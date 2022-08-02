Luke Combs Extends Career-Opening Top 10 Record on Country Airplay Chart With ‘The Kind of Love We Make’

Read on www.billboard.com
The 6 Most Unforgettable Country Duets from the ’90s
While today’s country may be progressively different from the ’90s, it was stars like Shania Twain, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill who made ’90s country so unforgettable. Consequently, while the history of country is truly interesting, a large portion of that has to do with song collaborations. So, keep reading as we take a look at some of the most memorable country duets from the decade.
Country star John Rich's song 'Progress' stays No. 1 week after release; acoustic celebration planned
Country music star John Rich is reveling in the success of his hit song "Progress" and is poised to offer his fans an acoustic performance in a celebratory livestream event.
Lady Antebellum Postpones ‘Request Line Tour’ As Singer Charles Kelley Embarks On A “Journey To Sobriety”
If you had tickets to see Lady A on their Request Line tour this summer, you’re gonna have to wait a little while longer. The band, formerly known as Lady Antebellum, just announced that they’re postponing the current tour until next year, mainly due to the fact that singer Charles Kelley has “embarked on a journey to sobriety.”
Luke Combs’ Tribute to Wife Nicole on Her 30th Birthday Is So Touching
Luke Combs' wife has officially joined "the dirty 30 club," as Combs puts it. The singer shared a heartwarming tribute to Nicole Hocking Combs to celebrate her birthday on Thursday (July 21). His post on Instagram features many photos of his bride, including snaps of her with their dog, Jojo,...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Miranda Lambert Drops Awesome Series of Photos Marking the End of Her Utah Adventure
Country music star Miranda Lambert has been spending time visiting the “Beehive State,” Utah, but it all appears to be winding down. Lambert shares some photos and a video on her Instagram account. She and some of her rowdy friends spent time at Strawberry Bay, which is located southeast of Salt Lake City. It looks like Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin also were joined by others on the journey. Let’s see what Lambert is offering up for us to see and enjoy.
Waylon Jennings Asked Alan Jackson “What The Hell Is A Chattahoochee?” When It Was Released
You can always count on Waylon Jennings to tell is like it is, so when “Chattahoochee” hit country radio, he couldn’t help but ask Alan Jackson… what the hell is a “Chattahoochee?”. “I think Waylon said one time, Waylon Jennings, ‘what the hell is a...
Bachelor Nation is cringing over what might be the most uncomfortable first kiss ever
For the first time ever, The Bachelorette is starring two women, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who are set to date the same group of men. However, that's not what led to the most uncomfortable part of Monday night's premiere. The moment Bachelor Nation can't stop talking about was actually the first kiss of the season between Gabby and Mario Vassall.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Vanessa Ray Had a Surprising Challenge Early in the Show’s Run
Everyone who works to bring Blue Bloods to life, from the producers to the crew to the actors, is extremely dedicated to the realism of the series. Of course, watching an episode of the show won’t literally give you a window into the lives of the New York City police department. However, it’s about as close to reality as a dramatized series can get.
Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show
The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
‘The Voice’: Here’s the Full Coaching Lineup for Season 22
The 22nd season of NBC’s hit singing competition TV series The Voice is returning to the airwaves this fall. And with this comes some familiar faces returning to the famous red coaches’ chairs, along with one new face joining the coaching ranks on the series. The Voice alums...
‘American Idol’ Makes Major Decision About Judges for Season 21
So, curious about the American Idol judging panel? Did ABC tweak the lineup? Or did producers keep it all status quo, thinking there’s no need to break up the band?. TV Line reported Thursday that all three judges, plus host Ryan Seacrest are coming back for the 21st season. That means you’ll get another heavy dose of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Celebrates 18th Anniversary of One of Her Biggest Blockbuster Films
Bridget Moynahan is best known as Erin Reagan on the hit series Blue Bloods. But the actress has been a fixture of movies and TV for decades. On Thursday she took to Twitter to celebrate the 18th anniversary of one of her most famous film roles, the 2004 sci-fi action film I, Robot.
Dancing With the Stars’ Emma Slater and Sasha Farber’s Relationship Timeline
Dancing With the Stars fans have been rooting for Emma Slater and Sasha Farber — on and off the ballroom floor — for years. After meeting in 2009, the dancers started dating in 2011. Three years into their romance, however, they hit pause on their relationship — but continued to work together on the ABC […]
A Different World Alum Kadeem Hardison Explains Why He And Co-Stars Had No Idea The Show Would Become So Iconic
A Different World is still considered one of the best Black sitcoms of the 1990s, which is fitting given its effect on pop culture. Watching a group of friends navigate co-ed life at the renowned Hillman College served as a weekly reminder that young adulthood could be fun and emotional. In the same breath, it inspired millions of students to enroll in college. Unfortunately, the A Different World cast didn’t know about the show’s influence during the series’ original run, according to Kadeem Hardison. Hardison explained why he and his co-stars had no idea the sitcom would become so iconic.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is ‘In Tears’ in New Post Following Frank Fritz Hospitalization
Mike Wolfe was in tears as he spent precious time with his daughter following the news that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke. The “American Pickers'” star gushed about his daughter’s painting skills in a recent Instagram post. The 58-year-old cheered on his daughter Charlie, writing, “That’s...
Gabourey Sidibe Was Told to ‘Quit’ Hollywood By 1 of Her Favorite Actors
Sometimes criticism comes from unexpected places. Gabourey Sidibe met an actor she admired -- who promptly told her not to pursue acting.
Top 25 Country Love Song Duets of All Time (Critic’s Picks)
Country music has a reputation for turning broken hearts into beautiful songs, and some of the greatest ones in the genre’s history are duets. Johnny Cash and June Carter, George Jones and Tammy Wynette and other duos paved the way with flawless harmonies and striking lyrics that got to the heart of things. In the case of Jones and Wynette, the pair were married from 1969 to 1975 and chronicled their ups and downs in their music. Even after their romantic relationship ended, they continued to earn chart-topping duets together on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs tally.
Fans defend Miranda Lambert after TikTok users mock her weight
Fans of country singer Miranda Lambert are coming to her defense after her weight was criticized in a recent viral TikTok video. A video of Lambert performing "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" on a stage at a recent concert went viral on the video-sharing platform TikTok earlier this week. The singer, 38, entertained the crowd in a t-shirt, denim shorts, and cowboy boots.
Kelsea Ballerini Hits The CMA Fest Stage In Sexy Jumpsuit & Sparkly Cowgirl Hat
Kelsea Ballerini was one of several country stars to hit the main stage at the CMA Music Festival in June 2022, and her performance was televised with many others on Aug. 3. The 28-year-old looked like she was having a blast as she performed, wearing an embroidered jumpsuit that hugged every inch of her figure. At one point during the performance, she put on a sparkly cowgirl hat to acknowledge her country roots while she belted out some of her hits.
