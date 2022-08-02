Delaware’s Pandemic EBT Program will Provide Benefits to Feed Children During the Summer

Read on news.delaware.gov
Delaware Captive Bureau to Welcome New Director
Department shares appreciation for Steve Kinion’s years of service. The Delaware Department of Insurance today announced a planned leadership transition following an upcoming departure of long-time Captive Bureau Director Steve Kinion. The unique form of insurance regulated by this division contributes millions of dollars to the State of Delaware and City of Wilmington each year. As of year-end 2021, the Bureau had 759 total active licenses.
State Of Delaware Commits To Filling Job Vacancies
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Multifaceted campaign is underway to help bolster the workforce for all state agencies and services in Delaware. DOVER, Del. (Aug. 3, 2022) — The Delaware Department of Human Resources (DHR) has launched a multifaceted marketing communications campaign aimed at bolstering the workforce for all state agencies. The strategies underway focus on recruiting quality candidates for many of the state’s high-demand positions, including nurses, corporation specialists, employment services specialists, unemployment insurance claims processors and field agents, vocational rehabilitation counselors, disability determination adjudicators, and law enforcement officers across multiple agencies.
Delaware Animal Services Seeks Tips In Dog Abandonment Case Resulting In Death
DOVER, DE (Aug. 5) – The Office of Animal Welfare’s (OAW) Delaware Animal Services (DAS) is seeking the public’s help with providing any information that may lead to identifying the person responsible for abandoning a dog that was found clinging to life earlier this week. The dog was found in the brush, off North Little Creek Road in Dover, by DelDOT workers who immediately contacted DAS.
Mud Mill Pond Boat Ramp to Temporarily Reopen Due to Change in Dam Construction Schedule
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. The dam at Mud Mill Pond near Marydel is to undergo renovation over the next six months to include replacing gates in the spillway and installation of stabilizing rip rap./DNREC photo. Facility Now Set to Close for Dam Project Aug. 22. Due...
