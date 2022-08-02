ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Disney+'s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Confirms Whether It's MCU Phase 4 or 5

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Fact: Phase 4 of the MCU ends with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (in theaters Nov. 11), and Phase 5 begins with Ant-Man 3 (out Feb. 17, 2023).

Fact: Disney+ ‘s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special lands somewhere in between ,coming out this December.

So, to which phase does the Guardians special belong…?

First announced in December 2020 and written/directed by franchise vet James Gunn, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special takes place after the events of Thor: Love and Thunder (now playing) but before the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (hitting theaters May 5, 2023).

Having filmed the special concurrently with Vol. 3 , erstwhile Guardians Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff all reprise their respective film roles, as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Gamora, Drax the Destroyer, Groot, Rocket, Nebula and Mantis.

The roughly 40-minute lark has been described by Gunn as “crazy and fun as can be,” and the storyline reportedly will include a trip to Groot’s home world, Planet X.

And regarding its December premiere relative to the recently delineated MCU phases, Gunn this week confirmed on Twitter, “the Guardians Holiday Special is the epilogue of Phase 4.” He also reiterated that the special is a “must watch” ahead of the third Guardians film.

“Absolutely,” he assured a fan. “There’s a lot of big information in there.”

Want scoop on any Marvel TV series? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

More from TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Why Andor Ditched a Digital Trick Used by Every Star Wars Series Before It

Click here to read the full article. Andor‘s creator turned off the Volume when crafting Disney+’s latest live-action Star Wars series — meaning, he did not use the massive, ultra-HD video wall that deposits actors in the middle of digitally generated environments. The Volume (aka Stagecraft) was first memorably deployed by Disney+’s The Mandalorian, after which The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi both used the virtual, non-practical backdrop. But Andor, which filmed in London, Scotland and other locales, instead exclusively built massive sets and filmed at actual locations. Explaining the filmmaking choice, Andor creator and writer Tony Gilroy clarified for...
MOVIES
TVLine

Road House: Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Movie Reboot for Amazon

Click here to read the full article. The well-coiffed Jake Gyllenhaal will channel the late, well-coiffed Patrick Swayze in Amazon‘s “reimagined take” on the 1989 movie Road House. The original Road House starred Swayze as Dalton, “the best bouncer in the business,” as he navigated professional and personal dramas in a small town in Missouri. The Prime Video flick, written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry and to be directed by Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith), follows a former UFC fighter (played by Gyllenhaal) who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida...
MOVIES
TVLine

Andor Delayed: Disney+ Announces New Premiere Date for Rogue One Prequel — Plus, Watch Full Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Disney+’s newest Star Wars series is arriving later than scheduled. In dropping the full trailer for Andor, its 12-episode Rogue One prequel starring Diego Luna (reprising his role as Cassian Andor), the streamer announced that the series will now premiere Wednesday, September 21. Andor was previously slated to debut on Aug. 31. Perhaps to help soften the blow of the nearly one month delay, Disney+ will be dropping the first three episodes on Sept. 21. Andor will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on the title character’s journey to discover the difference...
MOVIES
TVLine

Batgirl Directors 'Shocked' Movie Won't Ever See the Light of Day

Click here to read the full article. One day after news broke that Warner Bros.’ Batgirl film was being permanently shelved, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah have issued their emotional response. “We are saddened and shocked by the news,” reads a joint statement posted Tuesday by the duo on social media. “We still can’t believe it. As directors, it is critical that our work be shown to audiences, and while the film was far from finished, we wish that fans all over the world would have had the opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves. Maybe one...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Pom Klementieff
Person
Bradley Cooper
Person
James Gunn
Person
Karen Gillan
Person
Chris Pratt
TVLine

Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Responds to HBO Max Cancellation, Thanks Fans for 'Allowing Me to Take on the Cape'

Click here to read the full article. Batgirl star Leslie Grace has broken her silence about the DC Comics movie being scrapped by HBO Max. Grace, who broke out last year in the musical In the Heights, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts on the streamer’s surprising decision not to release the film at all, even though it was already filmed and in post-production. (The film was reportedly the victim of cost-cutting efforts at HBO Max’s parent company, the newly merged Warner Brothers Discovery.) “Querida familia!” Grace wrote. “On the heels of the recent news about our movie Batgirl, I...
MOVIES
TVLine

William Shatner, George Takei Pay Tribute to Star Trek's Nichelle Nichols

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols‘ Star Trek costars are honoring their crewmate after the actress, who played Uhura on the original Trek series, passed away Sunday at the age of 89. William Shatner, who played Captain Kirk alongside Nichols on Star Trek, tweeted: “I am so sorry to hear about the passing of Nichelle. She was a beautiful woman & played an admirable character that did so much for redefining social issues both here in the US & throughout the world. I will certainly miss her. Sending my love and condolences to her family.” George Takei, who played...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Orphan Black Offshoot Echoes Casts Krysten Ritter in Lead Role

Click here to read the full article. Clone Club has an exciting new member: Krysten Ritter (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) will star in Orphan Black: Echoes, an offshoot set in the world of the original BBC America cult fave, TVLine has learned. Premiering in 2023 on streamer AMC+ and AMC Networks’ linear channels, the 10-episode first season is set in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. “It follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Drax The Destroyer#Mcu
TVLine

Nichelle Nichols, Who Played Uhura on Star Trek, Dead at 89

Click here to read the full article. Nichelle Nichols, who originated the role of Uhura on the original Star Trek series, has died, our sister site Variety has confirmed with Nichols’ manager and business partner Gilbert Bell. She was 89. Nichols joined William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy in the main cast of Star Trek when it debuted on NBC in 1966. Nichols played communications officer Nyota Uhura, who helped Captain Kirk and the Enterprise crew make contact with alien lifeforms. Nichols was a trailblazer for Black actors in science fiction: She and Shatner shared the first kiss between a white person and...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Pat Carroll Dead at 95: Emmy Winner Voiced Ursula in The Little Mermaid

Click here to read the full article. Actress and Emmy winner Pat Carroll, the voice of The Little Mermaid‘s Ursula, has died, our sister site Deadline reports. She was 95. Carroll, who was also a Grammy winner, died at her home in Cape Cod, Mass. Saturday while recovering from pneumonia. Best known by modern audiences for voicing the popular Disney villain, Carroll was a frequent film and TV actress who began her work in the late 1940s. She was seen on The Jimmy Durante Show, The Danny Thomas Show, The Red Skelton Hour, Getting Together, Laverne & Shirley, The Mary Tyler Moore Show,...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

She-Hulk Team Teases 'Fun' Side of Daredevil, 'Great Chemistry' Between Actors: 'People Are Gonna Love It'

Click here to read the full article. The team behind Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, though the cat is now out of the bag, isn’t about to shed any light on their plans for Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock aka Daredevil, who was revealed at the very end of the recent trailer below. But they did tout a “fun” time ahead for characters and viewers alike. Appearing virtually at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday, head writer Jessica Gao, series lead Tatiana Maslany and director Kat Coiro all were mum about what exactly goes down between Jennifer “Jen” Walters’...
TV SERIES
TVLine

WBD Boss on Batgirl Cancellation: 'We're Not Going to Put a Movie Out Unless We Believe in It'

Click here to read the full article. “We’re not going to put a movie out unless we believe in it.” David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, repeatedly stated that POV on Thursday afternoon, in the course of answering a post-earnings call question about the decision to shelve the nearly-complete Batgirl movie, which was originally developed for HBO Max and then eyed for a possible theatrical release. “We have done a reset” when it comes to the release strategy behind movies of any kind, Zaslav said. As one part of that, “There will be a team with a 10-year plan...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
TVLine

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin's Hannah Dodd Talks Finale Time Jumps, 'Hard Job' Selling Illicit Romance

Click here to read the full article. The penultimate episode of Lifetime’s Flowers in the Attic: The Origin ended with a bang — literally. Last week’s installment of the limited series found Corrine Foxworth sleeping with her uncle/secret half-brother Christopher, in a shocking twist that portrayer Hannah Dodd had already anticipated. “Having the context of Flowers in the Attic, I knew what was eventually going to happen between those two characters,” Dodd tells TVLine. “Producers said quite early on, ‘You’ve got a really hard job because you’ve got to try and make people want this to happen. And they’re going to be...
TV SERIES
TVLine

It's Official: Keanu Reeves to Star in, EP Devil in the White City Series for Hulu

Click here to read the full article. Hulu on Thursday formally announced that Keanu Reeves will executive-produce and star in Devil in the White City, penned by Castle Rock co-creator Sam Shaw. Based on the best-selling book by Erik Larson, Devil in the White City “tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow,” according to the official logline. Reeves’ casting...
MOVIES
TVLine

Reboot Lands Hulu Release Date — Plus, Get a First Look at Sitcom Satire Starring Keegan-Michael Key

Click here to read the full article. Reboot, Hulu’s forthcoming comedy from Modern Family’s Steve Levitan, officially has a premiere date. Mark your calendars: The first two episodes arrive Tuesday, Sept. 20 with new episodes streaming weekly after that. The streamer also released first-look photos from the series, which you can check out below. Steeped in the irony of the television industry’s continued resolve to reboot hit shows from the past, the satire begins when Hulu reboots an early aughts family sitcom. With its dysfunctional cast forced back together, “they must deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” per the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Grey's Anatomy Recruits Glee Alum Harry Shum Jr. as New Resident

Click here to read the full article. Grey’s Anatomy has found in Glee vet Harry Shum Jr. its fifth and final new resident. Shum is boarding the ABC drama’s upcoming 19th season as Daniel “Blue” Kwan, a sharp-witted, impatient, and brilliant new surgical resident, TVLine has confirmed. “Blue is generous by nature but competitive to a fault, naturally gifted, and used to winning at everything,” per the official character description provided by ABC. “A family crisis interfered with his career plans and now he’s got a lot to prove.” Our sister pub Deadline first reported the news of Shum’s casting. Shum joins fellow...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Emily Deschanel's TV Return, VMAs Performers and More

Click here to read the full article. Bones vet Emily Deschanel will tangle with the Devil in Ohio this fall, when the Netflix limited series premieres on Friday, Sept. 2. In addition to announcing a launch date, the streamer also released the featured first-look images. The eight-episode drama stars Deschanel as midwestern psychiatrist Suzanne Mathis, whose world is turned upside down when she decides to protect Mae, a fragile teenager on the run from a cult. “As Suzanne’s daughter Jules begins to suspect there’s more to Mae’s story, a series of incidents — seemingly brought on by Mae’s presence — leave...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

NBA Great Bill Russell Dead at 88

Click here to read the full article. Bill Russell, one of the NBA’s all-time greatest players and a 11-time champion with the Boston Celtics, has died at the age of 88, his family announced on Sunday. “It is with a very heavy heart we would like to pass along to all of Bill’s friend, fans, & followers: Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at age 88, with his wife, Jeannine, by his side,” his official Twitter feed said. “Arrangements for his memorial service will be announced soon.” A 6-foot-10 shot-blocker, Russell attended the University...
NBA
TVLine

HBO Shows Vinyl, Camping and More Removed From HBO Max

Click here to read the full article. HBO Max’s library of HBO shows is getting smaller: A number of the pay cabler’s past series, including the Martin Scorsese-produced rock and roll drama Vinyl and the Jennifer Garner comedy Camping, have been removed from the streaming service. Along with Vinyl and Camping, HBO Max no longer hosts the Kathryn Hahn miniseries Mrs. Fletcher, the Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson comedy thriller Run and the Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter family drama Here and Now. Additionally, At Home With Amy Sedaris, which ran for three seasons on fellow Warner Bros. Discovery outlet truTV, has...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Chris Sullivan Comedy The Son in Law Not Moving Forward at ABC

Click here to read the full article. Chris Sullivan‘s return to network TV after This Is Us will have to wait: ABC has passed on The Son in Law, a comedy pilot starring Sullivan, TVLine has learned. Sullivan would have played Jake, a divorced, working-class plumbing contractor with a 21-year-old daughter. Jake finds new love with a woman named Asha, who is basically South Asian royalty — but Asha’s controlling parents do not approve of the match. His casting was first announced back in March. There’s more bad news for the This Is Us extended family: ABC is also passing on an...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

TVLine

49K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy