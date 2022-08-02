ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

Last Chance to Register for Crossing Healthcare Volunteer Opportunities at Garden Party

August 4, 2022 – In 2021 a partnership between Crossing Healthcare and University of Illinois Extension yielded 3,534 pounds of produce, which was distributed to prescription produce patients. These patients included individuals with health conditions or food insecurity. 1,012 volunteer hours were spent at the garden. Learn about how that number can grow and all the volunteer opportunities at the Crossing Healthcare Garden by attending the garden party.
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Central Park fest revives that Decatur Celebration vibe

DECATUR — The famed Decatur Celebration may be history, but the bands played on once more Sunday afternoon and some of that fun street festival feel was back in the summer air again. The occasion was the first Central Park Music and Art Series, hosted in the city’s small...
DECATUR, IL
nowdecatur.com

Household Paint Collection Event Returning August 13

August 3, 2022 – Macon County Environmental Management will be hosting a paint collection event on Saturday, August 13 from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. This collection is by appointment only at the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center at 1750 N. 21st St., Decatur. The Recycling Center is located south of Garfield Ave. and north of Division St. on the east side of 21st St. at the north end of the building with burgundy awnings.
MACON COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Students Work Together On New Mural

Students from eight Sangamon County high schools are working together to paint a mural linked to the planned artwork for the new downtown Springfield transportation hub. The 40-foot-by-10-foot mural at Southeast High School is based upon a similar work that will go up at the transportation facility next spring. Muralist...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Unclaimed property auction set for Aug 20

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois Treasurer Mike Frerichs has set the annual Illinois State Fair auction for unclaimed property for Saturday, August 20th. Financial institutions turn over unclaimed assets, frequently from safe deposit boxes, to the Treasurer whose office then attempts to locate owners or heirs. People will die and relatives may not be aware the boxes existed. Items that go another 10 years without being claimed are then put up for auction.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Donation Will Allow New Exhibit At Lincoln Home Historic Site

A six-figure donation will pave the way for creation of a new youth-oriented exhibit inside a long-closed building at the Lincoln Home National Historic Site in Springfield. The Lincoln Presidential Foundation says the gift came from the M.G. Nelson Family Foundation. While the exact amount of the donation was not disclosed, the money will be used to create the exhibit inside the Corneau House, which sits across the street from the Lincoln family home and is not currently open to the public. The new exhibit, geared toward youth, will focus on the historic neighborhood and the importance of community.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur's Turner Triplets set to turn 75

DECATUR — The Turner Triplets say they have been blessed since they were born 75 years ago. “We know we’re miracle babies,” said Marcy Dillow. “We all know, number one, if it wasn’t for God that we wouldn’t be here.”. Dillow, along with her...
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Roads To Be Treated With Mixture To Extend Their Life

A number of Springfield streets are undergoing road maintenance this week aimed at extending the life of the roadway. The city is applying a substance called reclamite on more than 30 different roadways this week. After it’s sprayed on the road, a light coating of sand or limestone screening is applied, and then swept away one or two days later. The city says vehicles can drive on the roads safely within 15 to 30 minutes after the screening is spread.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Dominic Santomassimo, Lee’Vonte Kelley, Shantel Rogers Niki Fenderson talk about the Backpack Attack on Thee Morris Code

August 3, 2022- Dominic Santomassimo, YMCA executive director, Lee’Vonte Kelley, YMCA intern, Niki Fenderson, board member of the YMCA, & Shantel Rogers, Chief of Communication officer of Walk It Like We Talk It & vice president of Hands of Hearts LLC, joined host Dr. Juanita Morris on Thee Morris Code to talk about the Backpack Attack. Organizations Chico & Southside Improvement Association are also partners on the event. The Backpack Attack will be hosted at the Decatur YMCA, Old King’s Orchard, & Johns Hill Magnet School from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
DECATUR, IL
wmay.com

Sangamon County Seeks Return Of Volunteers To Animal Shelter, With Changes

Sangamon County is preparing to welcome volunteers back to the county’s animal shelter. The use of volunteers for dog-walking and other services was suspended back in May, when Animal Control director Greg Largent was fired and an acting director was put in place. At the time, the county said that some volunteers had violated facility rules and had been abusive to staff. The county is now accepting applications for volunteers, a new process which includes an interview with shelter administrators, a criminal background check, and completion of an animal training orientation. Previously, volunteers applied and were screened through various local animal advocacy groups.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Springfield streets impacted by treatment work, city warns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Public Works crews on Tuesday started doing treatment on select city streets called "Reclamite Rejuvenator," which is a preventative maintenance measure that extends the life of the road. The reclamite is sprayed first, then a light coating of sand or limestone screening is spread....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

CWLP works to restore power for 861 customers in Springfield after storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Springfield City Water, Light and Power report several power outages after the afternoon storm. According to the CWLP high winds, rain and lightning, brought branches across power lines and caused other trouble leading to power outages in Springfield. Crews are currently working to restore power to 861...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

