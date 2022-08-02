McKinney Fire update | Fire smoke protection | Monkeypox emergency

Read on www.mynspr.org
‘Burn Scars’ | Butte County air quality | School mental health
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Friday, Aug. 5. Interview: Plumas County author writes poetry collection about Dixie Fire. The Dixie Fire devastated the community of Greenville one year ago Thursday. Plumas County author Margaret Elysia Garcia worked in Greenville and lives nearby. In July, she published a poetry collection about the fire called “Burn Scars.” Read the full story.
After Greenville | North State fire risk | Redding short-term rentals
Orland extends water system | McKinney Fire death toll rises | Sanctioned drug-use sites
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Aug. 3. Interview: Orland extends water system to some unincorporated households amid drought. People who depend on a household well are especially vulnerable during drought. Municipal water systems — with their deep wells — usually fare better. That’s why the city of Orland in Glenn County is extending its water system to supply some households outside the city limits.
