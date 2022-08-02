Read on www.cbs19.tv
Internet goes wild after fans of the Jetsons say George Joesph Jetson will supposedly be born on July 31, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas sales tax holiday this weekend August 5 - 7, 2022 on clothing, diapers, backpacks, school suppliesTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
National Avocado Day In 2022, it is celebrated on July 31stTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
29-year-old Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was tragically killed in the line of dutyTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
There's Some Talk About Tyler - Lindale, Texas area Getting A Buc-ee'sTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Backpack drive giveaway to benefit students in Rusk County
HENDERSON, Texas — The program is open to all kids in Rusk County from Pre-K through 12th grade. This giveaway started 37 years ago in 1985 to help students, and combat the drug problem in Yates Park. "During the summertime the kids would run to the park to play,"...
KLTV
City of Tyler holding 9th annual School Is Cool supply drive
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is holding the 9th annual School is Cool school supply drive. The drive-through event will take place Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fun Forest Park located at 900 Glenwood Drive. The city’s goal is to be able...
Hallsville ISD meals to end free meals for all students
HALLSVILLE, Texas — Hallsville ISD announced this week that the district will no longer provide free meals for all students after U.S. Department of Agriculture ended its waiver. The district said in a Facebook post students will have to qualify for a free or reduced meal through a meal...
Henderson County 30-acre fire 100 percent contained as of 6:45 p.m.
UPDATE: Fire is 100 percent contained at this time. 6:45 p.m. UPDATE: The fire is now 85% contained, Henderson County reported at 5:45 p.m. Officials on the scene said the fire grew to 30 acres. UPDATE: The fire is now 60% contained, officials reported at 4:40 p.m. PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Officials have closed […]
Newly opened Apricot Lane Boutique in Tyler helps human trafficking victims
TYLER, Texas — Apricot Lane Boutique, a clothing shop with a mission focused on helping human trafficking victims, in The Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler recently had its grand opening. Staci Martin and her daughter Morgan Martin Turner are the owners of the shop and they hope to...
inforney.com
Baltimore Raven Tyus Bower gives back to new local youth organization
A new Tyler youth organization has been gifted sports equipment from Baltimore Raven linebacker and Tyler native Tyus Bowser. East Texas Cowboys and Cheer is a new organization within the TexaSports League whose primary objective is to provide the youth of the community with a healthy and enjoyable environment in which to learn football and cheer fundamentals, sportsmanship, self-pride, discipline, and team spirit, according to East Texas Cowboys vice president Jessie Taylor.
Henderson County wildfire is contained
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Fire officials report the fire is 100 percent contained at this time. Several fire departments are at the scene of a wildfire in the 6600 block of State Highway 198 in the Payne Springs area in Henderson County. Officials have closed SH 198 between Clear...
ketk.com
CLEAR THE SHELTERS: City of Henderson Animal Center
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community. Each day, they strive to do the following:. Promote responsible pet ownership. Protect citizens by housing...
KLTV
More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview
Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection. Washington DC Jon Decker joined East Texas Now to discuss President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and House Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. UT Tyler hosts teachers from 11 districts to prep for upcoming...
KLTV
Smith County Animal Shelter making changes following citizen, animal advocate complaints
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Following complaints from citizens and animal advocates, the Smith County Animal Shelter is making some changes. “We’re reviewing those (concerns) and the best way to address them,” said Amber Greene, animal shelter/control supervisor. Several frustrated citizens and animal advocates voiced their concerns at...
Two East Texans named Region 7 Teachers of the Year
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Two hard-working East Texas educators earned the coveted title of Region 7’s Regional Teacher of the Year. KETK’s Kaci Koviak had the honor of emceeing today’s ceremony hosted by the Region 7 Education Center in Kilgore. Catherine Jackson, of Carthage ISD, was named Secondary Teacher of the Year and Pydi Oliver, […]
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Sheriff BJ Fletcher, Harrison County
MARSHALL, Texas - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher as part of KTBS 3 Community Caravan week. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future...
KLTV
HENDERSON CO FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-3-22
Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights. “This is a perfect time to have this added into the community. I think that the arts is really important, it helps kids get involved, it helps them express and be creative and I’m excited to share that with the community,” Thoroughman said.
Official: Two acre grass fire in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A two acre grass fire began off of FM 2767 and County Road 15800 Shady Creek Trail in Smith County. According to Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the fire was started by a chain of a trailer that was being dragged. The neighborhood was closed off...
ketk.com
Henderson County setting up evacuation area due to 25-acre fire
PINE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Officials have closed SH 198 between Clear Creek Road and CR 2829 due to 25-acre fire in Henderson County. Several fire departments have responded to a fire in the 6600 block of State Highway 198 in the Payne Springs area. The fire is large and crowning, which means the fire is moving along the tops of trees.
Crews successfully contain 20-acre wildfire in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The 20-acre wildfire in Wood County has been contained, according to Wood County Dispatch. The Wood County Fire Department is currently on the scene and successfully contained the 20-acre wildfire. The people who were in the surrounding area were evacuated and there are currently no reports of damage to homes.
Longview, TX National Night Out Kick-Off Event Set for Aug. 30
On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Longview residents are invited to a kick-off celebration held at the Longview Exhibit Center for the annual National Night Out (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. What Can You Expect At This Event?. During this event, citizens are encouraged to attend for a night of fun...
KLTV
Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement agencies from around East Texas and across the state paid respects to a Smith County deputy Friday. The funeral for fallen Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was held at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. An American flag was raised in front...
Miracle on Highway 64: Good Samaritan saves Van Zandt County family’s home from fire
CANTON, Texas (KETK) — On Wednesday, a 30-acre fire spread rapidly in Van Zandt County and threatened houses in the area. But just in time in the scorching heat only, a guardian angel stepped in to save a family’s home. “I was on my mule coming up here and that’s when I saw him and […]
ketk.com
SPCA of East Texas: Boss
TYLER, Texas (KETK) -The SPCA stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Boss is fourteen-week old Great Pyrenes Anatolian mix. If you would like to adopt Boss, or any of the other sweet fur-babies, please visit SPCA of East Texas website.
