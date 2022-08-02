Read on www.theobserver.com
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
The F.M. Kirby Foundation May Have Grants Available for Your OrganizationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's basketball secures late commitment, extends key assistant coaches
The Rutgers men’s basketball team received a late addition to next season’s roster last week with the commitment of three-star forward Antonio Chol. In addition to this news, the Scarlet Knights also extended the contracts of associate head coach Karl Hobbs and assistant coach T.J. Thompson to keep head coach Steve Pikiell’s staff intact for next season.
Rutgers football schedule 2022: Game-by-game predictions for Scarlet Knights' season
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are building something in Piscataway, it just might take a while for it to fully come to fruition under Greg Schiano. Schiano enters Year 3 of his second tenure at the school and while he’s done a fine job on the recruiting trail and in the NCAA transfer portal since returning, 2022 only gets more difficult for the Scarlet Knights. Coming off a 5-8 season in 2021, which ended with a loss to Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl, the upcoming schedule is a lot more difficult with hammers from the Big Ten West as the crossover games, in addition to the loaded Big Ten East tilt.
midmajormadness.com
Three-time All-American Rod Strickland is eager to grow a local program with Long Island University
New York basketball legend Rod Strickland is getting his first head coaching job in the city he calls home. The Bronx, N.Y. native is taking over at Long Island University in Brooklyn. The former All-NBA point guard is a member of the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame. “I...
theobserver.com
Sights from the Kearny Junior Police Academy
The Kearny Junior Police Academy is underway this week at Lincoln School and Sgt. Adriano Marques and Officers Jack Grimm and Vanessa Sevellano — of the Community Policing Unit — have the kids occupied at all times, learning the ropes about what it means to be a law-enforcement officer.
Several changes made to Montclair school district calendar since first approval
Since first approving the 2022-23 school year calendar in May 2021, the Montclair Board of Education has made several revisions — changing the start and end dates for the school year, moving spring break and repeatedly adjusting when the district will celebrate certain holidays. Parents have voiced frustration over...
NJ Sharing Network Honors the Memory of Jordan Herron of Jersey City
Celebrated in August, National Minority Donor Awareness Month honors the generosity of multicultural organ and tissue donors and their families, while also underscoring the critical need for people from diverse communities to register as organ and tissue donors. Locally in the Garden State, NJ Sharing Network, the federally designated non-profit...
theobserver.com
WHATCo’s Rock of Ages set for Aug. 20
The West Hudson Arts and Theater Company’s outdoor summer schedule continues with a “Rock of Ages” juke box sing-along Saturday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m. on the lawn of VFW Post 1302, 300 Belgrove Drive, Kearny — rain or shine. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, June 27-July 3, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic and Union counties for June 27-July 3, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com.
North Jersey Musicians Lament Closing Of Route 4's Sam Ash Music
Sam Ash Music is where countless North Jersey musicians bought their first instruments. For many, it was a safe haven, a place to talk shop and bond with other musical hopefuls. The Route 4 store in Paramus closed its doors after nearly 50 years last month — two years after...
boozyburbs.com
Cuban Coffee Shop is Expanding into Bergen County
Cortaditos, a Cuban coffee shop and eatery, is coming soon to East Rutherford. They offer a menu (View Menu) sandwiches, empanadas, pastries, pastelitos, coffees, teas, juices and more. This will be their second location, with the first being located in Union City. There’s no opening date mentioned, but the shop...
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped In Central Jersey Crash (DEVELOPING)
A motorist was trapped after their car flipped in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 on Route 440 South near Interstate 287 North in Edison, initial reports said. The vehicle was down in a ditch, reports said. CHECK...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FALL AT HAPPY HOUR
Emergency personnel have been called to Happy Hour Bar in Toms River for a fall victim. Circumstances of fall and condition of victim are not known.
Resident to Montclair Council: ‘There’s a lot of dissatisfaction in town. Get it together.’
As Township Council members returned to the council chambers after a 2½-hour executive session on Tuesday, July 26, Township Manager Tim Stafford rounded the dais and removed a handwritten sign taped under the mayor’s nameplate that read: “RUDE.”. On Monday morning, the township sent out an email...
theobserver.com
ECPO: Irvington man shot dead in Newark
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark police are investigating the shooting death of an Irvington man late Tuesday, Aug. 2, the ECPO says. Gregory Scott, 27, was found, shot, on the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, Newark, and he was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. that night.
beckersspine.com
3 New Jersey orthopedic groups merge, form Ortho East
Three orthopedic groups have merged to form Ortho East, they announced Aug. 2. University Spine Center, Academy Orthopaedics and High Mountain Orthopedics, are all in Wayne, N.J., and will offer more niche specialties in New York and New Jersey. Services include sports medicine, imaging, joint replacement and spine and trauma...
ALERT CENTER: Ocean County swimming beach closed today due to lifeguard shortage
The swimming beach at A. Paul King County Park in Manahawkin will be closed today due to a lifeguard shortage.
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: FALL VICTIM AT THE AZTEC
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident involving a fall at the Aztec. The circumstances surrounding the fall and injuries of the victim are not known.
Rollover Crash Jams Morning Rush At Routes 4, 208
A rollover crash jammed the eastbound morning rush near the Fair Lawn/Paramus border. A Honda Civic landed on its roof following a collision with a Ford wagon where Route 208 becomes Route 4 near Saddle River Road in Fair Lawn shortly before 7:20 a.m. Thursday. Fair Lawn police and Rescue...
23-Year-Old Motorcyclist Killed In Crash ID'd As Former HS Lacrosse Player
A 23-year-old motorcyclist died in a Howell crash Friday, July 29, police said. Dakota Neron was on a 2019 Yamaha bike when he veered off of Norse Drive when he veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole around 10:30 p.m., NJ Advance Media reports citing Howell police. The...
hudsontv.com
North Bergen’s Palisades Medical Center Has New President
Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is pleased to appoint Lisa Iachettti as president and chief hospital executive of Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen. In this role, she will provide leadership and strategic direction on all aspects of hospital operations. “Ms. Iachetti is...
