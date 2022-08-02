ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celina, OH

Sidney Daily News

Celina Insurance Group recognized on 2022 Best Employers in Ohio list

CELINA — Celina Insurance Group was recently named one of the 2022 Best Employers in Ohio. The Best Employers in Ohio program is coordinated by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain’s Cleveland Business. “We strive to offer satisfying careers and foster strong relationships so that every member...
CELINA, OH
Daily Advocate

Commissioners discuss Termination of Memorandum of Lease

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Thursday to discuss a termination of memorandum of lease. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination of allowance of bills dated Aug. 4, there is a total of $105,286.03 in the General Fund and...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Enthusiasm for Auglaize County Junior Fair persists despite rising costs

WAPAKONETA — With costs rising across the board due to the recent economic squeeze, families with children raising livestock for this year’s fair season had to contribute some additional funds to get their animals ready to show. Despite the increased expenses, exhibitors at the Auglaize County Fair have not slowed down, and the annual Junior Fair has been running as strongly as ever.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney-based commercial cleaning business brings experience and diligence

SIDNEY – A commercial cleaning business recently started serving Sidney, and the owner’s experience and hands-on attitude might just sweep away the competition. Courtney Smith started CMS Commercial Cleaning in September of 2021 after spending 20 years in cleaning jobs, including as a general cleaner, floor care technician, sanitation supervisor, housekeeping supervisor and accounts manager.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Shelby County creates CONNECT Shelby County for improved broadband access

SIDNEY – Shelby County is participating in a 14-week, fast-track program to create a countywide plan for expanding broadband access. State agencies, BroadbandOhio and Ohio State University Extension Office is supporting community leaders as they gather information about current broadband access and options in Shelby County, connect with other communities on best practices and successful models, and go through an opportunity analysis to identify the best path forward.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

2022 United Way Campaign leaders announced

SIDNEY — Duane Gaier, Shelby County United Way 2022 Campaign Chair, has announced the volunteer team to lead the 65th United Way fall campaign. The theme this year is “United for Impact.”. Gaier, Ed Thomas, Large Manufacturing Division Leader, and Scott Barr, President of the Shelby County United...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Sidney BOE approves contract for power source

SIDNEY — The installation of new video boards in the Sidney High School gymnasium ran into an unexpected glitch. “The new video boards take more power to operate than the old score boards so we will need to run new electrical to each board,” said Treasurer Mike Watkins after Tuesday’s special Sidney City Schools Board of Education meeting. “It was not know until the new boards were to be installed so the board needed to approve the cost of the update.”
SIDNEY, OH
Occupational Health Safety

OSHA Cites Company for Multiple Hazards, Proposes $480K in Penalties

Workers were exposed to machine hazards, struck-by hazards and others, OSHA says. An Ohio company was recently cited for exposing workers to hazards and faces over $480,000 in proposed penalties. According to the press release, OSHA found hazards at a facility in Wapakoneta, Ohio, in February 2022. Workers were exposed...
WAPAKONETA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter to host education program in Troy

TROY — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering an in-person education program in Troy to provide comprehensive information about Alzheimer’s disease and to answer common questions about dementia. The program, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, is being offered free to the community and will be held...
TROY, OH
Sidney Daily News

City honors utilities director for his good work

SIDNEY — William Blakely, city of Sidney utilities director, was honored Monday night when Mayor Mardie Milligan proclaimed Aug. 1, 2022, to be William C. Blakely Day in the city of Sidney. The proclamation expressed appreciation for Blakely’s work to ensure the city has safe public water services.
SIDNEY, OH
The Lima News

Allen County sees increase in COVID hospitalizations

LIMA — Allen County saw an increasing number of hospital admissions for COVID-19 illness in July, leading the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a risk advisory urging residents to wear masks in crowded places, regardless of their vaccination status. While most who contract the virus today...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Lima Fire Department announces that they will be doing spot occupancy checks at local bars

The Lima Fire Department will be doing spot occupancy checks to do their part in keeping people safe. Fire Chief Andy Heffner announced Wednesday that they will be sending out letters to local bar owners to update their occupancy numbers. They will be out taking measurements to assure establishments are not overcrowded. The chief says this will help keep individuals safe in two ways.
LIMA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Manger receives scholarship

SIDNEY — Sidney’s Alpha Beta chapter of the International Teaching Sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa, has granted its annual scholarship for 2022. They have announced Ainsley Manger as the recipient of the $1,000 scholarship. Manger is the daughter of Kelan and Stephanie Manger, of Botkins. She is a graduate...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Outdoors skills program planned

SIDNEY — The Call of the Wild, a youth outdoor skills program, will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Shelby County Libraries and the Kiwanis Club of Sidney,. Caleb Thompson will be the instructor for the class, which...
SIDNEY, OH
Urbana Citizen

Champaign Co. Fair opens Friday

The Champaign County Fair opens Friday, Aug. 5 and will continue through Friday, Aug. 12. Livestock shows, equestrian competition, garden shows and other local exhibitions will comprise the daily hustle and bustle of the fair’s activities. Entertainment at the grandstand will include the NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull on...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Dayton-area chocolate maker feels ‘prepared’ for upcoming holidays despite supply chain disruptions

A Piqua-based chocolates and coffee company said they feel “prepared” for upcoming holidays despite global supply chain disruptions affecting the chocolate industry. Dayton.com reached out to Winans Chocolates + Coffees after Hershey announced during a second quarter earnings conference call last week that they would not be able to fully meet consumer demand during the Halloween and Holiday seasons.
PIQUA, OH
Sidney Daily News

Primary results in … again

LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
LIMA, OH

