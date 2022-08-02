Oklahoma City Fire Department Project Life Run

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department has released the date for the 9th annual Project Life Run.

OKCFD Project Life Run flyer. Image from news release.

The Life Run is taking place on August 27 at Lake Hefner. The one mile race is at 7:30 a. m. and the 5K is at 8 a. m. This event helps raise money to provide free smoke alarms to residents throughout the year.

To sign up or get more information, please visit this link .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.