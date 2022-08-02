Read on www.wmay.com
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
nowdecatur.com
Last Chance to Register for Crossing Healthcare Volunteer Opportunities at Garden Party
August 4, 2022 – In 2021 a partnership between Crossing Healthcare and University of Illinois Extension yielded 3,534 pounds of produce, which was distributed to prescription produce patients. These patients included individuals with health conditions or food insecurity. 1,012 volunteer hours were spent at the garden. Learn about how that number can grow and all the volunteer opportunities at the Crossing Healthcare Garden by attending the garden party.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Central Park fest revives that Decatur Celebration vibe
DECATUR — The famed Decatur Celebration may be history, but the bands played on once more Sunday afternoon and some of that fun street festival feel was back in the summer air again. The occasion was the first Central Park Music and Art Series, hosted in the city’s small...
wglt.org
'Built to serve all': Bloomington-Normal YMCA is set to open a $24 million facility
YMCA Executive Director B.J. Wilken explained each of the new facility's basketball courts will be named for YMCA values: caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. After nearly a decade of planning and fundraising, the Bloomington-Normal YMCA’s new $24 million facility is set to open. The 76,000-square-foot building at 202 St....
nowdecatur.com
Household Paint Collection Event Returning August 13
August 3, 2022 – Macon County Environmental Management will be hosting a paint collection event on Saturday, August 13 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. This collection is by appointment only at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center at 1750 N. 21st St., Decatur. The Recycling Center is located south of Garfield Ave. and north of Division St. on the east side of 21st St. at the north end of the building with burgundy awnings.
wmay.com
Students Work Together On New Mural
Students from eight Sangamon County high schools are working together to paint a mural linked to the planned artwork for the new downtown Springfield transportation hub. The 40-foot-by-10-foot mural at Southeast High School is based upon a similar work that will go up at the transportation facility next spring. Muralist...
WAND TV
Unclaimed property auction set for Aug 20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs has set the annual Illinois State Fair auction for unclaimed property for Saturday, August 20th. Financial institutions turn over unclaimed assets, frequently from safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer whose office then attempts to locate owners or heirs. People will die and relatives may not be aware the boxes existed. Items that go another 10 years without being claimed are then put up for auction.
wmay.com
Donation Will Allow New Exhibit At Lincoln Home Historic Site
A six-figure donation will pave the way for creation of a new youth-oriented exhibit inside a long-closed building at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield. The Lincoln Presidential Foundation says the gift came from the M.G. Nelson Family Foundation. While the exact amount of the donation was not disclosed, the money will be used to create the exhibit inside the Corneau House, which sits across the street from the Lincoln family home and is not currently open to the public. The new exhibit, geared toward youth, will focus on the historic neighborhood and the importance of community.
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur's Turner Triplets set to turn 75
DECATUR — The Turner Triplets say they have been blessed since they were born 75 years ago. “We know we’re miracle babies,” said Marcy Dillow. “We all know, number one, if it wasn’t for God that we wouldn’t be here.”. Dillow, along with her...
wmay.com
Another Chance to Watch the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes
Have you been out to Robin Roberts Stadium yet to see your local Springfield Lucky Horseshoes baseball team? Time is running out! They have another game tonight (8/4) at 6:30p versus the Quincy Gems. Get more information here.
WAND TV
Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center welcomes back volunteers
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon County Animal Control and Adoption Center announced the return of volunteers. The agency announced on its Facebook page that it is excited for the return of volunteers to the facility. The post read:. "Interested community members are encouraged to submit an application, which...
nowdecatur.com
Macon County Health Department to Hold Back to School Event this Saturday
August 3, 2022 – The Macon County Health Department (MCHD) is hosting a back-to-school event on Saturday, August 6, 2022. The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the health department located at 1221 E. Condit St., Decatur, IL. Macon County students and their families will...
Tiny Illinois Town Dubbed One of the World’s Most Awkwardly Named Cities
There might be a chance you've been to this place. The most awkwardly named city in Illinois is definitely this place and by a long shot. It's such a weird name, it was just listed by Travel Alot as one of the 30 Most Awkwardly Named Cities in the World.
wlds.com
South Jacksonville Board To Vote on Dog Daycare Special Use Permit in September
The South Jacksonville Plans Commission gave the green light for a special cottage business to proceed to the Village Board of Trustees for final approval. Jamie Smith presented a business plan for a dog grooming/dog daycare business to be housed at her residence in the first block of Meadow Lane.
wmay.com
Springfield Roads To Be Treated With Mixture To Extend Their Life
A number of Springfield streets are undergoing road maintenance this week aimed at extending the life of the roadway. The city is applying a substance called reclamite on more than 30 different roadways this week. After it’s sprayed on the road, a light coating of sand or limestone screening is applied, and then swept away one or two days later. The city says vehicles can drive on the roads safely within 15 to 30 minutes after the screening is spread.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Dominic Santomassimo, Lee’Vonte Kelley, Shantel Rogers Niki Fenderson talk about the Backpack Attack on Thee Morris Code
August 3, 2022- Dominic Santomassimo, YMCA executive director, Lee’Vonte Kelley, YMCA intern, Niki Fenderson, board member of the YMCA, & Shantel Rogers, Chief of Communication officer of Walk It Like We Talk It & vice president of Hands of Hearts LLC, joined host Dr. Juanita Morris on Thee Morris Code to talk about the Backpack Attack. Organizations Chico & Southside Improvement Association are also partners on the event. The Backpack Attack will be hosted at the Decatur YMCA, Old King’s Orchard, & Johns Hill Magnet School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
wmay.com
Sangamon County Seeks Return Of Volunteers To Animal Shelter, With Changes
Sangamon County is preparing to welcome volunteers back to the county’s animal shelter. The use of volunteers for dog-walking and other services was suspended back in May, when Animal Control director Greg Largent was fired and an acting director was put in place. At the time, the county said that some volunteers had violated facility rules and had been abusive to staff. The county is now accepting applications for volunteers, a new process which includes an interview with shelter administrators, a criminal background check, and completion of an animal training orientation. Previously, volunteers applied and were screened through various local animal advocacy groups.
newschannel20.com
Springfield streets impacted by treatment work, city warns
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Public Works crews on Tuesday started doing treatment on select city streets called "Reclamite Rejuvenator," which is a preventative maintenance measure that extends the life of the road. The reclamite is sprayed first, then a light coating of sand or limestone screening is spread....
WAND TV
CWLP works to restore power for 861 customers in Springfield after storm
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield City Water, Light and Power report several power outages after the afternoon storm. According to the CWLP high winds, rain and lightning, brought branches across power lines and caused other trouble leading to power outages in Springfield. Crews are currently working to restore power to 861...
