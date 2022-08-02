ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Haven, CT

WestSide Square food truck park and marketplace opens in Hartford

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The city of Hartford has a brand-new food truck park, thanks to an entrepreneurial local couple that saw a vacant parking lot and envisioned a vibrant community space there. Quan and Rebeca Quach recently opened WestSide Square, a food...
HARTFORD, CT
Greenwich office park on west side to gain a new fitness center after P&Z approval for Barry's Bootcamp

GREENWICH — More fitness and sporting facilities are coming to the west end of town. The Planning & Zoning Commission approved an application to allow a new fitness center in the large office complex off Weaver Street and East Putnam Avenue. Barry’s Bootcamp will open there, offering clients “high-intensity interval workouts,” according to the organization.
GREENWICH, CT
Boston developer proposes 230,000-square-foot warehouse in Stratford

STRATFORD — Amid rising demand for storage space, a Boston-based developer is seeking the town’s approval to build a 230,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on the site of an old factory. The real estate firm GFI Partners is proposing to construct the commercial building on a plot of...
STRATFORD, CT
North Haven, CT
Torrington joins pilot recycling program focused on helping users change disposal habits

TORRINGTON — To lower the cost of sending bulky waste like bottles, cans and glass out of state, Torrington is joining a pilot collection program offered by Eye Recycle. Eye Recycle, a Waterbury-based company that provides a collection service for recyclable cans and bottles, was founded by Mike Stallings, who presented his company’s mission to the City Council this week.
TORRINGTON, CT
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Family of bears rescued from Simsbury storm drain

SIMSBURY — A mother bear and her two cubs were rescued from a storm drain in Simsbury this week, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation. Environmental Conservation police with DEEP were called to a neighborhood on Wednesday. Officers originally thought the bear was using the drain to travel or to take a break from the heat, but they soon realized she needed help.
SIMSBURY, CT
Norwich firefighters rescue distressed boater from Thames River

NORWICH — Firefighters rescued a boater in distress on the Thames River Thursday morning, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The 38-foot vessel had run aground on the breakwater, or a barrier on the water to protect the coast from waves, and water was leaking into the boat, Battalion Chief Gregory Despathy said in a news release.
Dogs and smoke detectors help residents escape Stamford blaze, officials say

STAMFORD — Barking dogs and smoke detectors helped alert residents to a blaze that tore through a multi-family Shippan home during the overnight hours Wednesday, officials said. A firefighter was taken to the hospital and later released after falling about 6 feet when the first-floor porch, weakened by the...
STAMFORD, CT
Silver Lane projects inch closer to construction

EAST HARTFORD — Major developments within the Silver Lane corridor inched closer to construction after the Inland and Wetlands Commission approved the plans on July 26. A 439-unit apartment complex at the former Showcase Cinemas site and four buildings on around 300 acres of Rentschler Field will be built if the Planning and Zoning Commission signs off on the projects at its meeting on Aug. 10.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It's the Last Supermoon of 2022

Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
