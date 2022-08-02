Red Sox are reportedly showing interest in DFA’d Rays outfielder Brett Phillips

The Red Sox picked up a couple of depth pieces Monday in between trading away starting catcher Christian Vazquez and veteran reliever Jake Diekman.

And they may not be done.

Boston has checked in with the Rays about recently released outfielder Brett Phillips, reports Alex Speier of the Boston Globe . Tampa Bay designated Phillips for assignment Monday after acquiring Jose Siri from the Astros.

The Yankees and Phillies are also interested in Phillips’ services, according to NJ.com 's Brendan Kuty.

Phillips, 28, is in the midst of a putrid offensive season, hitting just .147 with five home runs and 14 RBI in 75 games. His best Major League campaign came last year, when he slashed .206/..300/.427 with 13 home runs in 118 contests.

Phillips’ most notable hit came in Game 4 of the 2020 World Series, when he walked off the Dodgers with a base knock.

A light hitter, Phillips is most valuable when he’s wearing a glove. He’s an excellent defender at all three outfield spots, and has made a couple of sensational plays against the Red Sox in recent years.

Still, with Jackie Bradley Jr. already on the roster, acquiring Phillips, who also bats left-handed, seems a little redundant. On Monday, the Red Sox acquired 34-year-old outfielder Tommy Pham from the Reds and backup catcher Reese McGuire from the White Sox, as well as two of the Astros’ top 30 prospects.

Of course, the Red Sox also dealt Vazquez and Diekman, with more moves expected to come.

They’ll need to do more than bring in Phillips to make up for those loses, and any other key players who could be dealt before 6:00 p.m.