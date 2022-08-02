Read on hudsonvalleyone.com
Ulster County City Lands at Bottom of National List for Homebuyers
I was scanning the news online the other day when I came upon a story on newser.com that kind of surprised me. It was an article about the best cities in the country for prospective homebuyers. The rankings were based on value, how nice the city is, and jobs available. The city at the top of the list is Elkhart, Indiana. That might be surprising to some people, but that wasn’t the part that surprised me.
Watch Out: Another Scam Hits Newburgh, NY
In the second time in as many months, residents in Newburgh, NY are reporting a scam targeting homeowners. The detailed deception aims to siphon money away from Facebook users that use a very popular community feature. Local Scams in Newburgh, NY. Back in July, several citizens took to Nextdoor to...
Kingston Center of SUNY Ulster Fall Open House August 10
The Continuing and Professional Education department of SUNY Ulster is holding an Open House on August 10 from 4 to 7 p.m. It will highlight many of the career programs and courses offered this fall, including a new Cut-and-Sew microcredential. The Cut-and-Sew program is ideal for those who want to...
Putnam Officials Seek Guidance on State Gun Permit Measures
Putnam County officials are seeking answers from Albany on how to implement new laws implemented by the State Legislature last month that will go into effect September 1 regarding gun permits and restrictions on the carrying of concealed weapons. On July 1, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a package of measures...
PD: New York Officer Points Loaded Gun At Hudson Valley Pizza Worker
A Hudson Valley corrections officer is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a local pizza worker. On Saturday, July 30, around 10:15 p.m., members from the Saugerties Police Department responded to a 911 call at 106 Josephs Drive in the Town of Saugerties, for a report of a person who pulled a gun on a Domino’s pizza delivery driver.
Mandatory water restrictions go into place in Kingston
The Board of Water Commissioners put volunteer restrictions into place on July 14 but say they are now force to put compulsory limits into effect.
Ulster County to consider policy to prohibit housing inmates from outside the county
KINGSTON – Ulster County is considering an end to a policy of boarding incarcerated individuals transferred from facilities outside the county. The “no more incarceration for profit policy” was briefly discussed during the county legislature’s Law Enforcement and Public Safety Committee session Thursday evening, but no action was taken.
Drought emergency declared in Kingston
Kingston is in the middle of a drought emergency as summer temperatures continue to rise. The drought impasse was declared at Tuesday night's Board of Water Commissioners meeting.
Gov. Hochul announces over 20 investigations into illegal guns in New York state
Hochul said a monthslong investigation led to police apprehending 30 ghost guns, with multiple arrests made.
CSEA members ratify five-year contract with New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement Wednesday.
Who’s Responsible if a Utility Pole Falls in NYS? It Might be You
I was blown away by a recent Facebook post in the Hudson Valley. After some high winds overnight, a New Paltz resident jumped online to ask a question I had never considered before as a homeowner. Owner-Maintained Power Poles in the Hudson Valley, NY. "A power pole in my backyard...
Winning NY Lottery Take 5 Ticket Sold At Convenience Store In Poughkeepsie
A winning lottery ticket valued at more than $19,000 was sold at a convenience store in the Hudson Valley. The Take 5 ticket was sold in Dutchess County at Stewart's Shops, which is located at 6 Manchester Circle in Poughkeepsie, New York Lottery reported on Saturday, July 30. The lottery...
Newburgh family struggles with rat infestation in apartment
The city of Newburgh and a housing agency say they’re trying to figure out what’s causing a sudden infestation of giant rats at an apartment building in the city.
What is New York State’s Most Rural County?
You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
The Rodeo Is Coming to Dutchess County!
Have you ever been to a real live rodeo? I’ve been to a lot of different things… plenty of concerts, races, ball games, but I’ve never been to a rodeo in person. I’ve watched them on television, but from what I’ve heard, there is nothing like the excitement of being at a live rodeo. The thing is, there aren’t a lot of rodeos happening here in the Hudson valley. But that’s about to change.
Bikers Love the Law That All New Paltz Businesses Must Follow
Did you know that the Town of New Paltz has a law that makes all businesses cater to bikers?. The Town of New Paltz is one of the crown jewels of the Hudson Valley. This cool college town seems to have it all; award-winning restaurants, unique specialty shops, a bustling nightlife scene and close proximity to some of the most beautiful hiking trails in the state.
Fire at Ulster County Storage Facility, Some Report Losing Everything
The fire happened on Monday, August 1st. No matter what town you call home in the Hudson Valley, it's likely your town has at least one storage unit facility. Some areas like Poughkeepsie, Wallkill, and Kingston have at least 5 places where people can store the stuff they don't have room for at home. When you store your things at one of these places, you hope that those items will be safe but unfortunately, sometimes bad things can happen.
‘Teacher Of The Year’ Passes Away Unexpected in Hudson Valley, NY
A "well-loved and respected teacher" from the Hudson Valley passed away unexpectedly a few weeks before the start of the new school year. Michael Ambron, 64, of Fishkill passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie from heart failure, according to his obituary.
Polio Found In More Water In Hudson Valley, New York
Health officials are confirming the polio virus was found in a number of samples taken from another county in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, one day after Rockland County confirmed the polio virus was found in wastewater samples, the Orange County Department of Health announced the polio virus was also found in water from two different locations in Orange County.
Missing Newburgh woman found dead
BEEKMAN – A 23-year-old Newburgh woman who was reported missing by her family on August 1, was found dead in a vehicle that was in a small body of water off the Taconic State Park near exit 37 at Interstate 84 in the Town of East Fishkill, State Police said.
