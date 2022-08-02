ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Gods & Goddesses Toga Party at The Battery Atlanta

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KGNF5_0h1nrTDZ00
The Battery Atlanta

Thursday, Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.

DJ Toni K gets the party started for BURN Atlanta’s Toga Party with cigar specials, specialty cocktails and prizes for the best costumes. To make reservations, call 770.485.6990.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Malika Bowling

Secret menu item you must order at Bartcao in Atlanta

Lobster TacosMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Atlanta food lovers - Gas is 4 bucks a gallon. Eggs are 5 bucks a dozen. Inflation is out of control, right?. What's a lobster lover like me supposed to do? Forget about this crustacean goodness and stick to chicken of the sea? Nope bartaco has my back and yours! From now until 9/5 (that's Labor Day), you can get one of their badass lobster filled tacos for less than 7 bucks!! They are $6.85 to be exact.
ATLANTA, GA
Thrillist

The Best Drive-In Movie Theaters Near Atlanta

For many years, the drive-in movie theater was thought to be a thing of the past. They were extremely popular with the Baby Boomer generation of the ‘50s and ‘60s, and became the thing to do for a weekend date, or a night out with family. The outside movie event began to lose its luster as gas prices rose, along with the advent of the VCR and other at-home viewing options. During its peak, there were over 4,000 drive-in theaters across the country. Now, that number sits at a little over 300. The industry has experienced a bit of a renaissance in recent years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and with social distance still being a thing, there is still a market for your good ol’ fashioned outdoor theater.
ATLANTA, GA
discoveratlanta.com

Where to Get the Best Cookies in Atlanta

Whether it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day or time to indulge in a sweets-filled cheat day, you’re in luck. You can never go wrong with stopping to grab something sweet while in Atlanta, especially when the plethora of options makes it so easy. Looking to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day this Aug. 4? Check out some of Atlanta’s best cookie shops below.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
CBS 46

10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black Restaurant Week is Aug. 5-14 and those looking to try out cuisines from various Black cultures can take advantage of several promotions and deals. Tripadvisor teamed up with Black Restaurant Week to highlight 10 of the best Black-owned restaurants Atlanta has to offer. 1. The...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Tequila Pairing Dinner at The Battery Atlanta

Thursday, Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. Good Game is teaming up with the Viva Tequila Master Class Dinner Series to host a dinner and tequila tasting event. Hosted by “Mr. Tequila” Juan Bonilla and featuring an exclusive curated menu, the event will feature four courses of elevated Mexican fare along with a tequila chosen to complement the flavors of the dish. Tickets can be purchased here.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Battery Atlanta#Toga Party#Dj#Gods#Cigar
Atlanta News

New Chicken Salad Chick restaurant opening in Atlanta’s Perimeter area, Aug. 17

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is expanding its reach across Atlanta and bringing more of its famed, fresh fare with the opening of its first Perimeter-area restaurant. Located in Perimeter Marketplace shopping center at 4706 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Bldg B1, Suite 230, the restaurant will host a grand opening on Wednesday,Aug. 17 with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. and doors opening at 10 a.m. The first 100 guests will receive free chicken salad for a year.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
secretatlanta.co

5 Under The Radar Restaurants In The Budding East Atlanta Neighborhood

With Atlanta maintaining its self-proclaimed title as one of the best cities to live in for foodies, we couldn’t help but wonder if there were even more restaurants we could add to our must visit list! After some visits and experiences, we found that East Atlanta has some foodie gems that are typically under the radar. Locals and tourist alike should make it appoint to visit these 5 restaurants right here in Atlanta’s backyard.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

New signage confuses ParkMobile customers in Atlanta

Paying to park on Atlanta streets and in public lots has gotten easier thanks to the city allowing the use of different payment options, but new signage about the change is confusing ParkMobile customers. ParkMobile CEO Jeff Perkins took to LinkedIn this week to let customers know that the signage might have changed, but ParkMobile […] The post New signage confuses ParkMobile customers in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Garden & Gun Club Sunday Supper at The Battery Atlanta

Sunday, Aug. 14 from 5-10 p.m. The Battery Atlanta is honoring the timeless tradition of Sunday suppers with Garden & Gun Club. Each month, Executive Chef Sam Davis and one of the region’s finest culinary talents will collaborate on a ​​three-course dinner paired with wine.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

TSA to host hiring event at Hartsfield Atlanta Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a hiring event at Hartsfield Atlanta International Airport (ATL both Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 10 to assist individuals interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO). The hiring event will take place at...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta has seventh-largest homes in United States

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta has the seventh-largest homes by square footage, according to a new study by Clever Real Estate. The median size of a home in Atlanta is 2,143 square feet. The median square footage across the United States is 2,356 square feet. Memphis has the largest homes...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta’s Fox Theatre announce August events lineup

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s historic Fox Theatre announced its slate of concerts for August, giving music fans plenty of reasons to stop by the Midtown venue. In addition to a variety of music artists, the Fox Theatre will sponsor a live episode of the podcast Pod Save America at the Cobb Energy Center Aug. 13. The slate of concerts is below.
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Seafood Boil Franchise Is Replacing a Local Barbecue Restaurant at Atlantic Station

Grab a bib and roll up those sleeves because another seafood boil restaurant is headed to Atlanta this fall. A franchise location of Arizona-based Angry Crab Shack is taking over the former the Pig and the Pearl space at Atlantic Station. The Pig and the Pearl closed earlier this summer after serving barbecue, smoked oysters, and raw bar dishes for eight years on Atlantic Drive.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
753
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy