Tyler, TX

KLTV

City of Tyler holding 9th annual School Is Cool supply drive

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is holding the 9th annual School is Cool school supply drive. The drive-through event will take place Thursday, Aug. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fun Forest Park located at 900 Glenwood Drive. The city’s goal is to be able...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Hallsville ISD meals to end free meals for all students

HALLSVILLE, Texas — Hallsville ISD announced this week that the district will no longer provide free meals for all students after U.S. Department of Agriculture ended its waiver. The district said in a Facebook post students will have to qualify for a free or reduced meal through a meal...
HALLSVILLE, TX
inforney.com

Baltimore Raven Tyus Bower gives back to new local youth organization

A new Tyler youth organization has been gifted sports equipment from Baltimore Raven linebacker and Tyler native Tyus Bowser. East Texas Cowboys and Cheer is a new organization within the TexaSports League whose primary objective is to provide the youth of the community with a healthy and enjoyable environment in which to learn football and cheer fundamentals, sportsmanship, self-pride, discipline, and team spirit, according to East Texas Cowboys vice president Jessie Taylor.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Henderson County wildfire is contained

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Fire officials report the fire is 100 percent contained at this time. Several fire departments are at the scene of a wildfire in the 6600 block of State Highway 198 in the Payne Springs area in Henderson County. Officials have closed SH 198 between Clear...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

CLEAR THE SHELTERS: City of Henderson Animal Center

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – With a mission to provide temporary shelter and excellent care for stray, unwanted and homeless animals throughout Henderson, the city’s animal center is a resource for their community. Each day, they strive to do the following:. Promote responsible pet ownership. Protect citizens by housing...
HENDERSON, TX
KLTV

More crews have arrived to fight brush fire in Longview

Washington correspondent Jon Decker says Biden’s rebound case a part of original infection. Washington DC Jon Decker joined East Texas Now to discuss President Biden’s rebound case of COVID-19 and House Speaker Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan. UT Tyler hosts teachers from 11 districts to prep for upcoming...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Two East Texans named Region 7 Teachers of the Year

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Two hard-working East Texas educators earned the coveted title of Region 7’s Regional Teacher of the Year. KETK’s Kaci Koviak had the honor of emceeing today’s ceremony hosted by the Region 7 Education Center in Kilgore. Catherine Jackson, of Carthage ISD, was named Secondary Teacher of the Year and Pydi Oliver, […]
KILGORE, TX
KTBS

Behind the Badge: Sheriff BJ Fletcher, Harrison County

MARSHALL, Texas - Each week, Rick Rowe goes Behind the Badge to honor the men and women of law enforcement. This week, Rick shines the light on Harrison County Sheriff BJ Fletcher as part of KTBS 3 Community Caravan week. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KLTV

HENDERSON CO FIRE KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 8-3-22

Rusk Eagle Belles working toward debut performance under Friday night lights. “This is a perfect time to have this added into the community. I think that the arts is really important, it helps kids get involved, it helps them express and be creative and I’m excited to share that with the community,” Thoroughman said.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Official: Two acre grass fire in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A two acre grass fire began off of FM 2767 and County Road 15800 Shady Creek Trail in Smith County. According to Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the fire was started by a chain of a trailer that was being dragged. The neighborhood was closed off...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

Henderson County setting up evacuation area due to 25-acre fire

PINE SPRINGS, Texas (KETK) – Officials have closed SH 198 between Clear Creek Road and CR 2829 due to 25-acre fire in Henderson County. Several fire departments have responded to a fire in the 6600 block of State Highway 198 in the Payne Springs area. The fire is large and crowning, which means the fire is moving along the tops of trees.
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Crews successfully contain 20-acre wildfire in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — The 20-acre wildfire in Wood County has been contained, according to Wood County Dispatch. The Wood County Fire Department is currently on the scene and successfully contained the 20-acre wildfire. The people who were in the surrounding area were evacuated and there are currently no reports of damage to homes.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Funeral held for fallen Smith Co. deputy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement agencies from around East Texas and across the state paid respects to a Smith County deputy Friday. The funeral for fallen Smith County Sheriff’s Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was held at Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler. An American flag was raised in front...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
ketk.com

SPCA of East Texas: Boss

TYLER, Texas (KETK) -The SPCA stopped by East Texas Live on Wednesday to showcase one of their furry friends who is ready to find a forever home. Boss is fourteen-week old Great Pyrenes Anatolian mix. If you would like to adopt Boss, or any of the other sweet fur-babies, please visit SPCA of East Texas website.
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

