesday, but that’s not stopping anyone from thinking about the future, particularly where the Scarlet Knights stand heading into year three of coach Greg Schiano’s second stint. “I think we’re right in...
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's basketball secures late commitment, extends key assistant coaches
The Rutgers men’s basketball team received a late addition to next season’s roster last week with the commitment of three-star forward Antonio Chol. In addition to this news, the Scarlet Knights also extended the contracts of associate head coach Karl Hobbs and assistant coach T.J. Thompson to keep head coach Steve Pikiell’s staff intact for next season.
Jackson, NJ man playing in cornhole championships as No. 11 in the world
Jackson resident Jimmy Youmans lost his job at the height of the coronavirus pandemic and decided to take the risk of competing in cornhole, a popular backyard game, as a full-time gig. This week, at 25 years old and less than two years after making that decision, he's in South...
HS football Group classifications and key dates, with season starting Aug. 26
Further proof the New Jersey high school football season is near came Wednesday when the NJSIAA released its North-South group classifications for the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 season. The NJSIAA released the sectional and group configurations for all five public school groups and the two non-public groups. Placement is based on...
bestofnj.com
The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey – 2022 Edition
Steak is synonymous with success. When someone is celebrating a major milestone or achievement, they go to a restaurant and order a big, juicy steak. But the only way to get a truly exceptional steak is to visit a dedicated steakhouse. That’s why Best of NJ is putting together a list of The Best Steakhouses in New Jersey.
theobserver.com
Sights from the Kearny Junior Police Academy
The Kearny Junior Police Academy is underway this week at Lincoln School and Sgt. Adriano Marques and Officers Jack Grimm and Vanessa Sevellano — of the Community Policing Unit — have the kids occupied at all times, learning the ropes about what it means to be a law-enforcement officer.
boozyburbs.com
New Jersey Monthly ‘Jersey Choice’ Results for 2022
It’s the readers’ turn with the results of the 39th Annual Jersey Choice awards from the current issue dated August 2022 (Read Full List). Each category has one winner for North, Central and South Jersey and a minimum of one critic’s pick. Area wins included Mighty Quinn’s...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, June 27-July 3, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Union counties for June 27-July 3, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
beckersspine.com
3 New Jersey orthopedic groups merge, form Ortho East
Three orthopedic groups have merged to form Ortho East, they announced Aug. 2. University Spine Center, Academy Orthopaedics and High Mountain Orthopedics, are all in Wayne, N.J., and will offer more niche specialties in New York and New Jersey. Services include sports medicine, imaging, joint replacement and spine and trauma...
njbmagazine.com
New Jersey’s Top Employers
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) most recent data shows that New Jersey’s labor market is continuing its stretch of job growth and declining unemployment, as total nonfarm employment increased by 6,700 jobs in May to reach a seasonally adjusted level of 4,199,100 workers. Additionally, the state’s unemployment rate declined and now sits at 3.9%, after being above 5% earlier this year.
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: &pizza, East Rutherford, NJ
&pizza, the popular pizza chain that started in Washington DC, has opened it’s latest area location in East Rutherford. This is their second shop in Bergen County — the first is in Paramus — with stores in seven states and plans for even more expansion. Known for...
theobserver.com
ECPO: Irvington man shot dead in Newark
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark police are investigating the shooting death of an Irvington man late Tuesday, Aug. 2, the ECPO says. Gregory Scott, 27, was found, shot, on the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, Newark, and he was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. that night.
visitprinceton.org
Where to Find the Best Pizza In & Around Mercer County
If you've ever talked to a native Jerseyian, they'll tell you that we house some of the best thin crust tomato pies in the country. Whether it's take-out, delivery or outside dining on a beautiful day, check out the list below for mouthwatering slices!. Bonus: Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool...
This Was Just Named The Ugliest City In New Jersey
We all know someone who aims to see every state in America. They usually have an old-school map hanging somewhere with a pin in all the places they’ve already been. Some people get even more granular, they want to see as many cities as possible too. Well, not all cities are created equal which is why a list came out naming the ugliest city in every state. So what is the ugliest city in New Jersey?
New Jersey Globe
Megan Coyne, the voice of New Jersey, is headed to the White House
Just five years after interning on Phil Murphy’s 2017 gubernatorial campaign, Livingston native Megan Coyne is on her way to the White House. Coyne, one of the architects of New Jersey’s hugely successful Twitter account with an attitude departed last week as Murphy’s social media director to join the Biden administration.
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past year or so and supermarkets are certainly no exception. Just this year alone, at least four major food stores have closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over...
Phil Murphy Wants New Jersey Teachers and Schools to Maintain Secret Blacklist of Problem Children
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wants New Jersey teachers to make a...
Here’s how much home prices have changed this year in each N.J. county
The frenzied real estate market of the past two years is supposed to mellow out this year. Gains in home prices are expected to slow to single digit increases after two years of double-digit growth. Home prices in New Jersey rose 12% in 2020 and another 15% in 2021, according...
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped In Central Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)
A motorist was trapped after their car flipped in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Route 440 South near Interstate 287 North in Edison, initial reports said. The vehicle was down in a ditch, reports said. CHECK...
