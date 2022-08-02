Naked woman found beside car engulfed in flames in Topeka

DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A couple from Indiana was released from the scene of an accident with only minor injuries after hitting a barrier wall along I-70 in Douglas Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that troopers were called to the area of mile marker 189.1 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. around 6:38 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO