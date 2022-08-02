Rivian claims revamped EV incentive bill will benefit its rivals the most

Read on www.teslarati.com
Related
teslarati.com
Tesla is aiming for 2 million annual vehicle run-rate by end of 2022
Tesla has always had ambitious goals with regards to its vehicle output. It’s difficult to wrap one’s head around it now, but there used to be a time when the idea of Tesla producing half a million cars a year was already considered unrealistic. But in the 2022 Cyber Roundup (annual shareholder meeting), Elon Musk noted that Tesla is looking to achieve a 2 million annual vehicle run rate by the end of 2022.
teslarati.com
LG battery manufacturing sites to run on 100% renewable energy by 2025
LG Energy Solution (LGES)—the company’s dedicated cell subsidiary—plans to use 100% renewable energy in all its battery manufacturing plants worldwide by 2025. The initiative is called RE100 or “Renewable Electricity 100%”. LGES stated in an ESG Report 2021 that it is working on converting all...
teslarati.com
Tesla beats back most activist shareholder proposals in Cyber Roundup
Tesla’s 2022 Cyber Roundup (annual shareholder meeting) saw some tensions rise at some points as several activist shareholder proposals were discussed. Tesla ultimately prevailed over the proposals, with all but one being approved by TSLA shareholders. According to preliminary results announced by Tesla at the Cyber Roundup, the proposal...
teslarati.com
Tesla employees are the “lifeblood of the company.”
During Tesla’s Annual Shareholder Meeting, Tesla Chair, Robyn Denholm spoke and shared her gratitude for Tesla’s shareholders and Tesla’s employees. The latter, she said, was the lifeblood of the company. “I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of Tesla’s amazing employees around the...
RELATED PEOPLE
teslarati.com
Lucid cuts production goals by 50 percent once again
Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) cut its 2022 production outlook to between 6,000 and 7,000 vehicles after citing “extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges.”. Lucid initially projected its 2022 production goal as 20,000 units last year. This was quickly revised in February to between 12,000 and 14,000 vehicles in February. As automakers across the world struggled with supply issues and parts shortages, startups began to reconsider their goals for the year. Rivian also slashed production goals considerably in early 2022, citing supply issues and other challenges as the reasoning.
Russian state-energy giant Gazprom saw its natural-gas production in July slump to its lowest level since 2008
Gazprom's July output was 774 million cubic meters a day — 14% lower on-month, according to Bloomberg. Output this year so far is 12% lower on-year.
teslarati.com
Ford captures multiple awards from Altair for work in electric vehicles, sustainability
Ford Motor Company captured multiple honors from Altair in its 10th Annual Enlighten Awards. The awards “honor the greatest sustainability and lightweighting advancements that successfully reduce carbon footprint, mitigate water and energy consumption, and leverage material reuse and recycling efforts,” Altair said. Ford won top prizes in both...
teslarati.com
Top 15 questions Tesla investors want answered during the Cyber Roundup 2022
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) upcoming annual shareholding meeting is quite unique. Based on trademark filings from the company and its scheduled livestream on YouTube, Tesla seems to be rebranding its annual meeting of stockholders as the “Cyber Roundup.” Needless to say, the excitement surrounding the meeting is notable. Tesla’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
teslarati.com
Elon Musk makes light of Lucid’s Q2 vehicle production results
Lucid Motors seems to be learning firsthand just how difficult it is to mass produce all-electric vehicles. As it turns out, achieving stellar vehicle production results is easier said than done. This is something that Tesla CEO Elon Musk seems to be intent on highlighting. In the second quarter, Lucid...
teslarati.com
Volvo to build large-scale battery plant in Sweden for heavy-duty EV models
Volvo Group has announced today that it will build a “large-scale” battery manufacturing facility in Sweden that will help to “meet the growing demand for battery electric heavy-duty vehicles and machines.”. The location of the plant is yet to be determined, the Göteborg-based Volvo said. The company...
teslarati.com
Pete Buttigieg: “Tesla is the largest producer of EVs in the country”
In an interview with Yahoo! Finance’s Andy Serwer, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that Tesla is the largest producer of EVs in this country. He also gave Tesla the credit for its role as a leader in the EV revolution. The interview aired on July 20, 2022, and...
teslarati.com
Tesla shareholders have less than 24 hours left to participate in the Q&A
In an email sent by Tesla, shareholders were told they had 24 hours left to participate in Tesla’s 2022 Annual Meeting Q&A. A screenshot of Tesla’s email was sent to us by a shareholder. Shareholders have until tomorrow at 4:00 pm Eastern Standard Time to ask and upvote their questions to Tesla.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
teslarati.com
Tesla eyes new Michigan facility, but it needs to clear hurdles first
Tesla is eyeing a facility in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan. The Michigan space spans 42,600 square feet and was formerly a Barnes & Nobles. It is located on the west side of Orchard Lake Road. Real estate developer Curis Enterprises wants to buy the space from Mitch Gappy, who owns it under Orchard Book Property LLC.
teslarati.com
Nikola beats Wall Street expectations for Q2, reiterates Tre delivery outlook
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) said on Thursday that it delivered 48 of its Class 8 all-electric trucks in the second quarter and reported revenue and adjusted loss per share figures that beat Wall Street expectations. “Our momentum continued during the second quarter as we began delivering production vehicles to dealers...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk: next Tesla Gigafactory location could be announced this year
Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced at the company’s annual Shareholder Meeting earlier today that the automaker could announce its plans for its next Gigafactory location this year. During a speech at the company’s Cyber Roundup at Gigafactory Texas, Musk talked in-depth about the company’s automotive production facilities.
teslarati.com
LIVE BLOG: Tesla 2022 Cyber Roundup (Annual Meeting of Stockholders)
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) 2022 annual shareholder meeting, also known as the 2022 Cyber Roundup, is just a few minutes away. There’s quite a lot of excitement leading into the event, with attendees sharing photos of vehicles like the Cybertruck and the Tesla Semi on social media. This year’s annual...
America First Tax Exempt Investors (ATAX) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
ATAX earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2022.
teslarati.com
Tesla’s investors continue to buy $TSLA shares despite US-China drama
Tesla’s investors are continuing to buy Tesla ($TSLA) shares despite the drama happening between the United States and China. Bloomberg noted that today marked the sixth straight day that the stock has been up. The article also pointed out that the Tesla stock split is likely to make the Tesla stock even more valuable.
teslarati.com
PlugShare app tops 5 million check-ins, 50% more charging stations
PlugShare has topped five million check-ins worldwide, and has 50% more EV charging stations. The company explained that check-ins are how EV owners review their charging experience on the app. The check-ins help inform the EV community about the charging stations. Today, there are over 600,000 EV charging stations listed...
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: Jobs report on Friday will make or break July’s rally
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said the most important data this week is the Bureau of Labor Statistics release of the July nonfarm payrolls report on Friday morning. "If it shows some job growth with no wage inflation, then the fabulous July rally can stand," the "Mad Money" host said.
Comments / 0