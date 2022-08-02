Read on www.ksstradio.com
Staying Cool Thanks To Saputo
Numerous senior citizens will be staying cool or at least cooler this summer thanks to the generous donation of community partners. Saputo employees dropped off the 30 box fans at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center Aug. 4, 2022, to benefit senior citizens in Hopkins County who need fans to help them stay cool during these extremely hot summer days.
Trading Post for August 5, 2022
Table and 4 chairs, 42 round solid oak, very reasonable make offer also brown leather recliner good condition, make offer, 903 919 3377. For Sale: 6 new pairs of Wolverine steel toed work boots. Never worn, still in boxes.Size 8 1/2 men’s. $50 a pair. Also 4 pairs of Athletic shoes, worn very little, $20 a pair. Call 903-866-2770.
Well, The Ethan Allen Sign In Tyler Is Gone, What’s Replacing It?
Just like a feline, humans are inquisitive. We want to know what's going on. We want to keep up with what's happening with our family, friends, and co-workers and what's going on in the world around us. That's why when we see activity on a construction site or a random building, we want to know what's going on.
Information From the Welding Shop at the Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Center
David Gonzalez of Winnsboro, an advanced welding student at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding shop, demonstrates his A/C high frequency aluminum tig welding ability for Welding Instructor John Plemons. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the...
Hopkins County Records — Aug. 3, 2022
The following land deed transactions were filed and posted between July 11 and July 15, 2022, at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office:. Mary Jane Colton Estate, Robert E. Colton independent executor, to Robert E. Colton; tract in the Ira Stephenson survey. Brenda Sue Mosley to Douglas Craig Moseley; tract in...
Eliana Moreland of Sulphur Springs
Eliana Moreland of Sulphur Springs receives assistance from Testing Center proctor Cathey Martin at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center as she prepares for enrollment at the college. Submitted photo.
Two East Texans named Region 7 Teachers of the Year
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) — Two hard-working East Texas educators earned the coveted title of Region 7’s Regional Teacher of the Year. KETK’s Kaci Koviak had the honor of emceeing today’s ceremony hosted by the Region 7 Education Center in Kilgore. Catherine Jackson, of Carthage ISD, was named Secondary Teacher of the Year and Pydi Oliver, […]
One Last Meal At Bill Smith’s Cafe
People lined up for one last plate of pancakes and eggs. They took photos of the iconic sign. They hugged friends and servers. On Sunday, July 31, Bill Smith’s Cafe closed its doors for good. My family and I ordered one last plate of chicken fried states and pancakes...
Tyler pastor accused of stealing from elderly, church and nonprofit appears in court
TYLER, Texas — A Smith County judge denied a request to delay the trial date for a longtime Tyler pastor accused of stealing from an elderly couple and stealing from his former church and a local nonprofit, during a Thursday morning court appearance. Rev. Jerome Milton is facing charges...
Did You Know There is a Legal Casino About 2 Hours South of Tyler, TX?
We all know about the boats in Shreveport. Just head over the Texas border and win some real money, right? Well, did you know there is a legitimate Indian Gaming Casino located about two hours south of Tyler, TX? Just a little bit past Lufkin, as a matter of fact.
CHRISTUS Introduces Newest Resource — A Mobile Athletic Training Room
Approximately 40-50 attended a special ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning, Aug. 1, 2022, to introduce CHRISTUS’ newest resource — a Mobile Athletic Training Room or MATR (pronounced mater), a specially equipped trailer designed to assist at athletic meets and games. The unit will add to the services available to student athletes who are injured during athletic events or practices.
Johanna Hicks Receives State Honors, Commissioners Court Recognized At 2022 Extension Conference
Hopkins County Family & Community Health Extension Agent Johanna Hicks earned state honors and Hopkins County Commissioner Court was recognized last week at the 2022 Texas Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences state conference. Hicks Receives State Honors. Johanna Hicks received the Healthy Texas Award at the TEAFCS Awards...
Paris Back To School Backpack Drive
Cutting Edge Glass and Mirror at 325 Southwest Loop 286 in Paris is hosting a back-to-school backpack drive from 10am-noon. Lemonade, cookies, snowcones and bottled drinks will be for sale to help raise money for children that cannot afford backpacks. Donations of backpacks are also appreciated.
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 4, 2022
JONES, GARY WAYNE – BS/DRIVING W/LIC INV W/PREV CONV/SUSP/W/O; EVADING ARREST DETENTION. SIEGFRIED, RICHARD LLOYD – FAIL TO COMPLY SEX OFF DUTY TO REG LIFE/ANNUAL. WOOD, CASEY QUINTON – ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER W/PREV. ODELL, JAMES AARON – THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K; THEFT PROP >=$2,500<$30K. SHAUL, OHAD –...
Lady Cats Volleyball Hosts Season-Opening Scrimmages For Friday Gameday
Lady Cats volleyball hosts a scrimmage tournament at all three levels; varsity, junior varsity and freshmen. Both varsity and junior varsity play at the SSHS Main Gym on Friday, Aug. 5. Coach Bailey Dorner’s varsity squad plays three scrimmages on this Friday gameday. The first contest on the day...
Chamber Connection – Aug. 3: Time For The Annual Chamber Photography Contest
Next Business Before Hours Coming Up This Friday At Chamber, Jettribe Mid-America WaterX Championship Is This Weekend At Coleman Park. It’s time once again for the Chamber of Commerce’s annual photography contest!. The photography contest is open to anyone who resides in Hopkins County. We have seven categories:...
Resident staying positive after fire loss
One Sachse family discovered just how important emergency preparedness can be after their family’s longtime vacation trailer caught on fire. The trailer, parked near Lake Fork Reservoir in Yantis, provided a great getaway option for years for Cynthia Wetherington, her husband Paul and their two children Julian, 7, and Grace, 2, until it burned Saturday, July 23.
Billy Wayne Edwards, Sr.
Billy Wayne Edwards, Sr., was born December 6, 1946, in Sulphur Springs, Texas, to the parentage of the late Willie B. Edwards and Ora Lee Thomas. He was known lovingly by his nieces, nephews, and loved ones as Uncle Yanney. He attended Sulphur Springs schools and graduated from Douglas High...
Police Received Call of a Man Baby Running From a Tyler, Texas Backyard
There is some weirdness happening in Whitehouse and now in Tyler. When I first read this story, all I could think about was the C.S.I. episode about the guy who lived in the basement of his house who always wanted to dress, talk and act like a baby. Just about every C.S.I. episode was strange but this was always at the top of my list of strangest episodes. While this story isn't as strange, its still a weird one to tell you about.
Dr. Boyd McCreight
Dr. Boyd McCreight, 82, of Yantis, passed away July 22, 2022, in Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Sulphur Springs. Memorial services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at the First Baptist Church of Yantis. Boyd was born on December 9, 1939, in Sulphur Springs the son...
