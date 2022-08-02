A six-figure donation will pave the way for creation of a new youth-oriented exhibit inside a long-closed building at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield. The Lincoln Presidential Foundation says the gift came from the M.G. Nelson Family Foundation. While the exact amount of the donation was not disclosed, the money will be used to create the exhibit inside the Corneau House, which sits across the street from the Lincoln family home and is not currently open to the public. The new exhibit, geared toward youth, will focus on the historic neighborhood and the importance of community.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO