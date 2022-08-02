ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Max Scherzer on streaking Mets: 'It doesn't mean anything…it's just now getting started'

By Ryan Chichester
The Mets have won seven in a row, continue to hold off the defending champs atop the NL East, and are about to welcome back the best pitcher in the game to lead their rotation through the final two months of the regular season.

For those waiting for the Mets to revert back to status quo and come apart, it’s not happening. This team is built to win, and they know it.

“Just look at how we play baseball. Look at the process,” Max Scherzer said. “The offense has picked up, and you’re seeing a lot of consistency in guys and how they’re swinging the bats. Our rotation, our guys have gone out there and consistently thrown up quality starts and giving us a chance to win. Our bullpen has gone out there and given us quality innings, and then we have arguably the best closer in the game in Diaz to shut the door.

“We’re a good team. We know that. But it takes a major league effort every single day to beat our opponent.”

Scherzer, a World Series champion, knows what it means to be around a winning ballclub, but also knows the games that really matter haven’t arrived yet. So, while the Mets are receiving justified praise, they are waiting until October to really prove themselves.

“As good as it's been this year, how we've played, it doesn't mean anything yet because it's just now getting started.” Scherzer said.

