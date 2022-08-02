Capital One Bank is nearly doubling its space to 116,926 square feet at 114 Fifth Avenue, the landlords announced. The bank extended its lease for 12 more years and tacked on another 60,000 square feet in the 19-story, 352,000-square-foot Flatiron District tower owned by L&L Holding Company, Columbia Property Trust and Allianz Real Estate, Bloomberg first reported. A source with knowledge of the transaction said the asking rent was $110 per square foot.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO