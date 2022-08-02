Read on www.sidneydailynews.com
Related
Sidney Daily News
Celina Insurance Group recognized on 2022 Best Employers in Ohio list
CELINA — Celina Insurance Group was recently named one of the 2022 Best Employers in Ohio. The Best Employers in Ohio program is coordinated by Best Companies Group in partnership with Crain’s Cleveland Business. “We strive to offer satisfying careers and foster strong relationships so that every member...
Daily Advocate
Commissioners discuss Termination of Memorandum of Lease
GREENVILLE — The Darke County Commissioners met Thursday to discuss a termination of memorandum of lease. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were present. In a matter of examination of allowance of bills dated Aug. 4, there is a total of $105,286.03 in the General Fund and...
Sidney Daily News
Enthusiasm for Auglaize County Junior Fair persists despite rising costs
WAPAKONETA — With costs rising across the board due to the recent economic squeeze, families with children raising livestock for this year’s fair season had to contribute some additional funds to get their animals ready to show. Despite the increased expenses, exhibitors at the Auglaize County Fair have not slowed down, and the annual Junior Fair has been running as strongly as ever.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney-based commercial cleaning business brings experience and diligence
SIDNEY – A commercial cleaning business recently started serving Sidney, and the owner’s experience and hands-on attitude might just sweep away the competition. Courtney Smith started CMS Commercial Cleaning in September of 2021 after spending 20 years in cleaning jobs, including as a general cleaner, floor care technician, sanitation supervisor, housekeeping supervisor and accounts manager.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County creates CONNECT Shelby County for improved broadband access
SIDNEY – Shelby County is participating in a 14-week, fast-track program to create a countywide plan for expanding broadband access. State agencies, BroadbandOhio and Ohio State University Extension Office is supporting community leaders as they gather information about current broadband access and options in Shelby County, connect with other communities on best practices and successful models, and go through an opportunity analysis to identify the best path forward.
Could you be owed money? Ohio consumer group says AES Ohio customers are due $60 million refund
COLUMBUS — Hundreds of thousands of AES Ohio customers could be due part of a $60 million refund from the electric provider after the company illegally collected a service charge over the last year, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel alleges in a complaint filed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
Sidney Daily News
2022 United Way Campaign leaders announced
SIDNEY — Duane Gaier, Shelby County United Way 2022 Campaign Chair, has announced the volunteer team to lead the 65th United Way fall campaign. The theme this year is “United for Impact.”. Gaier, Ed Thomas, Large Manufacturing Division Leader, and Scott Barr, President of the Shelby County United...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney BOE approves contract for power source
SIDNEY — The installation of new video boards in the Sidney High School gymnasium ran into an unexpected glitch. “The new video boards take more power to operate than the old score boards so we will need to run new electrical to each board,” said Treasurer Mike Watkins after Tuesday’s special Sidney City Schools Board of Education meeting. “It was not know until the new boards were to be installed so the board needed to approve the cost of the update.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Occupational Health Safety
OSHA Cites Company for Multiple Hazards, Proposes $480K in Penalties
Workers were exposed to machine hazards, struck-by hazards and others, OSHA says. An Ohio company was recently cited for exposing workers to hazards and faces over $480,000 in proposed penalties. According to the press release, OSHA found hazards at a facility in Wapakoneta, Ohio, in February 2022. Workers were exposed...
Sidney Daily News
Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter to host education program in Troy
TROY — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering an in-person education program in Troy to provide comprehensive information about Alzheimer’s disease and to answer common questions about dementia. The program, Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia, is being offered free to the community and will be held...
Sidney Daily News
City honors utilities director for his good work
SIDNEY — William Blakely, city of Sidney utilities director, was honored Monday night when Mayor Mardie Milligan proclaimed Aug. 1, 2022, to be William C. Blakely Day in the city of Sidney. The proclamation expressed appreciation for Blakely’s work to ensure the city has safe public water services.
Allen County sees increase in COVID hospitalizations
LIMA — Allen County saw an increasing number of hospital admissions for COVID-19 illness in July, leading the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a risk advisory urging residents to wear masks in crowded places, regardless of their vaccination status. While most who contract the virus today...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownstations.com
Lima Fire Department announces that they will be doing spot occupancy checks at local bars
The Lima Fire Department will be doing spot occupancy checks to do their part in keeping people safe. Fire Chief Andy Heffner announced Wednesday that they will be sending out letters to local bar owners to update their occupancy numbers. They will be out taking measurements to assure establishments are not overcrowded. The chief says this will help keep individuals safe in two ways.
Sidney Daily News
Manger receives scholarship
SIDNEY — Sidney’s Alpha Beta chapter of the International Teaching Sorority, Alpha Delta Kappa, has granted its annual scholarship for 2022. They have announced Ainsley Manger as the recipient of the $1,000 scholarship. Manger is the daughter of Kelan and Stephanie Manger, of Botkins. She is a graduate...
Sidney Daily News
Outdoors skills program planned
SIDNEY — The Call of the Wild, a youth outdoor skills program, will be held Saturday, Aug. 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event is sponsored by the Shelby County Libraries and the Kiwanis Club of Sidney,. Caleb Thompson will be the instructor for the class, which...
Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum reports profits soar amid high fuel prices during second quarter
FINDLAY, Ohio - Marathon Petroleum said Tuesday its per barrel profit margin for oil tripled during the second quarter of the year when average gas prices reached nearly $5 a gallon. Marathon Petroleum, headquartered in Findlay, said its margin was $37.54 a barrel on oil during the quarter, up from...
Urbana Citizen
Champaign Co. Fair opens Friday
The Champaign County Fair opens Friday, Aug. 5 and will continue through Friday, Aug. 12. Livestock shows, equestrian competition, garden shows and other local exhibitions will comprise the daily hustle and bustle of the fair’s activities. Entertainment at the grandstand will include the NTPA Truck and Tractor Pull on...
dayton.com
Dayton-area chocolate maker feels ‘prepared’ for upcoming holidays despite supply chain disruptions
A Piqua-based chocolates and coffee company said they feel “prepared” for upcoming holidays despite global supply chain disruptions affecting the chocolate industry. Dayton.com reached out to Winans Chocolates + Coffees after Hershey announced during a second quarter earnings conference call last week that they would not be able to fully meet consumer demand during the Halloween and Holiday seasons.
Sidney Daily News
Primary results in … again
LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
Trotwood leaders concerned with construction timetable as main road to remain closed into 2023
TROTWOOD — Delayed emergency response times and severe loss of revenue for area businesses have been some of the issues raised by city leaders over a long-term road closure in Trotwood. >>Photos: Signs of remembrance placed in Oregon District 3 years after mass shooting. Free Pike near state Route...
Comments / 0