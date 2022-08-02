ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City Fire Department Project Life Run

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department has released the date for the 9th annual Project Life Run.

OKCFD Project Life Run flyer. Image from news release.

The Life Run is taking place on August 27 at Lake Hefner. The one mile race is at 7:30 a. m. and the 5K is at 8 a. m. This event helps raise money to provide free smoke alarms to residents throughout the year.

