Gabrielle Union Wore an Extreme Cut-Out Halter Dress in the Most Calming Color

Zendaya Bares It All On The Cover Of 'Vogue Italia' In An Ultra-Plunging Dress—Tom Holland Reacted With Heart Eyes!
Zendaya just graced her latest magazine cover in a stunning Valentino gown, and naturally, took everyone’s breath away in the process. The Euphoria star, 25, shared highlights from her Vogue Italia cover shoot with her 148 million Instagram followers and fans can’t get enough!. While the Dune actress...
Gabrielle Union Shows Us Her Before And After Work Style In A New York & Company Dress
Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show off her versatile slay in a New York & Company dress.
Zendaya Rocks Crop Top & High-Waisted Pants While Visiting BF Tom Holland On Set In NYC
Zendaya is always rocking some sort of stunning outfit and that’s exactly what she did while visiting her boyfriend, Tom Holland on the set of his new movie The Crowded Room in New York City on July 7. The 25-year-old rocked a tiny black cropped tank top with a pair of baggy high-waisted pants for the occasion.
J-Lo Wore a Wedding Dress From an ‘Old Movie’ to Marry Ben—They Had Their Outfits For ‘Many Years’
Click here to read the full article. I do! Jennifer Lopez’s wedding dress was her “something old.” J-Lo and Ben Affleck married on July 17, 2022, at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The nuptials came three months after J-Lo and Ben—who started dating in 2002 and broke up in 2004—got engaged a year after they got back together in April 2021. “We did it,” J-Lo said in her newsletter, “On the J-Lo.” “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas,...
We Can't Get Over The Backless Black Halter Dress Jennifer Lopez Just Wore To Visit Ben Affleck On Set—Wow!
Jennifer Lopez stopped by the set of fiance Ben Affleck‘s latest film in Los Angeles wearing a stunning, flowy black halter dress last week, and we’re still not over it. The Marry Me star, 52, showed her support for Affleck’s latest project (an untitled movie about Nike and Michael Jordan co-written with Matt Damon) and was snapped by paparazzi in a plunging, long black dress with a pleated skirt.
Jennifer Lopez Strips Down to Edgy Bodysuit to Debut JLo Beauty Booty Balm
Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez turned 53 on Sunday and celebrated the occasion by stripping down to her birthday suit to launch her latest business venture, JLo Body by JLo Beauty. In a video shared on Instagram, the world renowned pop icon appears fully nude to promote the new Firm + Flaunt Targeted Booty Balm. The quick clip also shows the multi-hyphenate superstar posing in a black cutout bodysuit as she applies the product on her body. “We give all this care and attention to the skin on our face, but we sometimes neglect the body. It...
We're Still Not Over Heidi Klum's Embellished Dolce And Gabbana Catsuit From Fashion Week—She Looks Unreal!
Heidi Klum loves showing off her legs in super-mini skirts and dresses, as well as dresses with thigh-high slits. And we love seeing her in them! But the 49-year-old America’s Got Talent judge just proved that she doesn’t actually have to flash the flesh to show off her enviable supermodel pins, as she managed to do so in a skin-tight catsuit too!
Jennifer Lopez Relaxes In A Bridal White Swimsuit 2 Weeks After Ben Affleck Wedding
Jennifer Lopez, 53, looked incredible in a new photo while laying out in the sun! The new wife, who married Ben Affleck, 49, rocked a white one-piece swimsuit as she posed on a blue and white striped outside on what appeared to be cement for a photoshoot. She had her long hair down and added sunglasses to the look as well as multiple gold bracelets on her wrist as she looked at the camera.
Katie Holmes Taught a Lesson in Functional Fashion With a Breezy Shirtdress
Summer heat can be impossible to dress for, between finding an outfit cool enough to face the thick, humid air and dressing appropriately for the brisk AC being pumped indoors. But Katie Holmes, the queen of functional fashion, just wore a breezy, summer dress that is perfect for rising temperatures, but suited for any occasion.
Nicole Kidman Is Turning Up The Heat In This Black Bodysuit On Instagram—Hello, Curves!
Nicole Kidman is the queen of the red carpet – but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t nail more casual glam too! Case in point – the first picture in a four-image carousel that the Nine Perfect Strangers star shared to Instagram on July 9th. Is there anything she can’t wear?!
Anne Hathaway Sports Mini Sequin Magenta Dress Sitting Front Row at Valentino Couture Show in Rome
Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway has done it again. On Friday, the actress attended the Valentino couture show for its fall 2022 collection in Rome, held at the city’s famed Piazza di Spagna. She wore a sequin mini peplum dress by the Italian luxury fashion house in its now-signature magenta hue.More from WWDValentino Couture Fall 2022Kim Kardashian's Paris Couture Week StylePhotos from the 'Thor: Love and Thunder' London Premiere She wore her hair down, with accessories by Valentino, including a matching mini stud handbag and patent platform heels. She is usually styled by Erin Walsh, who also works...
Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns In A $950 Dress That We Love
Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to show off her $950 cold shoulder dress and we're loving it!
Jennifer Lopez Traded In Her Honeymoon Dresses for a Pair of Wide-Leg Jeans
Another day, another honeymoon outfit for Mrs. Jennifer Lopez — ahem, Affleck. From a cut-out birthday gown and Barbiecore halter dress to unexpected ballet flats with her button-down dress, the multi-hyphenate has been using Paris as her runway, all with her new hubby, Ben Affleck, on her arm. On...
Jennifer Lopez Cradles Ben Affleck During Birthday Dinner While Slaying In Black Gown: Photos
Jennifer Lopez just celebrated her 53rd birthday on July 24 and in honor of the special day, J.Lo and Ben Affleck went out to dinner at La Girafe in Paris. The newlyweds looked amazing in their outfits and J.Lo rocked a plunging, skintight black gown with a sexy cutout on the side of her waist. Not only did they look great, but they were cuddled up together at dinner, with J.Lo resting her head on Ben’s shoulder at the table.
Keith Urban Boosts His Height in Creepers to Match Nicole Kidman in Heels at Balenciaga Fashion Show Dinner Party
Click here to read the full article. After his wife Nicole Kidman went viral walking the Balenciaga fall 2022 Haute Couture collection runway in Paris, Keith Urban celebrated by her side at the luxury brand’s dinner party on Wendesday. Keith snuggled close to Kidman, who was clad in the label’s sparkling gown. Urban dressed simply, balancing out Kidman’s more dramatic look by dressing down in a black blazer and white T-shirt tucked into black oversized trousers. The singer found his footing, slipping into black dress shoes with prominent, rounded toes. The shoes resemble creepers, fitted with chunky soles that act as a...
Jennifer Lopez shows off understated wedding ring as she marries Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez has shared a first look at her understated wedding band after marrying Ben Affleck in Las Vegas over the weekend.The singer confirmed news of the wedding in the latest edition of her “On The JLo” newsletter and revealed that she had worn an “old dress from a movie” for the occasion.In a post to Instagram on Sunday (17 July), Lopez shared a picture of herself smiling in bed while showing off her new ring. The simple band appears to be crafted from white gold.“Sadie! #iykyk Go to OnTheJLo for all the deets,” she captioned the post,...
Simone Ashley's Cutout Dress Is Red Carpet Elegance at Its Finest
Simone Ashley is teaching us all a lesson in timeless red carpet style. On July 13, the "Bridgerton" actress attended the premiere of Netflix's "The Gray Man" in Los Angeles wearing a black Mônot maxi dress. The Bondage-style dress features the label's signature cutouts, with a wide halter neckline and matching straps. While giving the appearance of a bra top, the dress was a sexy diversion from the colorful palette Ashley's "Bridgerton" character wore in season two.
Zoey Deutch Turns Head at ‘Not Okay’ Premiere in Blue Statement Sleeve Dress and Jeweled Pumps
Click here to read the full article. Zoey Deutch opted for a monochromatic look at her latest red carpet. The actress hit the premiere of the new Hulu movie, “Not Okay” on Thursday night in New York. Deutch stars in the film, which is available to stream now, alongside Dylan O’Brien, Mia Issac, Nadia Alexander and more. For the event, Deutch wore an all-blue look, style by Elizabeth Stewart. She wore a royal blue mini dress from Elie Saab with a plunging neckline and oversized ruffled statement sleeves. Deutch accessorized with sapphire drop earrings and a few silver rings. She even...
Keke Palmer's Super-Bright 'Nope' Promo Looks 'Highlight Her Charm, Charisma and Vibrancy,' Her Stylists Say
Keke Palmer's fashion on her Nope promo tour deserves a resounding "yep." The actress has been around the world for the Jordan Peele-directed movie, and at every stop she's left fans speechless with her showstopping bright, bold looks in Day Glo and neon shades. Wayman and Micah are the stylists...
Lady Gaga Takes London in a Red Sculpted Dress and Sleek Thigh-High Combat Boots
Click here to read the full article. Lady Gaga continues her Chromatica Ball Tour, donning more show-stopping styles. The musician is touring the globe for her sixth studio album. The “Bad Romance” songstress performed at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday, the fifth stop on her 18 stop world tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stage in a dramatic ensemble that evoked her role as “The Countess” on “American Horror Story: Hotel.” Gaga donned a dark red maxi dress with intense geometric shoulder detailing. The look was flourished with sparkles. The gown featured a mock-neck style with a sculpted bodice...
