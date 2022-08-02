As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths

Read on yachatsnews.com
Oregon withdraws wildfire risk map, will make revisions
The state map that showed residents the risk of their property being impacted by wildfires was removed and will be revised, according to the Oregon State Forester.
yachatsnews.com
Report says it is “feasible” to re-introduce sea otters off Oregon’s coast, but lots of work and many more years needed
A long-awaited federal report says it is “feasible” to reintroduce sea otters to their historical range along parts of the West Coast, including Oregon. The 200-page report, prepared by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under a directive from Congress, does not provide a recommendation as to whether sea otter reintroduction should take place. It does, however, say that sea otters are a “keystone species” that play a fundamental role in the “ecological health of nearshore ecosystems.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4
The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 4, 2022
The 2022 wildfire season has taken off in Oregon and Washington with dozens of fires now reported. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Thursday, August 4, 2022.
Oregon's new wildfire risk map sends some homeowners' insurance rates skyrocketing
PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: On Aug. 4, 2022 the Oregon Department of Forestry announced they're withdrawing their wildfire risk assessment map and will go back to their partners at OSU to create a map that improves the "accuracy of risk classification." They say they'll work with the communities affected and eventually release an updated map, adding: "While we met the bill’s initial deadline for delivering on the map, there wasn’t enough time to allow for the type of local outreach and engagement that people wanted, needed and deserved."
yachatsnews.com
Oregon state forester rescinds new wildfire risk map in response to public, political outcry
On Thursday afternoon, just five weeks after publishing a wildfire risk map, the state Forestry Department axed it. That move follows a chorus of complaints from Republican state lawmakers and residents in southern and eastern Oregon who said the roll out of the map was clumsily handled and led to people losing their property insurance or having premiums doubled. They said the Oregon Department of Forestry was ill-equipped to handle the impacts of the map in the middle of fire season.
KCBY
Missing baby boy found safe with help of PGE employee
PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing baby boy that the Oregon Department of Human Services was looking for has been found safe, the agency said Thursday. DHS put out an alert Tuesday saying it was looking for Kanon Zee, who was born a few weeks ago. The agency said it believed the boy was at risk.
nbc16.com
Oregon staffing shortages exacerbated by housing crisis, survey finds
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a record low rate of unemployment which makes finding workers a challenge for employers statewide. A new statewide market survey suggests that one of the things exacerbating this issue is that "for rent" or "for sale" signs are not keeping up with the number of "help needed signs."
Firefighters gain on deadly McKinney fire south of Oregon border; ‘This is a sleeping giant right now’
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California’s deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend. The McKinney fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained as of Thursday morning and bulldozers and...
yachatsnews.com
Oregon has a housing crisis. Can the next governor help solve it? Three candidates give their views
Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the creation of Oregon’s land-use system. The idea behind the rules for where growth can happen was straightforward: preserve rural lands for rivers, farms and forests and save the development for urban areas within what are now called urban growth boundaries. Signs...
kbnd.com
At Least Seven Apparent Drownings In 12-Day Span
BEND, OR -- More than half a dozen people have died on Oregon waterways in just the past two weeks. The most recent apparent drowning was in Cottage Grove Lake, in Lane County. A 75-year-old man went into the water while boating Tuesday and didn’t resurface. Ashley Massey, with...
WPMI
Renters say someone is repeatedly dropping explosives from Oregon high-rise apartment
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Residents in Portland, Oregon, say someone is dropping explosives from a high-rise apartment complex, endangering people below. These neighbors now want the person to be immediately evicted. Neighbors at Ardea Apartments on the South Waterfront tell KATU it first happened on the Fourth of July...
yachatsnews.com
Big public backlash by property owners forces Oregon Department of Forestry to pull back on wildfire risk map, requirements
Facing public backlash, the Oregon Department of Forestry on Thursday announced it will redraw a map outlining wildfire risk for properties across the state and pause enforcement measures that would eventually require some owners to make improvements to protect their buildings. The announcement comes only about a month after state...
thelundreport.org
Oregon Imposes Rules Forcing Hospitals to Disclose Rationing
Unnerved by ongoing severe staffing shortages at Oregon hospitals, the state has re-imposed temporary rules forcing hospitals to be public and transparent when they declare a staffing crisis and begin rationing care for patients. The rules took effect July 29 and are to remain in place through Jan. 24 of...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits
For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
yachatsnews.com
Iconic beachfront motel Deane’s Oceanfront Lodge gets new owners — and soon a new name and bit of a makeover
Glen and Katherine Aukstikalnis were driving down Highway 101 in November 2009 looking a rental house to buy. Instead, three miles north of Yachats they saw a “For Sale” sign on Deane’s Oceanside Lodge. The 19-room oceanfront motor lodge had sat empty for a year after its...
oregontoday.net
Department of Revenue Gresham office emergency closure today due to broken water line Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council …
Notable Document Award for the 2022 Advisory Report: Oregon Can Do More to Mitigate the Alarming Risk of Domestic Terrorism and Violent Extremist Attacks. EO 22-15 builds on recommendations from the Racial Justice Council’s Procurement and Contracting Equity Workgroup. Flags to fly at half-staff from now until midnight Thursday,...
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
WWEEK
Private Ownership of Ross Island Creates a Safe Harbor for Transient Boaters
Under a broiling late July sun, eight-member crew shells skim across the top of the bottle-green Willamette River like water bugs. Standup paddleboarders glide more slowly on the glassy water. And at the south end of heavily forested Ross Island, a motley flotilla of a dozen and a half cast-off...
