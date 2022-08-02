A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

Read on wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on August 4, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
Mosquito spraying set for Sunday morning in 2 Morris County towns
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be using an All-Terrain vehicle to treat a section of woods in Rockaway, and East Hanover Township Sunday morning. The mosquito spraying will go on from 4:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, August 7,...
Morris County, state, local officials tour Suburban Propane
WHIPPANY, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Board of County Commissioners joined New Jersey legislators, local officials and the Morris County Chamber of Commerce in a tour of Suburban Propane’s Whippany headquarters Wednesday to learn more about the firm’s energy production and clean-energy developments. “We greatly...
Randolph Township family restaurant receives Morris County small business grant
RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Rosie’s Trattoria, the popular Randolph Township family restaurant, received a $15,000 Morris County Small Business Grant Program check Wednesday, as two of the Morris County Board of County Commissioner made a special delivery. The restaurant’s struggle to remain in business during and...
Family of teen swimmer who drowned on N.J. waterfront sues city
The family of a 17-year-old who drowned while swimming in Perth Amboy two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the waterfront was dangerous at the time and city officials did nothing to protect swimmers. John Robert Vazquez, of Perth Amboy, suffered “fatal drowning injuries” on July 9,...
Man accused of stealing used cooking oil in Hunterdon County
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Police have arrested a 40-year-old Essex County man for allegedly stealing used cooking oil Wednesday morning in Readington Township. On August 3, at around 9:13 a.m., the owner of a local business contacted police to report a theft of biodiesel, police said. Upon...
Police investigating armed robbery at Hunterdon County 7-Eleven
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – The Raritan Township Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven in Raritan Township on Sunday night. On July 31, at around 8:54 p.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven, located at 268 Route 202, for a report of an...
Employee accused of stealing money from Hunterdon County business
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – An employee has been arrested for allegedly stealing money from a Readington Township business, police said. On Wednesday, August 3, at around 10:50 p.m., the manager of a local business contacted police to file a theft report, police said. Upon arrival, the manager...
Officials: Road in Northampton County to be closed indefinitely due to sinkhole
PALMER TWP., Pa - Officials announced a road closure after a sinkhole formed under a roadway in Northampton County. Hollo Road, between Vanburen Road in Palmer Township and Prologis Parkway in Lower Nazareth, will be closed indefinitely to all traffic. The closure is due to emergency repairs. Local truck delivery...
Bethlehem Township man died in Gracedale due to neglect, lawsuit says
A Bethlehem Township woman claims her husband died in Northampton County’s nursing home due to neglect, according to her lawsuit. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court says dehydration, malnutrition and bedsores contributed to the death of 72-year-old Robert Raph on Aug. 3, 2020.
Warren and Watchung, NJ under mandatory boil water advisory
WATCHUNG — A water main break prompted New Jersey American Water to issue a mandatory boil water advisory on Wednesday for people in this borough and a neighboring Somerset County township. The break along Carrar Drive in Watchung, between Mountain Boulevard and Glen Eagle Drive, resulted in the utility...
Man pleads guilty to heroin possession, driving with suspended license in Sussex County
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has entered a guilty plea to possession of heroin and driving while suspended, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Danielle R. Erickson, 36, of Newton pled guilty on August 1 to third-degree possession of a controlled dangerous substance...
1 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash in Warren County
HOPE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – New Jersey State police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Thursday morning in Warren County. The crash happened at around 10:50 a.m. on County Route 521 near Dogwood Drive in Hope Township, New Jersey State Police spokesperson Sergeant Philip Curry said. A...
Sycamore Park Playground in Blairstown NJ
Across from an old sycamore tree in quiet Blairstown lies a park unlike any other. Sycamore Park Playground in Blairstown NJ, which opened in 2014, was a dream of the local Moms Club International. With commitment from community members and businesses, countless volunteer hours, and a bit of hard work, their dream has been a wonderful reality for children in Warren County.
Warren County man accused of filing false police report
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Warren County man was charged after he allegedly lied to police about a bank teller stealing his money in Washington Township, police said. On July 27, a Great Meadows man, whose name was not released, alleged that a bank teller had stolen...
Hunterdon County 7-Eleven Worker Struck In Head While Confronting Armed Robbers, Police Say
A 7-Eleven worker in Hunterdon County was struck in the head while attempting to confront three men who had just committed an armed robbery, authorities say. Officers responding to the robbery report at the store on Route 202 in Raritan Township met with an employee who stated that a man had entered with two others and purchased items shortly before 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Lt. Scott Nelson said in a release on Thursday, August 4.
Deena Leary appointed acting Morris County administrator
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Assistant Morris County Administrator Deena Leary has been appointed Acting Administrator by the Morris County Board of County Commissioners, placing her at the helm of county operations and ready to assume the post when long-time Administrator John Bonanni officially retires at year’s end. Leary,...
Car Fire Causes Delays, Shutdowns On Route 80 In Morris County
A car that caught fire on Route 80 caused serious delays and several lane closures in Morris County. The fire broke out on the westbound ramp to Exit 30-Howard Boulevard in Mount Arlington shortly before 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 2, according to 511NJ. All lanes were initially closed, while...
Denville Township declares water emergency
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Denville Township implemented and will strictly enforce mandatory water restrictions for all residential and commercial properties for outdoor water usage pursuant to Section 565-41 of the General Code of the township, authorities said. These restrictions went into effect on Monday and will remain...
1 killed, 1 hurt in Route 202 crash in Hunterdon County, state police say
EAST AMWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 58-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Route 202 in Hunterdon County Tuesday morning that injured one other, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash happened at around 9:44 a.m. on Route 202 north at...
