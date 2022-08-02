ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

CAL FIRE NEU responds to a “well involved structure fire”

By Matthew Nobert
 3 days ago

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) reported they are currently responding to the Nortec Plant in Placer County for reports of fire.

Additional crews were called for aid to the fire located at 3033 Fiddyment Road by CAL FIRE.

Man shot in the ear and another is facing charges for attempted murder

Units from the Roseville Fire Department and the Lincoln Fire Department responded to CAL FIRE’s call for mutual aid, according to Roseville and Lincoln fire.

CAL FIRE said that “considerable drift smoke” from the plant is impacting Lincoln.

Lincoln Public Safety Chief Matt Alves said that CAL FIRE was reporting trash burning inside of the structure.

The fire was reported contained by CAL FIRE at 8:18 a.m. and firefighters were conducting overhaul operations.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

