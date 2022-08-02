Read on www.registercitizen.com
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
WestSide Square food truck park and marketplace opens in Hartford
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The city of Hartford has a brand-new food truck park, thanks to an entrepreneurial local couple that saw a vacant parking lot and envisioned a vibrant community space there. Quan and Rebeca Quach recently opened WestSide Square, a food...
Greenwich to allow 200-seat Greek restaurant to open downtown, but with a ‘reassessment’ in 3 to 6 months
GREENWICH — After months of review, approvals were granted this week for a large new Greek restaurant, bakery and market planned for a site on Lewis Street off Greenwich Avenue. The restaurant will be permitted to operate with 200 seats on weekdays, following the approval by the Planning &...
Greenwich office park on west side to gain a new fitness center after P&Z approval for Barry’s Bootcamp
GREENWICH — More fitness and sporting facilities are coming to the west end of town. The Planning & Zoning Commission approved an application to allow a new fitness center in the large office complex off Weaver Street and East Putnam Avenue. Barry’s Bootcamp will open there, offering clients “high-intensity interval workouts,” according to the organization.
Boston developer proposes 230,000-square-foot warehouse in Stratford
STRATFORD — Amid rising demand for storage space, a Boston-based developer is seeking the town’s approval to build a 230,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center on the site of an old factory. The real estate firm GFI Partners is proposing to construct the commercial building on a plot of...
Two 200-year-old houses in separate towns joined together in Lyme, listed for $1.9M
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Colonial-era homes once on separate properties located several towns away were joined together more than two centuries later. Sitting high on the hill over Hamburg Cove, the brick and salmon-colored home on 83 Joshuatown Road in Lyme on...
Torrington joins pilot recycling program focused on helping users change disposal habits
TORRINGTON — To lower the cost of sending bulky waste like bottles, cans and glass out of state, Torrington is joining a pilot collection program offered by Eye Recycle. Eye Recycle, a Waterbury-based company that provides a collection service for recyclable cans and bottles, was founded by Mike Stallings, who presented his company’s mission to the City Council this week.
Fairfield’s Hazem Mohamed, 26, remembered for love of cars, travel, and making friends laugh
FAIRFIELD — Hazem Mohamed got home from work Tuesday, took a quick shower, and told his family he was going for a quick ride on his motorcycle to get some fresh air. Instead, police later arrived at the family’s home to tell them Mohamed had been fatally injured in a hit-and-run crash less than a mile away.
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators claim in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
12 Connecticut oyster bars for National Oyster Day
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It may have been "a bold man who first ate an oyster," as the quote goes, but Connecticut diners love these fruits of the sea, whether they're served raw on the half shell, grilled or battered and fried. To...
Wahlburgers returning to Connecticut, but not in Fairfield County
The fast casual restaurant chain Wahlburgers, which closed its sole Connecticut eatery in Trumbull during the pandemic, is returning to the state but will not operate in Fairfield County. Wahlburgers’ first foray into the Connecticut dining scene was a restaurant at the Westfair Trumbull Mall, which opened in October 2017...
Family of bears rescued from Simsbury storm drain
SIMSBURY — A mother bear and her two cubs were rescued from a storm drain in Simsbury this week, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation. Environmental Conservation police with DEEP were called to a neighborhood on Wednesday. Officers originally thought the bear was using the drain to travel or to take a break from the heat, but they soon realized she needed help.
Norwich firefighters rescue distressed boater from Thames River
NORWICH — Firefighters rescued a boater in distress on the Thames River Thursday morning, according to the Norwich Fire Department. The 38-foot vessel had run aground on the breakwater, or a barrier on the water to protect the coast from waves, and water was leaking into the boat, Battalion Chief Gregory Despathy said in a news release.
Cicada Killer Wasps Dig In & Take Up Residence in New Fairfield Front Yard
Cicada killer wasps moved into my neighborhood for the third summer in a row, specifically along my walkway in New Fairfield. These giant scary-looking wasps average two inches in length and can be intimidating. But, I can walk down our walkway without getting stung as they fly around me. Look at my photo gallery for the story behind these cicada killers.
Community news: Darien’s Person-to-Person invites chef to be speaker at fundraising luncheon, and more
The nonprofit Person-to-Person is holding its Transforming Lives Luncheon on Oct. 27 at the Hilton Stamford Hotel, 1 First Stamford Place, with chef Lidia Bastianich as the featured guest speaker. Bastianich will be joined on the podium by Debra Ponzek, owner of Aux Delices. The luncheon is a fundraiser to...
Dogs and smoke detectors help residents escape Stamford blaze, officials say
STAMFORD — Barking dogs and smoke detectors helped alert residents to a blaze that tore through a multi-family Shippan home during the overnight hours Wednesday, officials said. A firefighter was taken to the hospital and later released after falling about 6 feet when the first-floor porch, weakened by the...
Video: Bear breaks into West Hartford, Connecticut home multiple times in 1 week
The bear went through the stuff in their kitchen, rummaged through the refrigerator in their garage, and broke a screen door several times in one week.
Silver Lane projects inch closer to construction
EAST HARTFORD — Major developments within the Silver Lane corridor inched closer to construction after the Inland and Wetlands Commission approved the plans on July 26. A 439-unit apartment complex at the former Showcase Cinemas site and four buildings on around 300 acres of Rentschler Field will be built if the Planning and Zoning Commission signs off on the projects at its meeting on Aug. 10.
Doctors warn people to be careful in heat wave if taking certain medications
HARTFORD, Conn. — Some towns and cities across Connecticut reached almost 100 degrees on Thursday. It did not stop some people from being outside since they said winter will be here before we know it. "This heat is going to be booming!" said Julia Rivera of Hartford. Rivera said...
Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022
Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
Scribe
26 High St Apt 2
Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
