Ulster County, NY

Ulster County City Lands at Bottom of National List for Homebuyers

I was scanning the news online the other day when I came upon a story on newser.com that kind of surprised me. It was an article about the best cities in the country for prospective homebuyers. The rankings were based on value, how nice the city is, and jobs available. The city at the top of the list is Elkhart, Indiana. That might be surprising to some people, but that wasn’t the part that surprised me.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY

In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
NEWBURGH, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Kingston Center of SUNY Ulster Fall Open House August 10

The Continuing and Professional Education department of SUNY Ulster is holding an Open House on August 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. It will highlight many of the career programs and courses offered this fall, including a new Cut-and-Sew microcredential. The Cut-and-Sew program is ideal for those who want to...
KINGSTON, NY
theexaminernews.com

Putnam Officials Seek Guidance on State Gun Permit Measures

Putnam County officials are seeking answers from Albany on how to implement new laws implemented by the State Legislature last month that will go into effect September 1 regarding gun permits and restrictions on the carrying of concealed weapons. On July 1, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a package of measures...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

What is New York State’s Most Rural County?

You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
TRAVEL
101.5 WPDH

The Rodeo Is Coming to Dutchess County!

Have you ever been to a real live rodeo? I’ve been to a lot of different things… plenty of concerts, races, ball games, but I’ve never been to a rodeo in person. I’ve watched them on television, but from what I’ve heard, there is nothing like the excitement of being at a live rodeo. The thing is, there aren’t a lot of rodeos happening here in the Hudson valley. But that’s about to change.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow

Did you know that the Town of New Paltz has a law that makes all businesses cater to bikers?. The Town of New Paltz is one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley. This cool college town seems to have it all; award-winning restaurants, unique specialty shops, a bustling nightlife scene and close proximity to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state.
NEW PALTZ, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Fire at Ulster County Storage Facility, Some Report Losing Everything

The fire happened on Monday, August 1st. No matter what town you call home in the Hudson Valley, it's likely your town has at least one storage unit facility. Some areas like Poughkeepsie, Wallkill, and Kingston have at least 5 places where people can store the stuff they don't have room for at home. When you store your things at one of these places, you hope that those items will be safe but unfortunately, sometimes bad things can happen.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

‘Teacher Of The Year’ Passes Away Unexpected in Hudson Valley, NY

A "well-loved and respected teacher" from the Hudson Valley passed away unexpectedly a few weeks before the start of the new school year. Michael Ambron, 64, of Fishkill passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie from heart failure, according to his obituary.
HUDSON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York

Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples, the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Missing Newburgh woman found dead

BEEKMAN – A 23-year-old Newburgh woman who was reported missing by her family on August 1, was found dead in a vehicle that was in a small body of water off the Taconic State Park near exit 37 at Interstate 84 in the Town of East Fishkill, State Police said.
NEWBURGH, NY

