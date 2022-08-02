Dua Lipa's Latest Performance Look Included Cheetah-Print Mesh, an Ab-Baring Cutout, and Matching Opera Gloves

Read on www.instyle.com
Kendall Jenner Wore a Graphic Tank Top Professing Her Love for Cowboys
Kendall Jenner is embracing that rural, Western lifestyle during her latest vacation. The model took a trip to Wyoming and really enjoyed all the things the state has to offer, like ranches, hiking, rodeos, and ... cowboys. On Tuesday, Jenner posted an Instagram carousel documenting a night at the rodeo....
Selena Gomez Embraced Her "Real Stomach" in a Swimsuit-Clad TikTok
Selena Gomez has always been an advocate for body positivity, and her latest TikTok included a self-confident message that's a major mood. On Wednesday, the actress embraced her curves while posing in a purple and orange patterned one-piece bathing suit with a balconette bra and crisscrossing straps in the back. She accessorized with gold dangling earrings, and slicked her hair back into a messy bun.
Halle Berry Paired New Purple Curls With a Plunging Blouse for Date Night
Aside from her unparalleled beauty, fashion-icon status, and Oscar-winning acting skills, Halle Berry is known for her impeccable hair — whether it's cropped short in her signature pixie or styled in breezy waves. And the actress just debuted new hair with a bold dye choice that she unsurprisingly pulled off with flying colors.
Lizzo's Latest Look and Hair Color Took the Barbiecore Trend to New Heights
Lizzo never does anything halfway. Whether it's a song, a flirty DM to Chris Evans, or a fashion look, the artist is fully committed. So, when she decided to embrace the Barbiecore trend, you can trust she went all out — with matching hair and glam, too. On Monday,...
Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022
Anytime I've sat outside for dinner this summer, I've basically been sitting in a pool of sweat. It comes on with no warning, and then I have to walk home in a vintage silk Roberto Cavalli skirt that suddenly felt like it had been caught in the rain. Dressing appropriately for the weather has never been my strong suit and these recent back-to-back heat waves have proven to be difficult (both dressing- and existence-wise), to say the least. Kendall Jenner, however, has her sweltering summer look down pat; she seems to know the only thing worth wearing right now is a simple pair of bike shorts, and I may be taking her lead soon enough.
Kylie Jenner Responded To Backlash Over Kylie Cosmetics Photos Of Her In A Lab With No PPE On
"Wow, there’s some serious gaslighting going on here."
Kate Middleton Just Wore Her Go-To Comfy Sneakers Again, and They're on Sale for $40 at Amazon
While there are many aspects of Kate Middleton's life that are unrelatable to the average person, her fashion choices are often not one of them. She's been known to wear the same outfit in multiple colors and find ways to make practical items of clothing look chic. Not to mention, she's been wearing affordable Superga sneakers for years. Most recently, she wore her go-to classic white Supergas at the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, and you can get her exact pair on sale for $40 at Amazon.
Amazon's Designer Fashion Outlet Is Overflowing With Epic Deals — Including Prada Sunglasses for 51% Off
If you've been itching to update your wardrobe recently, but don't want to spend tons of money, allow us to let you in on a little secret. Amazon regularly updates its designer outlet section with heavily discounted brand-name clothes, shoes, and accessories, and we found 15 deals that are simply too good to pass up.
Kendall Jenner Just Debuted Her Newest Rodeo-Inspired Tattoo
Kendall Jenner seemed to enjoy her time in the country and is commemorating the trip with a new tattoo. As documented on her social media, Jenner recently traveled to Wyoming and fully inundated herself in the state's culture with hikes, days on the ranch, and of course, a rodeo. She now has debuted some new ink that marks the special trip.
Gigi Hadid Took a Page Out of Her Sister Bella's Book With a Y2K Skater Outfit
Bella Hadid has practically become synonymous with the early aughts fashion renaissance, but it seems her older sister Gigi is taking a page out of her book with her latest outfit, which includes several Y2K staples. On Wednesday, Gigi strolled around New York City's Soho neighborhood in a skater-grunge look...
Bella Hadid Just Wore a Cooler Version of This Grandpa-Inspired Trend
Hot girl summer is still a thing, but we're already seeing fall's influence on celebrity street style. First, there was Jennifer Lopez's ridiculous, multi-layer summer outfit that will no longer seem ridiculous come autumn, and now, there's Bella Hadid's sweater tank look that's actually a brilliant mid-summer, early fall fashion find.
Jessica Simpson Slipped Back Into Her Daisy Dukes, 17 Years Later
Jessica Simpson is channeling her on-screen character Daisy Duke, in a pair of Daisy Dukes. On Thursday, the singer-slash-actress brought back her signature jean shorts from the 2005 film Dukes of Hazzard on Instagram. In a photo shared to her grid, Simpson sported denim cutoffs with a pair of black suede booties and a camouflage T-shirt, and accessorized with a leopard-print belt, a black cowboy hat, and a matching crossbody bag. She finished off her nostalgic fashion moment with oversized sunglasses, a stack of bracelets on each wrist, and crimped hair.
Sophie Turner Paired a Puffer Coat with a Crop Top in Unseen Pregnancy Photo
Sophie Turner is looking back on her recent pregnancy with a never-before-seen, throwback photo of her bump. On Wednesday, the actress, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Joe Jonas, shared a rare photo of growing stomach on Instagram. Captioned "fully of baby," Sophie is pictured posing on a bed with her arms behind her head and her eyes closed, wearing a green puffer coat with orange lining layered over a black crop top that showed off her bare bump. She teamed the non-traditional maternitywear with black sweatpants, a glossy pink lip, and a slicked-back bun.
