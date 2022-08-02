ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Dua Lipa's Latest Performance Look Included Cheetah-Print Mesh, an Ab-Baring Cutout, and Matching Opera Gloves

By Tessa Petak
In Style
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys

Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Selena Gomez Embraced Her "Real Stomach" in a Swimsuit-Clad TikTok

Selena Gomez has always been an advocate for body positivity, and her latest TikTok included a self-confident message that's a major mood. On Wednesday, the actress embraced her curves while posing in a purple and orange patterned one-piece bathing suit with a balconette bra and crisscrossing straps in the back. She accessorized with gold dangling earrings, and slicked her hair back into a messy bun.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
In Style

Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night

Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dua Lipa
In Style

Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022

Anytime I've sat outside for dinner this summer, I've basically been sitting in a pool of sweat. It comes on with no warning, and then I have to walk home in a vintage silk Roberto Cavalli skirt that suddenly felt like it had been caught in the rain. Dressing appropriately for the weather has never been my strong suit and these recent back-to-back heat waves have proven to be difficult (both dressing- and existence-wise), to say the least. Kendall Jenner, however, has her sweltering summer look down pat; she seems to know the only thing worth wearing right now is a simple pair of bike shorts, and I may be taking her lead soon enough.
YOGA
In Style

Kate Middleton Just Wore Her Go-To Comfy Sneakers Again, and They're on Sale for $40 at Amazon

While there are many aspects of Kate Middleton's life that are unrelatable to the average person, her fashion choices are often not one of them. She's been known to wear the same outfit in multiple colors and find ways to make practical items of clothing look chic. Not to mention, she's been wearing affordable Superga sneakers for years. Most recently, she wore her go-to classic white Supergas at the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, and you can get her exact pair on sale for $40 at Amazon.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opera#Cheetah Print Mesh
In Style

Kendall Jenner Just Debuted Her Newest Rodeo-Inspired Tattoo

Kendall Jenner seemed to enjoy her time in the country and is commemorating the trip with a new tattoo. As documented on her social media, Jenner recently traveled to Wyoming and fully inundated herself in the state's culture with hikes, days on the ranch, and of course, a rodeo. She now has debuted some new ink that marks the special trip.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Bella Hadid Just Wore a Cooler Version of This Grandpa-Inspired Trend

Hot girl summer is still a thing, but we're already seeing fall's influence on celebrity street style. First, there was Jennifer Lopez's ridiculous, multi-layer summer outfit that will no longer seem ridiculous come autumn, and now, there's Bella Hadid's sweater tank look that's actually a brilliant mid-summer, early fall fashion find.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Jessica Simpson Slipped Back Into Her Daisy Dukes, 17 Years Later

Jessica Simpson is channeling her on-screen character Daisy Duke, in a pair of Daisy Dukes. On Thursday, the singer-slash-actress brought back her signature jean shorts from the 2005 film Dukes of Hazzard on Instagram. In a photo shared to her grid, Simpson sported denim cutoffs with a pair of black suede booties and a camouflage T-shirt, and accessorized with a leopard-print belt, a black cowboy hat, and a matching crossbody bag. She finished off her nostalgic fashion moment with oversized sunglasses, a stack of bracelets on each wrist, and crimped hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Sophie Turner Paired a Puffer Coat with a Crop Top in Unseen Pregnancy Photo

Sophie Turner is looking back on her recent pregnancy with a never-before-seen, throwback photo of her bump. On Wednesday, the actress, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Joe Jonas, shared a rare photo of growing stomach on Instagram. Captioned "fully of baby," Sophie is pictured posing on a bed with her arms behind her head and her eyes closed, wearing a green puffer coat with orange lining layered over a black crop top that showed off her bare bump. She teamed the non-traditional maternitywear with black sweatpants, a glossy pink lip, and a slicked-back bun.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy