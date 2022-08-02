Delaware’s Pandemic EBT Program will Provide Benefits to Feed Children During the Summer

Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Multifaceted campaign is underway to help bolster the workforce for all state agencies and services in Delaware. DOVER, Del. (Aug. 3, 2022) — The Delaware Department of Human Resources (DHR) has launched a multifaceted marketing communications campaign aimed at bolstering the workforce for all state agencies. The strategies underway focus on recruiting quality candidates for many of the state’s high-demand positions, including nurses, corporation specialists, employment services specialists, unemployment insurance claims processors and field agents, vocational rehabilitation counselors, disability determination adjudicators, and law enforcement officers across multiple agencies.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO