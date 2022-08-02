Narduzzi, players discuss Panthers QB battle

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Pat Narduzzi is not putting any time limitations on when he will name a starting quarterback. Actually, he doesn’t want to make that decision at all.

“I always say this, I don’t care what position it is, if I have to make the decision, we got issues,” Narduzzi said as Pitt opened camp on Monday.

What he means is he wants the player to win it. Their performance on the field should be so good that the team should realize the outcome without him saying it.

“I don’t want controversy,” Narduzzi said. “I want everyone to know that’s the guy. I’m hoping something comes fast. It’s a day-by-day process.”

It’s an interesting decision between Nick Patti, the fifth-year player who’s battled back from injury and waited all this time behind an All-American. And the highly recruited transfer Kedon Slovis, who threw for 3502 yards and 30 touchdowns as a freshman at USC.

“Both guys can sling the rock,” said Pitt receiver Jared Wayne. “We’ve seen tape from both guys. Whoever is back there, we aren’t worried about it. Our job stays the same, our job is to get open and catch the ball and make their job easier. When you have two great options it makes it pretty easy.”

“It’s really just about chemistry at the end of the day,” said Pitt receiver Jaylon Barden. “Kedon and Nick, it’s a hard quarterback battle. I couldn’t tell you who is going to win it. I feel like chemistry is the thing. Regardless of who it is, both of them could get it done at the end of the day.”

While in a similar position to the Steelers in terms of losing a great quarterback, they are handling it a little differently. Narduzzi said they will mix them up between the first and second teams to see how each reacts with the starters. They also are going to be a little more judgmental about every throw they make until they reach a conclusion.

“We are in a competition, so we grade everything,” said Pitt Offensive Coordinator Frank Cignetti. “Which quarterback is going to make the best decisions? You got to be able to complete the ball and minimize turnovers. Every period that we are in we are grading it and evaluating it.”

“They have to go out and execute,” Narduzzi said. “They got to show what they did over the summer has pushed them ahead of the other guy.”

“With these two quarterbacks, they are great players,” said transfer receiver Konata Mumpfield. “They know the game, they know what they are doing. It’s a great battle. I don’t think it will affect us too much, as long as we get open, make the catches we have to make, it’s all going to go good, regardless.”

“We can only control what we can control,” said senior offensive lineman Marcus Minor. “Our focus is to be the best O-line for the people we are blocking for, whoever is back there is back there and we have to do our best job either way.”

Or as fellow offensive lineman Carter Warren simplified.

“They are going to get protected, that’s it.”

Patti is more of a rollout guy who has persevered to have this opportunity. Slovis likes the pocket and has the pedigree. Slovis has played in more than double the games Patti has. Both guys are saying the right things and handling it professionally. But there can only be one starter at the most important position on a football field.

“They are competing every day,” Cignetti said. “It’s a healthy competition. It’s positive energy. They are helping each other on and off the field. We’ll see where it falls.”

When will we find out? Could be next week. Could be the week of their first game. Don’t be surprised if we don’t know the starter until he runs on the field September 1 against the Mountaineers.