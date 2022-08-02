Oregon Ducks recruiting roundup: Men's basketball poised for 2 massive additions; Football adds Texas bluechip defensive lineman

The Oregon Ducks hosted dozens of prospects on campus, and yet the men's basketball program may end up stealing the headlines soon.

Things are going well in Eugene.

Here's a look at the top stories on the recruiting trail for Oregon:

- Prediction: Oregon Ducks men's basketball well-positioned to add 5-star prospects Kwame Evans Jr., Mookie Cook

At one time, Oregon had a commitment from Mookie Cook, the nation's No. 4 overall prospect , and was considered the favorite for Kwame Evans Jr., the nation's No. 7 overall prospect .

That changed this summer.

But Oregon may get the duo after all.

- Texas 4-star defensive lineman Terrance Green commits to Oregon Ducks over Michigan State, Texas, others

"I'm going to the Oregon Ducks. I love what coach (Dan) Lanning is doing and the people there. I like the way I feel like I can be developed by coach (Tosh) Lupoi and (defensive line) coach Tony Tuipoti. They are great guys that care about family, faith and football and that's something I agree with."

- Colin Simmons, nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, has 'perfect' Oregon Ducks visit

"It was great," he said. "Everything was great. Everything was awesome. Perfect."

Simmons said he went in with high hopes for Oregon, expecting the trip to inform him about several aspects of the program.

Dan Lanning and his coaching staff addressed every single one.

- 2024 Texas running back Xai'Shaun Edwards receives offer during 'fantastic' visit to Oregon

"Coach Locklyn coached me at UTSA and (Houston) camps," Edwards said. ""He said he wished I could come out to Oregon this weekend to show the head coach and (offensive coordinator) what he saw in me at those camps. After the SNL camp, he called me and my family together to the field and told us, 'You know I am going to offer you. you have an offer to Oregon.' "

- Rising 2024 defensive tackle Jericho Johnson receives Oregon offer during SNL camp

"The offer meant so much to me especially coming from the head coach who not only is now coaching for Oregon, but also coached in the national championship for Georgia," he said. "My mom's birthday is Monday, so I wanted to get her an early birthday gift and I was able to get it thanks to the coaches believing in me. Oregon has been one of my dreams schools for the longest time, and to finally get an offer from there is definitely a relief."

- Prediction: Oregon Ducks to land fast-rising Arizona wide receiver

"I lined up to run it and was like, 'Is this make or break it?'" Ja'Kobi Lane said. "Once I saw the whole entire coaching staff at the 40-yard line with all of the stop watches out, I thought, 'This is probably it.' I got out of there as fast as I could and while I was walking back I saw coach (Dan) Lanning walking toward me and I thought, 'Uh-oh.' I thought I ran a slow time. He told me I had a scholarship offer."