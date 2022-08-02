Read on commercialobserver.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
Major grocery store chain just opened another location in New JerseyKristen WaltersWoodcliff Lake, NJ
NY Responds: Top Concerns of MTA Riders as Subway Stigma WorsensBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Queens apartments available for $397 per month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresQueens, NY
Commercial Observer
Largo Investments Sells Recently Developed Williamsburg Office for $24M
Largo Investments sold off its recently completed office building in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, for $24 million, according to property records made public Thursday. Dr. Frank Shahidi, under the entity Shawnick Williamsburg, purchased the three-story building at 71 North Seventh Street with $11.7 million in financing from First Republic Bank, property records show.
Commercial Observer
Signature Bank Provides $210M in Acquisition Financing for HGI’s Avalon Green Buy
Harbor Group International (HGI) and Azure Capital Partners have landed $210 million in acquisition financing for their purchase of Avalon Green, a three-story multifamily asset in Elmsford, N.Y., Commercial Observer can first report. Signature Bank provided the acquisition loan, which features a five-year term and three years of interest-only payments.
Commercial Observer
Thorofare Finds Lending Edge with Greenwich Village Office Deal
A unique value opportunity to convert an older Greenwich Village building into a modern Class A office asset in the shadow of Google’s New York City headquarters proved to be a big attraction for Thorofare Capital to tackle a $34.5 million financing at 132 West 14th Street. The Los...
Commercial Observer
Arena Investors Renews 9K-SF Lease in Landmarked Chrysler Building
Asset management firm Arena Investors has renewed its lease for 9,200 square feet on the entire 59th floor of the iconic Chrysler Building. Arena Investors signed a five-year renewal for the space in the building at 405 Lexington Avenue, with an asking rent of $95 per square foot, according to tenant broker Colliers.
Commercial Observer
What’s in Your Building? Capital One Expands Footprint at 114 Fifth Avenue
Capital One Bank is nearly doubling its space to 116,926 square feet at 114 Fifth Avenue, the landlords announced. The bank extended its lease for 12 more years and tacked on another 60,000 square feet in the 19-story, 352,000-square-foot Flatiron District tower owned by L&L Holding Company, Columbia Property Trust and Allianz Real Estate, Bloomberg first reported. A source with knowledge of the transaction said the asking rent was $110 per square foot.
Commercial Observer
NYC’s First Half CRE Investment Sales Volume up 99 percent: Report
Market conditions may have slowed the pace of transactions this summer, but New York City’s commercial real estate investment sales market soared in the first half of 2022, with $21.6 billion of total volume, a 99.1 percent year-over-year increase, Commercial Observer can first report. The Big Apple’s transaction activity...
Commercial Observer
Nina Shoes Shrinks Offices By Half at 200 Park Avenue South
Nina Shoes is going down a size in Union Square. The footwear retailer and its affiliate, kids clothing seller Kidpik, inked a five-year renewal to cut their office space at 200 Park Avenue South by half, from about 34,000 square feet on the third and fourth floors to 17,849 square feet on only the third floor, Commercial Observer has learned.
Commercial Observer
Capital Automotive Buys Luxury Coney Island Car Dealership Site for $54M
Capital Automotive Real Estate Services drove off into the sunset with a $54 million deal to buy a building leased to a luxury car dealership in Coney Island, Brooklyn. The real estate investment trust bought the under-construction building at 809 Neptune Avenue, which will become a Jaguar and Land Rover dealership, from MBB Auto Group on June 30, PincusCo first reported. Capital Automotive nabbed $21 million in debt from Citibank to finance the purchase, according to property records made public Tuesday.
Commercial Observer
Vornado Braces For Economic Downturn But Finds Comfort in Penn District
Earnings in the second half of 2022 are expected to decline for Vornado Realty Trust, but plans for the rehabilitation of Pennsylvania Station are moving forward, and that has Vornado CEO Steven Roth feeling optimistic. The expected decline in earnings, which CFO Michael Franco attributed to rising interest rates, Vornado...
Commercial Observer
NYC Construction Costs Rose 8 Percent in Last Year
The pandemic has put plenty of pressure on construction costs nationwide, but New York City has seen one of the largest increases — 8 percent — of any city in the U.S. over the past year. A new report from construction consultant Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) pegged surging...
Commercial Observer
More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
