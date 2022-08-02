Second-half surge lifts Ole Miss men’s basketball over Bahamas select team, 89-71

Read on www.oxfordeagle.com
20 running backs to watch in Mississippi high school football in 2022
JACKSON — Football season is upon us, and it's time to take a look at some of the best high school football players from across the state of Mississippi as we look ahead to the 2022 season. For our tailbacks list, we focused on players who had breakout seasons last year and guys who helped their ...
First Black head coach at Ole Miss dies
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Ole Miss track & field head coach Dr. Ken Gibson, who was the first Black head coach in the history of Ole Miss Athletics, passed away on Wednesday, July 27. He was 88. Gibson led the Rebel track & field and cross country programs from 1985 to 1988. During that […]
Oxford Eagle
Oxford’s Jordan Isbell among Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science class of 2022 graduates
Columbus, MISS. – Jordan Isbell of Oxford, Mississippi, has graduated from The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science (MSMS) in the Class of 2022. Jordan previously attended Okolona High School and is the child of Mrs. Katrina and Mr. Jeffery Isbell. Jordan has been elected to the MSMS Hall...
Back-to-Back: Mississippi Match 5 jackpots hit by 2 players
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 17 drawings with no jackpot winners, the Mississippi Match 5 had two jackpot winners in a row. A player from Yalobusha County matched all five numbers from the Saturday, July 30 drawing. The jackpot reached reached $431,749. The numbers drawn were 6-8-11-14-17, and the winning ticket was purchased from Sprint […]
wtva.com
First day of classes at Tupelo High School was a historic one
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Thursday was a historic day for Tupelo High School. Dr. Melissa Thomas is the first Black person to lead the school; she's also the first woman. “I am thankful to be in Tupelo where it’s not about my gender, it’s not about my race, but it’s about work ethic,” she said. “They hire based on qualifications and skills. So, I’m thankful to be in a district that sees that.”
Oxford Eagle
Jayoncé Benefit Night: Proud Larry’s to host event in honor of Jimmie “Jay” Lee
Proud Larry’s will host Jayoncé Benefit Night on Aug. 11 at 9:30 p.m. honoring the legacy of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, a missing University of Mississippi student. At Jayoncé Benefit Night, attendees can enjoy a night of dance, drag performances, and karaoke. Tickets are on pre-sale for $10 here or tickets can be purchased at the door for $15. All proceeds from the event will be given to the Lee family.
wtva.com
Batesville, South Panola schools went on lockdown during first week of classes
BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — It is the first week of classes for students in the South Panola School District, and most of its schools went into a lockdown Thursday just four days into the new school year. The district said Batesville schools went under lockdown along with South Panola...
Chick-fil-A fans of this Mississippi town going cold turkey for 10 weeks with announcement of restaurant’s closure
Oxford’s one and only Chick-fil-A will completely close on Sept. 1 due to extensive renovations and expansion to the site. The restaurant will be closed for approximately ten weeks and, during this time, the Chick-fil-A food truck will not be in operation due to a lack of available technology.
desotocountynews.com
Taylor leaves Horn Lake for Byhalia chamber position
You may have noticed recently on social media from the Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce that it is looking for a new Executive Director. That is because the current executive director Laura Taylor is leaving to take on a similar role with the Byhalia Area Chamber of Commerce. The Byhalia...
DeSoto Times Today
Rice appointed assistant VP at Community Bank
Barry Prather, Chief Executive Officer for Community Bank’s North Mississippi Region is proud to announce the following:. Austin Rice has recently been named Assistant Vice President. A native of Olive Branch, Mississippi, Rice recently served as Loan Officer and has been in banking for two years. In his new role, Rice will continue to manage and grow his loan and deposit portfolio within the DeSoto County market.
wtva.com
1 dead, 2 wounded in Clay County shooting
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - A shooting in Clay County resulted in one death and two people in the hospital. Sheriff Eddie Scott said the shooting happened Wednesday night, Aug. 3 at approximately 8:40 on Webber Road in the Abbott community. The sheriff said no arrests have been made. Clay...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Eagle
Oxford-Lafayette CTE program pushes for growth, program development
The Oxford-Lafayette School of Applied Technology (TECH), a vocational school that provides students with skills applicable in the workforce or post-secondary education, is seeing significant growth in numbers and is pushing to further develop its programs. “One of the things that make us so unique is that we’re the only...
thelocalvoice.net
Drive by Shooting on County Road 373 Leads to Arrest of Wesson, Mississippi Man
Investigators and Deputies responded to the scene to take a report of the incident and process the scene. During the investigation, Ralph Carr Jr., 50 years old of Wesson, Mississippi, was arrested for Drive by Shooting. No injuries were reported during the incident. Carr was transported to the Lafayette County...
Students in DeSoto County Schools head back to class
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Students in DeSoto County Schools, the largest school district in the state of Mississippi, headed back to class Thursday. FOX13′s Tom Dees spoke with Superintendent Cory Uselton about heading back to class. He said every year, parents have to get used to the new...
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger definitely worth the wait
EDITOR’S NOTE: The Dining Duo are a couple of foodies who enjoy eating out and sampling the local cuisine in the Mid-South. To ensure the reviews are unbiased and that the duo remain anonymous, their identities are masked behind their favorite comic book heroes. Whataburger. 176 Goodman Road East.
DeSoto Times Today
Whataburger coming to Horn Lake
Whataburger is coming to Horn Lake. City Planner Chad Bahr said while the Texas-based hamburger chain hasn’t made any official announcement yet, the company has applied for a site plan approval at 4300 Goodman Road West, by Walmart and Captain D’s. “This is something they have been working...
DeSoto Times Today
The best beans, ‘maters, and melons around
Alvin Ferlock has been a familiar sight in Hernando for over 30 years. From May 25 until Halloween, Ferlock can be found by the railroad crossing selling fresh produce out of his truck and trailer to locals, folks passing by, and even regular customers from as far away as Kansas and Missouri.
desotocountynews.com
Eldridge fundraiser to help fund prosthesis surgery
Photo: Austin Eldridge, meeting with reporters following recovery from injuries when he struck by a vehicle in December 2021. (Bob Bakken/DeSoto County News file photo) There’s another fundraiser being planned for DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Austin Eldridge, who you may remember as the deputy severely injured trying to help a stranded motorist.
DeSoto County finishes Craft Road widening project
LEWISBURG, Miss. — Just in time for the school year, a road project in DeSoto County is ready to go. Craft Road was a narrow two-lane road when the project started years ago, but two phases later, it has been widened. People in Lewisburg said with Craft Road widened,...
