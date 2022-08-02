ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

As coast stays cool, heat wave in rest of Oregon sparks dozens of worker complaints; 14 suspected deaths

Report says it is “feasible” to re-introduce sea otters off Oregon’s coast, but lots of work and many more years needed

A long-awaited federal report says it is “feasible” to reintroduce sea otters to their historical range along parts of the West Coast, including Oregon. The 200-page report, prepared by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under a directive from Congress, does not provide a recommendation as to whether sea otter reintroduction should take place. It does, however, say that sea otters are a “keystone species” that play a fundamental role in the “ecological health of nearshore ecosystems.”
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Central Oregon fire information for Thursday, Aug. 4

The following is information from multiple official agencies about fires in Oregon as of 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4. These include Central Oregon Fire Information, Willamette National Forest and Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. The Cedar Creek Fire, caused by lightning over the area in the last few days,...
OAKRIDGE, OR
KGW

Oregon's new wildfire risk map sends some homeowners' insurance rates skyrocketing

PORTLAND, Ore. — Editor's note: On Aug. 4, 2022 the Oregon Department of Forestry announced they're withdrawing their wildfire risk assessment map and will go back to their partners at OSU to create a map that improves the "accuracy of risk classification." They say they'll work with the communities affected and eventually release an updated map, adding: "While we met the bill’s initial deadline for delivering on the map, there wasn’t enough time to allow for the type of local outreach and engagement that people wanted, needed and deserved."
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

Oregon state forester rescinds new wildfire risk map in response to public, political outcry

On Thursday afternoon, just five weeks after publishing a wildfire risk map, the state Forestry Department axed it. That move follows a chorus of complaints from Republican state lawmakers and residents in southern and eastern Oregon who said the roll out of the map was clumsily handled and led to people losing their property insurance or having premiums doubled. They said the Oregon Department of Forestry was ill-equipped to handle the impacts of the map in the middle of fire season.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Missing baby boy found safe with help of PGE employee

PORTLAND, Ore. — A missing baby boy that the Oregon Department of Human Services was looking for has been found safe, the agency said Thursday. DHS put out an alert Tuesday saying it was looking for Kanon Zee, who was born a few weeks ago. The agency said it believed the boy was at risk.
PORTLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Oregon staffing shortages exacerbated by housing crisis, survey finds

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a record low rate of unemployment which makes finding workers a challenge for employers statewide. A new statewide market survey suggests that one of the things exacerbating this issue is that "for rent" or "for sale" signs are not keeping up with the number of "help needed signs."
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

At Least Seven Apparent Drownings In 12-Day Span

BEND, OR -- More than half a dozen people have died on Oregon waterways in just the past two weeks. The most recent apparent drowning was in Cottage Grove Lake, in Lane County. A 75-year-old man went into the water while boating Tuesday and didn’t resurface. Ashley Massey, with...
LANE COUNTY, OR
yachatsnews.com

Big public backlash by property owners forces Oregon Department of Forestry to pull back on wildfire risk map, requirements

Facing public backlash, the Oregon Department of Forestry on Thursday announced it will redraw a map outlining wildfire risk for properties across the state and pause enforcement measures that would eventually require some owners to make improvements to protect their buildings. The announcement comes only about a month after state...
OREGON STATE
thelundreport.org

Oregon Imposes Rules Forcing Hospitals to Disclose Rationing

Unnerved by ongoing severe staffing shortages at Oregon hospitals, the state has re-imposed temporary rules forcing hospitals to be public and transparent when they declare a staffing crisis and begin rationing care for patients. The rules took effect July 29 and are to remain in place through Jan. 24 of...
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits

For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
OREGON STATE
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned

As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Department of Revenue Gresham office emergency closure today due to broken water line Oregon Recreation Trails Advisory Council …

Notable Document Award for the 2022 Advisory Report: Oregon Can Do More to Mitigate the Alarming Risk of Domestic Terrorism and Violent Extremist Attacks. EO 22-15 builds on recommendations from the Racial Justice Council’s Procurement and Contracting Equity Workgroup. Flags to fly at half-staff from now until midnight Thursday,...
