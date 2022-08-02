ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

KSST Radio

Staying Cool Thanks To Saputo

Numerous senior citizens will be staying cool or at least cooler this summer thanks to the generous donation of community partners. Saputo employees dropped off the 30 box fans at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center Aug. 4, 2022, to benefit senior citizens in Hopkins County who need fans to help them stay cool during these extremely hot summer days.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Trading Post for August 5, 2022

Table and 4 chairs, 42 round solid oak, very reasonable make offer also brown leather recliner good condition, make offer, 903 919 3377. For Sale: 6 new pairs of Wolverine steel toed work boots. Never worn, still in boxes.Size 8 1/2 men’s. $50 a pair. Also 4 pairs of Athletic shoes, worn very little, $20 a pair. Call 903-866-2770.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Mix 93.1

Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?

Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
TYLER, TX
Obituaries
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records — Aug. 3, 2022

The following land deed transactions were filed and posted between July 11 and July 15, 2022, at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Mary Jane Colton Estate, Robert E. Colton independent executor, to Robert E. Colton; tract in the Ira Stephenson survey. Brenda Sue Mosley to Douglas Craig Moseley; tract in...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Eliana Moreland of Sulphur Springs

Eliana Moreland of Sulphur Springs receives assistance from Testing Center proctor Cathey Martin at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center as she prepares for enrollment at the college. Submitted photo.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Two East Texans named Region 7 Teachers of the Year

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Two hard-working East Texas educators earned the coveted title of Region 7’s Regional Teacher of the Year. KETK’s Kaci Koviak had the honor of emceeing today’s ceremony hosted by the Region 7 Education Center in Kilgore. Catherine Jackson, of Carthage ISD, was named Secondary Teacher of the Year and Pydi Oliver, […]
KILGORE, TX
One Last Meal At Bill Smith’s Cafe

People lined up for one last plate of pancakes and eggs. They took photos of the iconic sign. They hugged friends and servers. On Sunday, July 31, Bill Smith’s Cafe closed its doors for good. My family and I ordered one last plate of chicken fried states and pancakes...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

CHRISTUS Introduces Newest Resource — A Mobile Athletic Training Room

Approximately 40-50 attended a special ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning, Aug. 1, 2022, to introduce CHRISTUS’ newest resource — a Mobile Athletic Training Room or MATR (pronounced mater), a specially equipped trailer designed to assist at athletic meets and games. The unit will add to the services available to student athletes who are injured during athletic events or practices.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Back To School Backpack Drive

Cutting Edge Glass and Mirror at 325 Southwest Loop 286 in Paris is hosting a back-to-school backpack drive from 10am-noon. Lemonade, cookies, snowcones and bottled drinks will be for sale to help raise money for children that cannot afford backpacks. Donations of backpacks are also appreciated.
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Aug. 4, 2022

JONES, GARY WAYNE – BS/DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O; EVADING ARREST DETENTION. SIEGFRIED, RICHARD LLOYD – FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG LIFE/ANNUAL. WOOD, CASEY QUINTON – ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV. ODELL, JAMES AARON – THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K; THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K. SHAUL, OHAD –...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
sachsenews.com

Resident staying positive after fire loss

One Sachse family discovered just how important emergency preparedness can be after their family’s longtime vacation trailer caught on fire. The trailer, parked near Lake Fork Reservoir in Yantis, provided a great getaway option for years for Cynthia Wetherington, her husband Paul and their two children Julian, 7, and Grace, 2, until it burned Saturday, July 23.
SACHSE, TX
KSST Radio

Billy Wayne Edwards, Sr.

Billy Wayne Edwards, Sr., was born December 6, 1946, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to the parentage of the late Willie B. Edwards and Ora Lee Thomas. He was known lovingly by his nieces, nephews, and loved ones as Uncle Yanney. He attended Sulphur Springs schools and graduated from Douglas High...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard

There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Dr. Boyd McCreight

Dr. Boyd McCreight, 82, of Yantis, passed away July 22, 2022, in Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs. Memorial services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Yantis. Boyd was born on December 9, 1939, in Sulphur Springs the son...
YANTIS, TX
KSST Radio

KSST Radio

