A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County

A 7-Eleven worker in Hunterdon County was struck in the head while attempting to confront three men who had just committed an armed robbery, authorities say. Officers responding to the robbery report at the store on Route 202 in Raritan Township met with an employee who stated that a man had entered with two others and purchased items shortly before 8:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, Lt. Scott Nelson said in a release on Thursday, August 4.

HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO