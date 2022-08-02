ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon Ducks recruiting roundup: Men's basketball poised for 2 massive additions; Football adds Texas bluechip defensive lineman

By Andrew Nemec
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAOAK_0h1nvjX900

The Oregon Ducks hosted dozens of prospects on campus, and yet the men's basketball program may end up stealing the headlines soon.

Things are going well in Eugene.

Here's a look at the top stories on the recruiting trail for Oregon:

- Prediction: Oregon Ducks men's basketball well-positioned to add 5-star prospects Kwame Evans Jr., Mookie Cook

At one time, Oregon had a commitment from Mookie Cook, the nation's No. 4 overall prospect , and was considered the favorite for Kwame Evans Jr., the nation's No. 7 overall prospect .

That changed this summer.

But Oregon may get the duo after all.

- Texas 4-star defensive lineman Terrance Green commits to Oregon Ducks over Michigan State, Texas, others

"I'm going to the Oregon Ducks. I love what coach (Dan) Lanning is doing and the people there. I like the way I feel like I can be developed by coach (Tosh) Lupoi and (defensive line) coach Tony Tuipoti. They are great guys that care about family, faith and football and that's something I agree with."

- Colin Simmons, nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, has 'perfect' Oregon Ducks visit

"It was great," he said. "Everything was great. Everything was awesome. Perfect."

Simmons said he went in with high hopes for Oregon, expecting the trip to inform him about several aspects of the program.

Dan Lanning and his coaching staff addressed every single one.

- 2024 Texas running back Xai'Shaun Edwards receives offer during 'fantastic' visit to Oregon

"Coach Locklyn coached me at UTSA and (Houston) camps," Edwards said. ""He said he wished I could come out to Oregon this weekend to show the head coach and (offensive coordinator) what he saw in me at those camps. After the SNL camp, he called me and my family together to the field and told us, 'You know I am going to offer you. you have an offer to Oregon.' "

- Rising 2024 defensive tackle Jericho Johnson receives Oregon offer during SNL camp

"The offer meant so much to me especially coming from the head coach who not only is now coaching for Oregon, but also coached in the national championship for Georgia," he said. "My mom's birthday is Monday, so I wanted to get her an early birthday gift and I was able to get it thanks to the coaches believing in me. Oregon has been one of my dreams schools for the longest time, and to finally get an offer from there is definitely a relief."

- Prediction: Oregon Ducks to land fast-rising Arizona wide receiver

"I lined up to run it and was like, 'Is this make or break it?'" Ja'Kobi Lane said. "Once I saw the whole entire coaching staff at the 40-yard line with all of the stop watches out, I thought, 'This is probably it.' I got out of there as fast as I could and while I was walking back I saw coach (Dan) Lanning walking toward me and I thought, 'Uh-oh.' I thought I ran a slow time. He told me I had a scholarship offer."

Prediction: Oregon Ducks to land cousin of NFL star

The Oregon Ducks have the nation's No. 15 recruiting class, led by Michigan five-star quarterback Dante Moore, a candidate to become the top overall prospect in the country. But with just 13 commitments so far, Dan Lanning and his coaching staff still have a lot to accomplish this recruiting cycle. ...
EUGENE, OR
sports360az.com

Liberty’s My’Keil Gardner Breaks Down Oregon Ducks Commitment

Another Arizona high school football player is headed off to Eugene, Oregon to join the Oregon Ducks. My’Keil Gardner committed to Oregon on Aug. 3rd after weighing a handful of options. The number “3” is My’Keils lucky number so it was only fitting that he would commit to his school of choice on his favorite day of the month.
EUGENE, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Chase Cota opens up on transfer to Oregon and why

Oregon senior wide receiver Chase Cota discusses his decision to leave UCLA and transfer home to the Oregon Ducks where his Dad and Cousin played college football. Cota also dives into the Oregon offense, the QB competition, and how he helps support mental health and kids with disabilities. Sign up...
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Everything Bo Nix said at Oregon's Media Day

During Wednesday's Media Day, Oregon QB Bo Nix fielded questions from the media. Here's a complete transcription of Nix's answers. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter and our full-time writers, Matt...
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State baseball hoping to reload, not rebuild, in summer of great transition

After the Oregon State baseball season ended with a heartbreaking one-run loss in the super regionals, Mitchell Verburg took one last lap around Goss Stadium. He strolled over to the stands above the Beavers’ dugout along the third base line, gazed at the home crowd and started clapping and waving. Then he moved to the first base dugout to do the same, offering thanks and a heartfelt goodbye.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

Willamette Valley 13U heading to World Series

EUGENE, Ore. -- The 13U Willamette Valley Babe Ruth baseball team is heading to the World Series in Virginia. Willamette Valley defeat Whatcom Prep of North Washington 4-1 in the regional final to advance to the World Series. "The Willamette Valley isn't the biggest area ever," outfielder Colt Mann said....
EUGENE, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH IN LINN COUNTY, OREGON ON INTERSTATE 5

LINN COUNTY, OR (August 3, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday. August 2, 2022, at about 1:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a rollover crash on Interstate 5 north of Albany. The preliminary investigation revealed that a white box truck operated by,...
LINN COUNTY, OR
philomathnews.com

Highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene, according to Tripadvisor

Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by chefs, the steaks at steakhouses achieve a tenderness and flavor that’s difficult, if not impossible, to achieve at home. Every city has its own list of storied steakhouses and every suburb has an Outback Steakhouse. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated steakhouses in Eugene on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Teen dead after drowning in Fern Ridge Reservoir

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after drowning in the Fern Ridge reservoir near the Richardson Park recreation area, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m. on Monday and LCSO deputies were on the scene within 15 minutes. Search and...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man shot in face while driving on Lane County back road

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man driving through Lane County was shot while driving through a remote area, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, identified as a 29-year-old male, was driving on McGowan Creek Road when he was hit with birdshot from a shotgun around 9 p.m. Sunday. Deputies said despite injuries to his face, the man fled the scene and drove to responding paramedic where he was taken to a nearby hospital.
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 126W Fatal, Lane Co., August 1

On Thursday July 28, 2022, at about 3:55 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 126W near Mapleton. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge Ram pickup, operated by Roger Montgomery, age 63, from Veneta, was westbound on Highway 126W making a left turn into the gas station in Mapleton. A Ford Focus, operated by Timothy Cooper, age 24, from Tidewater, was also westbound and rear-ended the Dodge Ram pickup. Cooper was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend and died on July 30, 2022, from his injuries. Two additional occupants in the Ford Focus suffered minor injuries. Montgomery was treated and released for minor injuries at the scene. Highway 126W was reduced to a single lane for about six hours. OSP was assisted by Western Lane Ambulance, Siuslaw Valley Fire Department and ODOT.
MAPLETON, OR
lebanonlocalnews.com

Body found in Santiam River, identified

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office identified the body of a male found in the Santiam River near Tennessee Road, which they recovered on Sunday, July 3, at 1:36 p.m. The male has been identified as 16-year-old Carlos Adriano Pereira-Valenzuela, who was reportedly last seen on Sunday, June 12, and was reported missing on June 13.
LEBANON, OR
