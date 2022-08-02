Read on www.everythinglubbock.com
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star CB Jordan Matthews announces decision date
Four star Baton Rouge (LA) Woodlawn cornerback Jordan Matthews announced today that he has decision date set for his commitment. Matthews will decide between Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas on August 15th after making several official and unofficial visits other the summer. Matthews has been a target for the Longhorns for...
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
Burnt Orange Nation
4-star Texas LB target Derion Gullette sets commitment date
Teague linebacker Derion Gullette will announce his commitment on Friday at 3 p.m. Central in a critical recruitment for the Texas Longhorns, one of three finalists for the 6’2, 220-pounder along with the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas A&M Aggies. Gullette announced his finalists last month after taking...
A Couple Moved To The Oldest Modern Home In Louisiana & TikTok Is Obsessed With The Interior
A couple packed up and moved from their "dream" apartment in Austin, TX to the oldest standing modern home in Shreveport, LA. They posted their journey to TikTok on July 25 and users were so excited to see the interior. In the video that received 329.6K views, the creator, Elles...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Texas heatwave: 3 ways it could end and when
Meteorologist David Yeomans breaks down the three ways this summer's 100-degree heat could come to an end — and when each of these may happen.
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
Terry Black's BBQ buys land in Lockhart, 'the barbecue capital of Texas'
The owners will be competing against their own uncle.
MySanAntonio
Ric Flair's 'Wooooo! Wings' now available in SA. Here's what's on the menu
On Monday, the Wooooo! Wings Twitter account said that the company was now open in a number of locations across the U.S., including Nashville, Tenn., San Antonio, Texas, Huntsville, Ala., Jacksonville, Fla. and Tuscaloosa, Ala.. As part of the post, the account retweeted a Monday post from Ric Flair seemingly showing the nature Boy delivering his iconic "wooo" slogan while holding a Woohoo! Wings box emblazoned with his face.
everythinglubbock.com
Tax-Free Weekend in Texas: Back-to-school shopping guide
TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — With a new school year on the horizon and inflation continuing to raise the price of goods, families in several states will have the opportunity this weekend to finish up their back-to-school shopping and save a little money while doing so. Since 1999, Texans have been...
fox7austin.com
This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites know things can get expensive, and a new report reveals just how much it costs to live comfortably in the Capitol City. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released it's 2022 Out of Reach report, which breaks down living costs in each US state. According to...
Texas man kayaks nearly 300 miles from Austin to Gulf
Kyle resident Dylan Mumma kayaked nearly 300 miles from east Austin to Matagorda Bay in the Gulf of Mexico.
everythinglubbock.com
Abbott focuses on key conservative issues at CPAC as race for governor narrows
DALLAS (Nexstar) — Border, business and parents’ rights — those were a few key issues Texas Gov. Greg Abbott focused on during his speech at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). His appearance draws attention as the race for governor between him and Beto O’Rourke...
inforney.com
Prayer post removed after three days
On Monday, the Liberty Hill Independent School District removed a post from its Facebook page after public reaction was divided over the appropriateness of its content. The post, entitled “20 Days of Prayer” was placed on the page by Superintendent Steve Snell on July 29, then removed three days later after it had become a lightning rod for controversy in the community.
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B Purchases Land to Expand Local Presence
San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has purchased land east of Dallas in Rockwall as it continues its expansion in North Texas. The Dallas Morning News reported that H-E-B bought two parcels of land totaling 12 acres on the southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. H-E-B’S spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson confirmed the grocer’s latest purchase but revealed that the company has not yet decided when construction will begin.
Texas murder suspect in custody, found in Colorado
A man wanted in connection to a May 23 Austin murder investigation was arrested Tuesday in Colorado, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.
KSAT 12
San Antonio singer, ‘American Idol’ contestant premieres music video on the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. South Side born and raised and Southside ISD alumni...
You can track two large sharks swimming near Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Sharks are swimming in Texas waters, including two large adult males who have been swimming near the Corpus Christi coastline over the past two months, according to OCEARCH Tracker. A nearly 8-feet-long hammerhead shark weighing 170 pounds was last pinged swimming off the coast near...
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
Another day another win from the Texas Lottery for someone in the Lone Star State.
