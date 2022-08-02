BREAKING: A woman has died after a hit-and-run crash Monday evening

Read on www.arlnow.com
NBC Washington
Video Shows Deadly Police Shooting in McLean
Fairfax County police released body camera footage on Thursday of an officer fatally shooting a man having a mental health crisis last month in a home in McLean, Virginia. Aaron Lynch died after an officer shot him on Arbor Lane the night of July 7. He was 26. Lynch’s parents...
Suspects arrested after allegedly robbing McDonald’s drive-thru in Loudoun County
Deputies of the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office have arrested two suspects who allegedly stole a cash drawer from a McDonald's drive-thru in Sterling.
WTOP
Additional signage coming to Fairfax Co. road where students were hit and killed
Additional signs aimed at preventing speeding are coming to a Fairfax County, Virginia, corridor where two students were hit and killed earlier this summer. The county’s Board of Supervisors this week voted to support a plan that would add “Watch for Children” signs in multiple places on the Blake Lane corridor and several “$200 Additional Fine for Speeding” signs on Blake Lane between Sutton Road and Route 29.
WJLA
4 people in critical condition after apparent lightning strike at Lafayette Park: DC Fire
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Four people are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being struck by lightning in Lafayette Park across from The White House Thursday evening. D.C. Fire and EMS officials said there were two men and two women who were treated and taken to the hospital, though they...
Retired MPD lieutenant shoots, kills library police officer during training in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a library police officer died Thursday afternoon after a retired police lieutenant shot and killed her in the Anacostia Library. MPD said the retired lieutenant was conducting training at the library, located at 1800 Good Hope Rd. SE. At the end of the training, […]
fox5dc.com
Family criticizes Fairfax Co. police for fatally shooting man suffering from mental health crisis
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Newly released bodycam footage shows Fairfax County police fatally shooting 26-year-old Jasper Aaron Lynch inside a McLean, Virginia residence. The visual, which was released Thursday by the department, begins with redacted 911 calls from the July 7 incident. "We have a family member here who was...
mocoshow.com
Two Suspects Arrested for Stealing Property from Home Depot; One Suspect Remains At Large
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested 22-year-old Sean Palmer, of Washington D.C. and 41-year-old Jonte Smith, of Brentwood, MD for theft and assault at a Home Depot store on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the third suspect.
arlnow.com
ACPD: Man runs off with bag of cash as ATM is being filled at Pentagon City store
A man absconded with thousands of dollars yesterday after swiping a bag of cash from an employee who was filling an ATM in Pentagon City. The incident reportedly happened around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Harris Teeter store at 900 Army Navy Drive, in the Pentagon Row shopping center. “Upon...
Virginia mother who lost custody arrested after her 2-year-old child found dead
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (TCD) -- A 38-year-old mother was arrested after her 2-year-old child was found dead in a hotel room. According to WAVY-TV, on Monday, Aug. 1, at approximately 3:30 a.m., the child was found dead at a hotel in the 3600 block of Atlantic Avenue. Its mother was also reportedly found suffering from a medical emergency, and she was transported to the hospital.
WJLA
'Very hard to accept': Arlington community rallies around hit-and-run victim's family
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — The Arlington community is rallying around a heartbroken family after a deadly hit-and-run. It happened at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, at the intersection of 2nd Street South and South Old Glebe Road. 7News has learned the victim, 52-year-old Viviana Oxlaj Pérez, had a far-reaching impact in that neighborhood and was a familiar face to many.
Train In Maryland Strikes Tractor-Trailer, Passenger Vehicle: Reports
First responders have been dispatched to a reported train versus tractor-trailer crash in Frederick County, initial reports stated. Alerts were issued shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, regarding a train that struck at least one passenger vehicle, and a tractor-trailer on South Maple Avenue in Brunswick, according to the initial and unconfirmed reports.
fox5dc.com
Police investigate triple stabbing in Gaithersburg
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Three people have been hospitalized after police say a triple stabbing occurred Wednesday night in Gaithersburg. According to Montgomery County police, officers responded to the 700 block of Quince Orchard Road at approximately 9:44 p.m. after receiving a call regarding a stabbing. ◀︎ ▶︎
Driver charged after woman hit, killed in Arlington
Police said they found a driver who is accused of hitting a woman who was on foot, then leaving her with life-threatening injuries Monday night.
Fairfax Parents Condemn Police For Killing Son During Mental Health Crisis: Report
A pair of parents from Fairfax expressed outraged with police who shot their son in the midst of a mental health crisis, Fox 5 DC reports. Body-cam footage shows the moment that 26-year-old Jasper Lynch was shot by police called to the scene by his family, who were worried for his safety, in early July, as previously reported by Daily Voice.
Family of teen found hanging from tree in Maryland fights for death to be reclassified decades later
In 1986, 19-year-old Keith Warren was found hanging from a tree in Silver Spring. His death was ruled a suicide, but according to his family, there is no proof that's what really happened. His sister Sherri Warren says she wants her brother's death to be reclassified as undetermined.
WJLA
Shots fired between cars on Baltimore-Washington Parkway, child injured by debris: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Police are investigating a shooting between two vehicles along Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Prince George's County Tuesday afternoon. The shooting, which initially closed a section of the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway for several hours, occurred where 295 and 50 split around 1:45 p.m.
Wbaltv.com
Capitol police, Metropolitan police make arrests in armed carjackings
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — United States Capitol Police (USCP) and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they made arrests in a number of recent carjackings in the nation’s capital. USCP said shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a patrol officer spotted a stolen Mercedes C-Class driving eastbound on Independence Avenue SE near the U.S. Capitol. […]
Six Shot One Dead in Northeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that left...
