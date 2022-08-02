ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Narduzzi, players discuss Panthers QB battle

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49dKxl_0h1nscFR00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Pat Narduzzi is not putting any time limitations on when he will name a starting quarterback. Actually, he doesn’t want to make that decision at all.

“I always say this, I don’t care what position it is, if I have to make the decision, we got issues,” Narduzzi said as Pitt opened camp on Monday.

What he means is he wants the player to win it.  Their performance on the field should be so good that the team should realize the outcome without him saying it.

“I don’t want controversy,” Narduzzi said.  “I want everyone to know that’s the guy.  I’m hoping something comes fast.  It’s a day-by-day process.”

It’s an interesting decision between Nick Patti, the fifth-year player who’s battled back from injury and waited all this time behind an All-American.  And the highly recruited transfer Kedon Slovis, who threw for 3502 yards and 30 touchdowns as a freshman at USC.

“Both guys can sling the rock,” said Pitt receiver Jared Wayne.  “We’ve seen tape from both guys.  Whoever is back there, we aren’t worried about it.  Our job stays the same, our job is to get open and catch the ball and make their job easier.  When you have two great options it makes it pretty easy.”

“It’s really just about chemistry at the end of the day,” said Pitt receiver Jaylon Barden.  “Kedon and Nick, it’s a hard quarterback battle.  I couldn’t tell you who is going to win it.  I feel like chemistry is the thing.  Regardless of who it is, both of them could get it done at the end of the day.”

While in a similar position to the Steelers in terms of losing a great quarterback, they are handling it a little differently.  Narduzzi said they will mix them up between the first and second teams to see how each reacts with the starters.  They also are going to be a little more judgmental about every throw they make until they reach a conclusion.

“We are in a competition, so we grade everything,” said Pitt Offensive Coordinator Frank Cignetti.  “Which quarterback is going to make the best decisions?  You got to be able to complete the ball and minimize turnovers.  Every period that we are in we are grading it and evaluating it.”

“They have to go out and execute,” Narduzzi said.  “They got to show what they did over the summer has pushed them ahead of the other guy.”

“With these two quarterbacks, they are great players,” said transfer receiver Konata Mumpfield.  “They know the game, they know what they are doing.  It’s a great battle.  I don’t think it will affect us too much, as long as we get open, make the catches we have to make, it’s all going to go good, regardless.”

“We can only control what we can control,” said senior offensive lineman Marcus Minor.  “Our focus is to be the best O-line for the people we are blocking for, whoever is back there is back there and we have to do our best job either way.”

Or as fellow offensive lineman Carter Warren simplified.

“They are going to get protected, that’s it.”

Patti is more of a rollout guy who has persevered to have this opportunity.  Slovis likes the pocket and has the pedigree.  Slovis has played in more than double the games Patti has.  Both guys are saying the right things and handling it professionally.  But there can only be one starter at the most important position on a football field.

“They are competing every day,” Cignetti said.  “It’s a healthy competition.  It’s positive energy.  They are helping each other on and off the field.  We’ll see where it falls.”

When will we find out?  Could be next week.  Could be the week of their first game.  Don’t be surprised if we don’t know the starter until he runs on the field September 1 against the Mountaineers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Steelers: Mike Tomlin’s quote on Kenny Pickett is alarming

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is looking for one big thing from Kenny Pickett as the rookie quarterback settles into training camp: Playmaking. First and foremost in 2022, the Steelers need to figure out their quarterback situation for this season, whether it’s Mitchell Trubisky, Mason Rudolph or first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AthlonSports.com

Carolina Panthers Cut Rookie Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Carolina Panthers made a couple roster moves this Tuesday. One move in particular resulted in releasing a rookie wide receiver. This Tuesday, the Panthers signed rookie free-agent cornerback Devin Jones. In a resulting move, the NFC South franchise has cut rookie wide receiver Andrew Parchment. Carolina signed Parchment as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
BlueDevilCountry

Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer

Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp

The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Larry Brown Sports

NFL makes decision on Deshaun Watson appeal

The NFL has made a decision regarding an appeal of the Deshaun Watson discipline. The NFL announced on Wednesday that they will appeal the ruling of Judge Sue L. Robinson. Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grading#Steelers#American Football#Panthers Qb#All American#Usc
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/4: Goodell Decrees, Cooper Returns, and the NFL Devours Logic

The NFL disciplinary process has undoubtedly proven one thing: It’s essentially a waste of time. After days of hearings in front of retired Judge Sue Robinson and weeks of waiting for her decision, the NFL has seemingly decided that it didn’t like the resulting punishment and has elected to throw that part of the ruling away. The NFL has done that through an “appeal” of the decision, which goes straight to, well, the guy who runs the NFL, who will override the prescribed punishment to be closer to whatever it is he wants.
CLEVELAND, OH
Decider.com

‘Thursday Night Football’ Schedule 2022: Here’s When You Can Watch The First ‘TNF’ Game of 2022

The 2022 NFL season officially begins on Thursday, September 8 when the Buffalo Bills travel to Los Angeles to battle the Rams. This year’s Thursday Night Football schedule will be a bit different, with Prime Video becoming the first streaming service to score a season-long exclusive national broadcast streaming deal with the NFL. Prime Video will air 15 regular-season TNF games (and one preseason game), with coverage beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET.
NFL
Daily Advocate

Bradford dropped from football schedules

DARKE — Football programs around the state are currently in the middle of their first few padded practices and are preparing for upcoming scrimmages. For a few local schools, they have changed their schedule weeks before week 1 begins. Tri-Village High School has announced on Twitter that they will...
BLANCHESTER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp

On July 26, Pittsburgh Steelers star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was placed on the NFI list after suffering a wrist injury on vacation when he fell off his bike. Just nine days later, Fitzpatrick is back on the field and ready to roll as of Thursday. Via Brooke Pryor: Minkah Fitzpatrick is off the NFI list […] The post Steelers make major Minkah Fitzpatrick move for training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy