Texas State

Burnt Orange Nation

4-star CB Jordan Matthews announces decision date

Four star Baton Rouge (LA) Woodlawn cornerback Jordan Matthews announced today that he has decision date set for his commitment. Matthews will decide between Michigan, Tennessee, and Texas on August 15th after making several official and unofficial visits other the summer. Matthews has been a target for the Longhorns for...
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

4-star Texas LB target Derion Gullette sets commitment date

Teague linebacker Derion Gullette will announce his commitment on Friday at 3 p.m. Central in a critical recruitment for the Texas Longhorns, one of three finalists for the 6'2, 220-pounder along with the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas A&M Aggies. Gullette announced his finalists last month after taking...
AUSTIN, TX
Power 95.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Ric Flair's 'Wooooo! Wings' now available in SA. Here's what's on the menu

On Monday, the Wooooo! Wings Twitter account said that the company was now open in a number of locations across the U.S., including Nashville, Tenn., San Antonio, Texas, Huntsville, Ala., Jacksonville, Fla. and Tuscaloosa, Ala.. As part of the post, the account retweeted a Monday post from Ric Flair seemingly showing the nature Boy delivering his iconic "wooo" slogan while holding a Woohoo! Wings box emblazoned with his face.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Tax-Free Weekend in Texas: Back-to-school shopping guide

TEXAS (KFDX/KJTL) — With a new school year on the horizon and inflation continuing to raise the price of goods, families in several states will have the opportunity this weekend to finish up their back-to-school shopping and save a little money while doing so. Since 1999, Texans have been...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites know things can get expensive, and a new report reveals just how much it costs to live comfortably in the Capitol City. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released it's 2022 Out of Reach report, which breaks down living costs in each US state. According to...
AUSTIN, TX
inforney.com

Prayer post removed after three days

On Monday, the Liberty Hill Independent School District removed a post from its Facebook page after public reaction was divided over the appropriateness of its content. The post, entitled "20 Days of Prayer" was placed on the page by Superintendent Steve Snell on July 29, then removed three days later after it had become a lightning rod for controversy in the community.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Purchases Land to Expand Local Presence

San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has purchased land east of Dallas in Rockwall as it continues its expansion in North Texas. The Dallas Morning News reported that H-E-B bought two parcels of land totaling 12 acres on the southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. H-E-B'S spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson confirmed the grocer's latest purchase but revealed that the company has not yet decided when construction will begin.
DALLAS, TX
