Coroner Called When Garbage Truck Slams In Western PA Home: Reports

The scene of the garbage truck crash into a home. Photo Credit: KDKA CBS 2

One person has died after a garbage truck hit a home in western Pennsylvania on Tuesday, August 2, according to multiple media outlets.

The rollover crash into the home happened in the 300 block of Patton Street, Wilmerding around 4 a.m., reports WPXI.

A second home was damaged in the crash, according to the outlet.

Duquesne Light and People's Gas are on the scene after a gas line was supposedly struck in the crash, WTAE reports.

A medical examiner arrived to the scene of the crash several hours later, according to KDKA.

It is unclear if anyone was home during the crash and the person killed is believed to have been the driver, according to the reports.

