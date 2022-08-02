Candlelight vigil to be held in honor of 15 and 17-year-old killed in Madison Co. car crash

Read on www.wlbt.com
wcbi.com
Weir man arrested in Oktibbeha County shooting
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest is made in connection with an Oktibbeha County shooting. 25-year-old Savion Winters, of Weir, is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery. Deputies believe he was involved with a reported shooting at 21 Apartments back on April 25th. At least one person...
WAPT
JPD investigating death of 18-year-old woman
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said police responded to a crash on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday. He said they found Tawhia Bell unresponsive in a black 2013 Honda Accord. Anyone with information...
Woman dies after crash on Bailey Avenue in Jackson
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated following new information from authorities. They initially said the victim suffered a gunshot wound. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old female died Wednesday morning. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the incident happened just before 4:00 a.m. on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street. When […]
wcbi.com
Pleas from murder victims family did not change prison sentence
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Pleas from a murder victim’s family does not change a woman’s prison sentence. Alexis Sanders was ordered to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder. The Canton woman’s attorney asked the court to reconsider the prison sentence...
wcbi.com
Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Canton woman pleads guilty to murder in Oktibbeha County. However, her time in prison could change. Alexis Sanders was ordered to serve 32 years in prison after pleading guilty to second degree murder. Now, her attorneys have filed a motion to reconsider that...
WAPT
Possible shooting outside apartment complex
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are looking into a possible shooting outside an apartment complex. Multiple officers responded to the Graystone Hills Apartments on Chadwick Drive Thursday evening. It is unclear if anyone was hurt, but a white car with what appeared to be bullet holes in the front...
Former Jackson police officer found guilty in connection to death of George Robinson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was found guilty in connection to the January 2019 death of George Robinson, 62. On Thursday, the jury found Anthony Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter. He will be sentenced in two weeks. Two other police officers, Desmond Barney and Lincoln Lampley, were charged in connection […]
Two Mississippi teens killed in early morning crash
Friends and family gathered outside Germantown High School in Madison County Tuesday night to remember the lives of two teens killed in early Monday morning crash. The large gathering held a candlelight vigil in front of the school building that one of the students attended. Armond Littleton, 15, and Tyrese...
WLBT
Things To Know 8/5/22: 16-year-old Eagle Scout, emergency plane landing, cool back-to-school theme
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A teenage girl in the Jackson Metro has become one of...
Bond set for suspect accused of killing man on Highway 25 in Rankin County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of the shooting death of a man on Highway 25 in Rankin County is facing a first degree murder charge. A preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday, August 2 for 18-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm, of Ridgeland. Authorities said he killed 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin, of Carthage, near Lone […]
2 teens killed in Madison County crash
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies are investigating after two teenagers were killed in a crash early Monday morning. The crash happened on Gus Green Road around 4:00 a.m. According to Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland, the teens’ vehicle overturned and hit a tree. Heath Hall with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said […]
WLBT
3 arrested after woman shot at, dragged across pavement during robbery at Byram apartments
The incident happened on July 24 at The Reserve of Byram Apartment Complex. The female victim told police she was approached by two men who pointed a gun at her and who attempted to carjack her. During a brief struggle with the two men, the gun went off, barely missing...
WTOK-TV
State trooper’s police cruiser shot several times in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved a Mississippi Highway Patrolwoman’s police cruiser. Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said police responded to a possible burglary on First Avenue Wednesday morning. A state trooper said she was awoken by shots fired in her...
WLBT
One victim of Madison Co. explosion discharged from hospital Saturday, fire coordinator says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the six victims of Friday’s explosion in Madison County was discharged from the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Saturday, according to Fire Coordinator Minor Norman. Meanwhile, three others are expected to be discharged this week. The explosion occurred Friday on Virlilia road...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police Reports: One arrested for cocaine and meth possession, multiple thefts reported
The Vicksburg Police Department made a drug possession arrest on Thursday and received several reports of theft between Tuesday and Thursday. El-Torreo Varnado, 59 of Bolton, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of cocaine on Thursday after the vehicle he was driving was stopped for a traffic offense on Warrenton Road.
WAPT
Plane makes emergency landing on street in Madison
MADISON, Miss. — A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Madison. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Madison Avenue near Rice Road. Police said the pilot of the single-engine Cessna reported having engine problems before safely landing in the street. No one was...
kicks96news.com
A Large Cow and a Hit and Run in Leake News
On Wednesday at 5:27pm, authorities responded to a call about a hit-and-run accident at The Health Club in Carthage. A subject was subsequently located and detained. At 6:19pm, officers were called out to Hopoca Road near Hawthorne Drive to deal with a large cow in the roadway. At 6:38pm, officers...
WAPT
Three arrested in Byram armed robbery investigation
Three men have been arrested and charged in connection to an attempted robbery and carjacking in Byram. Byram police say they responded to the Reserve of Byram Apartment Complex on July 24 for a report of shots fired in the area. According to police, a woman was approached by two...
WLBT
‘I’ve never seen roads in such disrepair’: No timeline when Old Canton Rd will reopen to traffic
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Marie Estes has only lived on Hawthorn Drive for a few weeks, but in that time she and her husband have become intimately familiar with Jackson’s road and water woes. In July, shortly after moving in, a water line burst occurred on Old Canton Road...
vicksburgnews.com
Crash claims the lives of two high school football players
Two Mississippi High School football players died on Monday morning in a wreck in Madison County. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland reported that at around 4 a.m. on Monday, the two teens were in a sport utility vehicle and lost control, flipped the vehicle and collided with a tree. The...
