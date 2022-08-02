ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire

First Coast News
First Coast News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.firstcoastnews.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Putnam County man dies in crash

ARMSTRONG, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palatka man is dead after a crash in Saint Johns County. The 36-year-old driver was traveling on State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. State troopers say his truck swerved into the median and into the northbound lanes. The truck...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Five people injured in two-car crash in Gilchrist County

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a two-car crash in Gilchrist County that left five people injured on Sunday night. According to an FHP report, an SUV was traveling west on County Road 340 and did not stop at the intersection of State Road 47. A pickup truck was traveling north on State Road 47 as the SUV went through the intersection and was hit on its right side.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alachua, FL
Alachua County, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Lake City, FL
Lake City, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Alachua County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Alachua County, FL
Lake City, FL
Crime & Safety
News4Jax.com

Palatka man killed in St. Johns County crash, troopers say

A 36-year-old Palatka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 207 near Floyd Lane around 9:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the southbound lanes, crossed the median, went over the northbound lanes, and then collided with the embankment and tree line.
PALATKA, FL
WCJB

Alachua County man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested Quentin Black, 22, Wednesday night. Black was seen driving recklessly in a stolen Mercedes on Southwest Williston Road. When deputies tried pulling over the vehicle Black sped off. The vehicle crashed into two other vehicles near 3300 Southwest Williston Road. Three...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Five Lake City residents seriously injured in roll-over crash on I-75 in High Springs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol reported that five Lake City residents, including four children, were seriously injured in a roll-over crash on I-75 yesterday. A sport utility vehicle was traveling southbound on I-75 near the 406 mile marker at about 3:00 p.m. when a tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled onto the grass shoulder and overturned multiple times, ejecting a 17-month-old girl who was not secured in a car seat. The driver was a 29-year-old Lake City woman, and the passengers were an 11-year-old girl, 4-year-old girl, 5-year-old girl, and 17-month-old girl, all of Lake City. All occupants of the vehicle were transported to UF Health Shands with serious injuries.
LAKE CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident#Fhp
mainstreetdailynews.com

I-75 crash sends 5 Lake City residents to hospital

Five Lake City residents, including four children, were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a wreck on southbound I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The driver and four passengers, including a 7-month-old girl, are in serious condition at UF Shands, according to the FHP, which responded to the single-vehicle crash.
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

Driver dies in head-on car crash in Levy County

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver died in a car accident early this morning, Aug. 3rd, in Levy County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says a pickup truck was traveling south on SR 121, while a sedan was traveling north. The pickup truck traveled across the center...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Firefighters rescue mom and several pups from fire

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog and her eight puppies are recovering after Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved them from a fire. Gainesville Fire Rescue workers say the fire happened at a home on Southeast 24th Drive. The dog and the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
mainstreetdailynews.com

Live Oak man dies in collision with tree

A 60-year-old Live Oak man died early Wednesday morning when his car left County Road 250 and struck a tree. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the man was driving a sedan east on CR 250 near 167th Road around 12:17 a.m. when he left to roadway to the left and struck a large tree on the north shoulder.
LIVE OAK, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 1 near Williston

A two-vehicle collision killed one person and critically injured another along State Road 121 northeast of Williston on Wednesday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 52-year-old male from Williston was driving a 2017 Ram pickup south on State Road 121 around 7:15 a.m. when he crossed the center line about a half mile south of NE 65th Street. The pickup struck a 2021 Nissan Kicks sedan being driven by a 49-year-old female from Williston head-on.
WILLISTON, FL
Zoey Fields

Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect

Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
ORANGE PARK, FL
Zoey Fields

Clay County sheriff says active shooter plan will ‘keep your kids safe’

Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook promised to keep students safe in announcing a ‘playbook’ to deal with an active shooter on a school campus. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the “playbook” in collaboration with Clay County District Schools Superintendent David Broskie and Deputy Director Of Emergency Management Mike Ladd. The active shooter plans are specifically designed for each county school.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

First Coast News

Jacksonville, FL
24K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Jacksonville local news

 https://www.firstcoastnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy