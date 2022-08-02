Five Big Takeaways From 2022 U.S. Nationals — Men’s Edition

Read on swimswam.com
2022 Summer Junior Nationals: Day 3 Finals Live Recap
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The 3rd finals session of the 2022 Summer Junior Nationals is upon us! In addition to finals of this morning’s prelims events, tonight’s session will also feature timed finals of the 200 free relays.
2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Prelims Live Recap
The final prelims session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is upon us, and it’s a short one. This morning’s action features only prelims of the men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, and men’s 4×100 medley relay. One of the most exciting races in tonight’s...
Shaine Casas Wins Phillips 66 Performance Award for 200 IM at US Nationals
University of Texas pro swimmer Shaine Casas was awarded the Phillips 66 Performance Award for his swim in the final of the 200 IM at US Nationals. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 PHILLIPS 66 US NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Tuesday, July 26 – Saturday, July 30, 2022. William Woollett...
Australian Olympic Silver Medalist Taylor McKeown Retires From Swimming
Having been one of the mainstays of the Australian team, McKeown was a two-time worlds medalist and 2016 Olympic silver medalist. Archive photo via Delly Carr. Taylor McKeown, a longtime veteran of Australian swimming, has announced her retirement from the sport. She concluded her career by competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she placed sixth in the finals of the 200 breast.
arena Swim of the Week: Lewis Clareburt Drops Big For Commonwealth 200 Fly Title
Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.
Summer McIntosh Lowers Her Canadian Record in the 400 FR to 3:59.32
15-year-old Summer McIntosh reset her Canadian record in the 400 free, clocking 3:59.32 to earn silver at the Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES. Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Birmingham, England. Sandwell Aquatic Center. Start Times. Prelims: 10:30 am local /...
Duncan Scott Hits 1:56.88 Commonwealth Games Record For 200 IM Gold
Commonwealth Record: 1:55.28, Duncan Scott – 2021. Commonwealth Games Record: 1:57.67, Mitch Larkin (AUS) – 2018. 2018 Commonwealth Champion: Mitch Larkin (AUS), 1:57.67. Duncan Scott got the final session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games started with a bang. He blazed a 1:56.88 in the men’s 200 IM, winning gold and setting a new Games record. The old record was set at 1:57.67 in 2018 by Mitch Larkin, who finished ninth in prelims and missed the final. At the 2018 Games, Scott finished second behind Larkin.
Titmus vs McIntosh in the 400 FR? – 2022 Commonwealth Games: Day 6 Prelims Preview
The final prelims session of the 2022 Commonwealth Games is nearly here. The Wednesday morning session will be a short one, featuring only prelims of the men’s 200 IM, women’s 400 free, and men’s 4×100 medley relay. Canada’s roster took quite a hit in the weeks...
Advait Page Aur Kushagra Rawat Ne 1500m Freestyle Final Me Kiya Enter
Page Ne 15:39.25s Heat 1 Me Aur Whin Par Rawat Ne Heat 2 Me 15:47.77s Ka Timing Score Kiya. Archive photo via Vijay Bharadwaj. Sajan Prakash And Srihari Nataraj Ke Sabhi Event Complete Hone Ke Baad Ab Jin 2 Swimmers Se India Ko Hope Hai Wo Dono Same Event Me Participate Kar Rhe Hai And Dono Hi Swimmers Ab Final Me Bhi Pahuch Chuke Hai, Indian Swimmer Advait Page Aur Kushagra Rawat Ne CWG Ke Men’s 1500m Frestyle Event Mei 4th Position Pr Finish Krte Huye Apni Jagah Pkka Kr Li Hai.
Watch: Medley Relay NAGs, All ‘A’ Finals Race Videos from Days 1-2 of Junior Nats
In this post, you'll find the race videos of the 'A' finals from the first two days of the 2022 Summer Junior Nationals. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Long Course Meters (50m) Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be...
Gretchen Walsh, Kieran Smith Named High Point Award Winners at US Nationals
Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time) Virginia swimmer Gretchen Walsh and Florida Gator Kieran Smith have been named the female and male high point award winners for the 2022 US National Championships. Walsh, who competed under her club team Nashville Aquatic Club, scored a total of...
14-Year-Old Raya Mellott Rises to #10 All-Time 13-14 Girls LCM 200 BR – 2:30.23
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) World Junior Record: 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (RUS) – 2015. Meet Record: 2:26.35, Allie Szekely (2012) 13-14 NAG: 2:25.75, Amanda Beard (1996) 15-16 NAG: 2:25.35, Anita Richesson (1992) 17-18 NAG:...
12-Year-Old Audrey Derivaux Hits 4:56.70 400 IM, Now #3 11-12 Girl All-Time
Fresh off her historic performance in the 200 fly on Monday, Jersey Wahoos 12yo Audrey Derivaux had another stellar performance in Tuesday morning's prelims Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS. August 1 to 5, 2022. William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Long Course Meters (50m)
WATCH: Thomas Heilman Blasts 52.44 to Become 2nd Fastest U.S. 15-16 Year-Old
17-18 NAG: 51.10, Michael Phelps (2003) At the 2022 Speedo Junior Championship in Irvine, 15-year-old rising star Thomas Heilman roared to 52.44 in the boys’ 100 fly. That’s a huge personal best for Heilman, improving on the 52.87 he set in April at International Team Trials. Split Comparison...
Srihari 200m Back Me Best Indian Time Krne Ke Baad Bhi Final Se Hue Bahar
Srihari Nataraj 2:00.84 Ki Timing Ke Sath Is Event Mei First Reserve Bane. Unka Previous Best 2:01.70s Tha Jo Ki 2019. Ace Indian Swimmer Srihari Nataraj Ne Best Indian Time Ko Bettered Krte Huye Heat 2 Me Third Place Pr Finish Toh Kiye But CWG Ke Men’s 200m Backstroke Ke Final Mei Entry Nhi Kr Paye.
99-Year-Old Willard Lamb Sets World Record in 1500 Freestyle at USMS Nationals
LCM (50m) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 USMS Sumer Nationals”. When 99-year old Willard Lamb was born, only two men had ever set the World Record in the 1500 free: Henry Taylor at the 1908 Olympics and George Hodgson at the 1912 Olympics. Now, Lamb has written his own...
Josh Zuchowski Cracks Junior National Meet Record in 200 Back with 1:58.42
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) World Junior Record: 1:55.14, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2017. Meet Record: 1:58.49, Ian Grum (2019) 13-14 NAG: 2:00.28, Keaton Jones (2019) 15-16 NAG: 1:57.03, Aaron Peirsol (2000) 17-18 NAG:...
Watch: Relay NAGs, Meet Records, and Other Swift Swims From Junior Nationals Day 3
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) It was an exciting evening of racing in Irvine tonight, as swimmers lit up the William Wollett Jr. Aquatics Center. Swim fans who where there in person got to watch NAG records, meet records, and plenty of other fast swimming, but here are some of the key videos for those who couldn’t make it in person, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
Virginia Adds Josh Arndt as Head Diving Coach
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head swimming & diving coach Todd DeSorbo announced the addition of Josh Arndt to his staff as head diving coach. “We are excited to welcome Josh to our coaching staff,” DeSorbo said. “He is one of the brightest up-and-coming young diving coaches in the country. We are looking forward to supporting him and bringing our diving program to the next level. Josh has had success at all levels, as an athlete as well as a coach, and we know he is going to do some amazing things with our diving program here.”
Henry McFadden Blasts 1:48.27 200 Free, #2 All-Time U.S. 15-16; Heilman #16
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) World Junior Record: 1:43.21, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022. Meet Record: 1:47.75, Alexei Sancov (2018) 13-14 NAG: 1:51.27, Thomas Heilman (2021) 15-16 NAG: 1:47.73, Luca Urlando (2019) 17-18 NAG:...
