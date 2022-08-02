ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearny, NJ

Daily Targum

Rutgers men's basketball secures late commitment, extends key assistant coaches

The Rutgers men’s basketball team received a late addition to next season’s roster last week with the commitment of three-star forward Antonio Chol. In addition to this news, the Scarlet Knights also extended the contracts of associate head coach Karl Hobbs and assistant coach T.J. Thompson to keep head coach Steve Pikiell’s staff intact for next season.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

Rutgers football schedule 2022: Game-by-game predictions for Scarlet Knights' season

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are building something in Piscataway, it just might take a while for it to fully come to fruition under Greg Schiano. Schiano enters Year 3 of his second tenure at the school and while he’s done a fine job on the recruiting trail and in the NCAA transfer portal since returning, 2022 only gets more difficult for the Scarlet Knights. Coming off a 5-8 season in 2021, which ended with a loss to Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl, the upcoming schedule is a lot more difficult with hammers from the Big Ten West as the crossover games, in addition to the loaded Big Ten East tilt.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
theobserver.com

Sights from the Kearny Junior Police Academy

The Kearny Junior Police Academy is underway this week at Lincoln School and Sgt. Adriano Marques and Officers Jack Grimm and Vanessa Sevellano — of the Community Policing Unit — have the kids occupied at all times, learning the ropes about what it means to be a law-enforcement officer.
KEARNY, NJ
City
Kearny, NJ
Kearny, NJ
Education
Kearny, NJ
Sports
theobserver.com

WHATCo’s Rock of Ages set for Aug. 20

The West Hudson Arts and Theater Company’s outdoor summer schedule continues with a “Rock of Ages” juke box sing-along Saturday, Aug. 20, at 8 p.m. on the lawn of VFW Post 1302, 300 Belgrove Drive, Kearny — rain or shine. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn...
KEARNY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Cuban Coffee Shop is Expanding into Bergen County

Cortaditos, a Cuban coffee shop and eatery, is coming soon to East Rutherford. They offer a menu (View Menu) sandwiches, empanadas, pastries, pastelitos, coffees, teas, juices and more. This will be their second location, with the first being located in Union City. There’s no opening date mentioned, but the shop...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FALL AT HAPPY HOUR

Emergency personnel have been called to Happy Hour Bar in Toms River for a fall victim. Circumstances of fall and condition of victim are not known.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
theobserver.com

ECPO: Irvington man shot dead in Newark

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark police are investigating the shooting death of an Irvington man late Tuesday, Aug. 2, the ECPO says. Gregory Scott, 27, was found, shot, on the 100 block of Lehigh Avenue, Newark, and he was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical center, where he was pronounced dead at 11:40 p.m. that night.
NEWARK, NJ
beckersspine.com

3 New Jersey orthopedic groups merge, form Ortho East

Three orthopedic groups have merged to form Ortho East, they announced Aug. 2. University Spine Center, Academy Orthopaedics and High Mountain Orthopedics, are all in Wayne, N.J., and will offer more niche specialties in New York and New Jersey. Services include sports medicine, imaging, joint replacement and spine and trauma...
WAYNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Rollover Crash Jams Morning Rush At Routes 4, 208

A rollover crash jammed the eastbound morning rush near the Fair Lawn/Paramus border. A Honda Civic landed on its roof following a collision with a Ford wagon where Route 208 becomes Route 4 near Saddle River Road in Fair Lawn shortly before 7:20 a.m. Thursday. Fair Lawn police and Rescue...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
hudsontv.com

North Bergen’s Palisades Medical Center Has New President

Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive health network, is pleased to appoint Lisa Iachettti as president and chief hospital executive of Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen. In this role, she will provide leadership and strategic direction on all aspects of hospital operations. “Ms. Iachetti is...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ

