Tesla’s Giga Shanghai expansion project moves forward with new approval

Top Speed
Tesla Is No Longer The Leading EV Manufacturer
Tesla is the company that started the EV craze and practically opened the doors for other manufacturers to join in. While the American EV manufacturer is still regarded as one of the leading brands in the segment, it is no longer the leading company in terms of production output. During the first quarter of 2022, one company managed to produce more EVs than Tesla. No, it’s not European, nor Japanese or Korean. You guessed it - it’s from China.
torquenews.com
Bad News for Tesla: Nio Is Getting 150-kWh Semi-Solid-State Batteries
If how far your electric car can travel on one charge is important to you, as a general rule of thumb, you want an EV with a big battery. In other words, you want one with a large kWh rating as this will be able to power the car for the most amount of time.
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk says lithium refiners 'print money' as the largest producer breaks ground on a huge solid-state battery factory
During Tesla's latest quarterly results press conference, Elon Musk said that lithium mining companies need to go into refining as well, since the activity is currently a "license to print money." While this was a bit of an exaggeration, since refining sill needs huge capital outlays and a number of permits, the premise was that there is such a dearth of companies that can refine lithium to EV battery grade, that they can charge whatever they want and get away with it.
Elon Musk confirms HVAC is on Tesla's future products list
After leading the electric vehicle segments with some exciting cars and providing energy storage solutions like the Powerwall, Elon Musk's Tesla will also work to provide heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) solution for residential owners in the future CEO himself tweeted. Summers bring much-needed relief from cold weather in...
insideevs.com
Tesla's Giga Shanghai Cranking Out EVs And Packing Pier Parking Lots
Tesla has been quickly ramping up production at its car factory in China following a lengthy shutdown related to COVID-19. The automaker lost many weeks of production at the factory, which was an issue since it's Tesla's primary export hub. That said, the factory is back up to speed and...
CARS・
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates vow to deliver a 'significant increase' in oil output if the world faces a winter supply crunch
OPEC leaders Saudi Arabia and the UAE agreed to "significantly increase" oil output if needed. The countries pledged to pump more oil specifically if the world faces a supply crunch this winter. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC countries possess as much as 2.7 million bpd of spare capacity.
Ford Has Two Surprises That Neither Tesla Nor GM Will Like
Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report wants to keep its promises. The legacy carmaker is determined to disrupt disruptors. And for the group led by Jim Farley the disruptor is Tesla ( (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report) and Elon Musk. The Dearborn, Michigan-based company began by separating its gasoline car (ICE) business from its electric vehicle (BEV) business into two separate entities, Ford Blue and Ford e. The two entities remain overseen by Farley.
The Sun is setting on the Internal Combustion Engine, and not just in Automotive.
SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Upstart Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) power systems for backup power and distributed generation, announces that its latest SOFC systems have achieved a major technical milestone – delivering over 1,000 complete on/off cycles. This unique achievement by Upstart Power further validates that its innovative SOFC generator platform, protected by a robust patent portfolio, can deliver next-generation energy capabilities that are operationally valuable and superior to internal combustion generators. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005488/en/ Upgen NXG Fuel Cell. A Smarter Generator for a Cleaner Tomorrow™. (Photo: Business Wire)
The U.S. made a breakthrough battery discovery — then gave the technology to China
Taxpayers spent $15 million on research to build a breakthrough battery. Then the U.S. government gave it to China.
Elon Musk said Tesla could build 10 or 12 new Gigafactories to reach his goal of making 20 million cars a year by 2030
Elon Musk hinted that Tesla could grow its network of Gigafactories, and could ultimately build 12. Tesla may be able to announce the location of a new factory later this year, Musk told stockholders. Tesla is on track to achieve a production run rate of 2 million EVs by the...
Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk to add factories
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla shareholders on Thursday approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company’s shares more accessible to smaller investors. Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the electric car and solar panel maker’s annual meeting at its new factory in Austin, Texas. CEO Elon Musk also discussed at the meeting a major factory expansion in the future as the company moves toward a goal of making 20 million vehicles per year. It now produces around 1.5 million per year. Musk said Tesla might announce another factory site this year, and it expects to have about a dozen in the future. Currently the company has assembly plants in Fremont, California; Austin; Berlin and Shanghai. Musk joked that many had suggested Canada as a site for the next new plant.
electrek.co
BorgWarner buying EV charging company to boost growth
One of the largest global auto suppliers, BorgWarner, is buying EV charging company Rhombus Energy Solutions, the company announced today. The auto supplier says the deal will accelerate its charging business by leveraging its existing capabilities. BorgWarner is best known for making and selling quality parts to OEMs. For example,...
Change to EVs Means Shift in Auto Company Jobs
The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO acknowledged during the automaker's second-quarter earnings call that "we absolutely have too many people in certain places, no doubt about it." Ford recently reported stronger-than-expected earnings in its latest quarter. At the same time, it is preparing to lay off...
teslarati.com
Ford signs nickel supply agreement with Australian mining Company
Ford Motor Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding for nickel (Ni) supply with BHP. The Australian mining company has already signed a nickel supply agreement with Tesla and Toyota. “We are pleased to announce this arrangement with Ford Motor Company, and more importantly, to collaborate with them on ways to...
teslarati.com
Top 15 questions Tesla investors want answered during the Cyber Roundup 2022
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) upcoming annual shareholding meeting is quite unique. Based on trademark filings from the company and its scheduled livestream on YouTube, Tesla seems to be rebranding its annual meeting of stockholders as the “Cyber Roundup.” Needless to say, the excitement surrounding the meeting is notable. Tesla’s...
Better Buy Right Now: Tesla or Ford?
The electric vehicle revolution rolls on, creating increased interest in these two carmakers. But which has more upside potential?
teslarati.com
Volvo to build large-scale battery plant in Sweden for heavy-duty EV models
Volvo Group has announced today that it will build a “large-scale” battery manufacturing facility in Sweden that will help to “meet the growing demand for battery electric heavy-duty vehicles and machines.”. The location of the plant is yet to be determined, the Göteborg-based Volvo said. The company...
Truck maker Volvo Group plans to build battery plant
OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Swedish truck maker Volvo Group (VOLVb.ST) plans to establish a large-scale production plant for battery cells, gradually building it up towards 2030 to meet a growing demand for zero-emission transportation, the company said on Wednesday.
teslarati.com
Nikola beats Wall Street expectations for Q2, reiterates Tre delivery outlook
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) said on Thursday that it delivered 48 of its Class 8 all-electric trucks in the second quarter and reported revenue and adjusted loss per share figures that beat Wall Street expectations. “Our momentum continued during the second quarter as we began delivering production vehicles to dealers...
protocol.com
The US is ready to block China’s access to advanced chip design software
The U.S. is poised to implement new export restrictions on a specific type of software used to design semiconductors utilizing a next-generation technology that is vital for producing the most advanced AI chips, Protocol has learned, in an effort to target Chinese chipmakers. The Biden administration has been weighing a...
