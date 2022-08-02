Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire

Read on www.firstcoastnews.com
WCJB
Putnam County man dies in crash
ARMSTRONG, Fla. (WCJB) - A Palatka man is dead after a crash in Saint Johns County. The 36-year-old driver was traveling on State Road 207, north of Floyd Lane at 9 a.m. Thursday morning. State troopers say his truck swerved into the median and into the northbound lanes. The truck...
Citrus County Chronicle
Five people injured in two-car crash in Gilchrist County
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a two-car crash in Gilchrist County that left five people injured on Sunday night. According to an FHP report, an SUV was traveling west on County Road 340 and did not stop at the intersection of State Road 47. A pickup truck was traveling north on State Road 47 as the SUV went through the intersection and was hit on its right side.
FHP: 7-year-old girl dies following major crash along I-4 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A 7-year-old girl involved in a serious crash in Seminole County Wednesday morning has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the child died at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando just after 11:30 p.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
WCJB
Levy County crash kills one driver, leaves another with injuries
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is dead and a man has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Williston. State troopers say a 52-year-old man was driving a truck south on State Road 121 around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. They say he swerved across the road where he hit a...
Pickup truck crashed into trees near Elkton, FHP confirms driver died
SPUDS, Fla. — On Thursday at 9:20 a.m., a red pickup truck driving southbound on State Road 207, just south of Elkton in unincorporated Spuds, collided with the tree line. The pickup truck left the lane it was traveling on and entered the median. The truck then crossed the northbound lanes of SR 207 where it crossed the shoulder and crashed.
News4Jax.com
Palatka man killed in St. Johns County crash, troopers say
A 36-year-old Palatka man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning in St. Johns County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man was driving a pickup truck south on State Road 207 near Floyd Lane around 9:20 a.m. when the vehicle left the southbound lanes, crossed the median, went over the northbound lanes, and then collided with the embankment and tree line.
WCJB
Alachua County man arrested after crashing stolen vehicle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Alachua County sheriff’s deputies arrested Quentin Black, 22, Wednesday night. Black was seen driving recklessly in a stolen Mercedes on Southwest Williston Road. When deputies tried pulling over the vehicle Black sped off. The vehicle crashed into two other vehicles near 3300 Southwest Williston Road. Three...
alachuachronicle.com
Five Lake City residents seriously injured in roll-over crash on I-75 in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol reported that five Lake City residents, including four children, were seriously injured in a roll-over crash on I-75 yesterday. A sport utility vehicle was traveling southbound on I-75 near the 406 mile marker at about 3:00 p.m. when a tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled onto the grass shoulder and overturned multiple times, ejecting a 17-month-old girl who was not secured in a car seat. The driver was a 29-year-old Lake City woman, and the passengers were an 11-year-old girl, 4-year-old girl, 5-year-old girl, and 17-month-old girl, all of Lake City. All occupants of the vehicle were transported to UF Health Shands with serious injuries.
4 cars collide with person who ran onto I-95 in Nassau County
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday an unidentified person ran out onto I-95 and was struck by four separate vehicles. The incident happened in Nassau County on I-95 northbound, at mile marker 380. FHP’s official report indicates that a tractor...
mainstreetdailynews.com
I-75 crash sends 5 Lake City residents to hospital
Five Lake City residents, including four children, were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a wreck on southbound I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The driver and four passengers, including a 7-month-old girl, are in serious condition at UF Shands, according to the FHP, which responded to the single-vehicle crash.
mycbs4.com
Driver dies in head-on car crash in Levy County
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a driver died in a car accident early this morning, Aug. 3rd, in Levy County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says a pickup truck was traveling south on SR 121, while a sedan was traveling north. The pickup truck traveled across the center...
WCJB
Firefighters rescue mom and several pups from fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog and her eight puppies are recovering after Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved them from a fire. Gainesville Fire Rescue workers say the fire happened at a home on Southeast 24th Drive. The dog and the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Live Oak man dies in collision with tree
A 60-year-old Live Oak man died early Wednesday morning when his car left County Road 250 and struck a tree. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, the man was driving a sedan east on CR 250 near 167th Road around 12:17 a.m. when he left to roadway to the left and struck a large tree on the north shoulder.
alachuachronicle.com
Man arrested after driving at high speed in stolen car, damaging two other vehicles
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Quentin Neatedrick Black, 22, was arrested yesterday evening after allegedly driving at high speeds along SW Williston Road in a stolen car. The stolen car crashed into two other cars, and the three occupants got out of the car and ran; Black was reportedly found hiding under a truck parked nearby.
Multiple incidents cause delays on Argyle Forest Blvd in Jacksonville Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Heavy police presence was reported on Jacksonville's Westside Wednesday due to a traffic crash. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department tweeted around 4:26 p.m. that crews are working a traffic crash involving a flipped vehicle at Argyle Forest Blvd. and Spencer's Trace with one person confirmed trapped.
News4Jax.com
4 children, 1 adult seriously injured after tire blows out on I-75, SUV overturns multiple times: FHP
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Four children, including an infant, and an adult were seriously injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a 29-year-old woman was driving a sport utility vehicle on southbound I-75 around 3...
mainstreetdailynews.com
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 1 near Williston
A two-vehicle collision killed one person and critically injured another along State Road 121 northeast of Williston on Wednesday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, a 52-year-old male from Williston was driving a 2017 Ram pickup south on State Road 121 around 7:15 a.m. when he crossed the center line about a half mile south of NE 65th Street. The pickup struck a 2021 Nissan Kicks sedan being driven by a 49-year-old female from Williston head-on.
alachuachronicle.com
Archer man arrested after allegedly snatching purse, running into woods in northeast Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Antonio Dewayne Price, 37, was arrested yesterday morning after allegedly snatching a purse in the Cedar Grove area of northeast Gainesville, then running into the woods to avoid capture. A Gainesville Police Department officer responded to a report of an armed robbery; the caller reportedly said...
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect
Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
Clay County sheriff says active shooter plan will ‘keep your kids safe’
Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook promised to keep students safe in announcing a ‘playbook’ to deal with an active shooter on a school campus. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the “playbook” in collaboration with Clay County District Schools Superintendent David Broskie and Deputy Director Of Emergency Management Mike Ladd. The active shooter plans are specifically designed for each county school.
