Dev Patel attempted to ‘de-escalate’ fight before witnessing stabbing in Adelaide

Dev Patel ’s representatives have said he tried to “de-escalate” a fight that broke out in Adelaide , Australia, before witnessing a stabbing.

The star of Skins and The Green Knight was photographed being interviewed by police in the city, after a woman allegedly stabbed a man in the chest at 8.45pm on Monday night (1 August).

“We can confirm that last night, in Adelaide, Dev Patel and his friends witnessed a violent altercation that was already in progress outside of a convenience store,” Patel’s representatives confirmed to Metro .

“Dev acted on his natural instinct to try and de-escalate the situation and break up the fight. The group was thankfully successful in doing so and they remained on site to ensure that the police and eventually the ambulance arrived.”

They continued: “There are no heroes in this situation and sadly this specific incident highlights a larger systemic issue of marginalised members of society not being treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.

“The hope is that the same level of media attention this story is receiving (solely because Dev, as a famous person, was involved) can be a catalyst for lawmakers to be compassionate in determining long-term solutions to help not only the individuals who were involved but the community at large.”

A statement from South Australia Police said: “A woman has been arrested following a stabbing incident in the CBD [Central Business District] last night.

“At about 8.45pm on Monday 1 August, police were called to Gouger Street after reports of a man and woman fighting in the street. The couple continued fighting inside a nearby service station where witnesses attempted to break up the fight.

“The woman then allegedly stabbed the man in the chest. A 32-year-old man from Glengowrie was treated at the scene by ambulance officers before being taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.”

The statement added: “Police attended and arrested the woman. The pair are known to each other, and this is not a random incident.

“A 34-year-old woman from Park Holme was charged with aggravated assault causing harm. She has been refused bail and will appear in the Adelaide Magistrates Court today.”

Patel is currently dating an Australian actor, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, after they met on the set of the 2018 movie Hotel Mumbai.

He can next be seen in Monkey Man , which is also his directorial debut, about a recently released ex-felon living in India struggling to adjust to a world of corporate greed and eroding spiritual values.