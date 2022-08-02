Naked woman found beside car engulfed in flames in Topeka

Read on www.wibw.com
WIBW
Topeka firefighters respond to East Topeka fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a house fire Wednesday night in East Topeka. Topeka Fire officials said they were containing a fire in the 300 block of SE Lime St. A fire investigator was heading to the scene. No further information was provided. Firefighters on scene told 13...
WIBW
Topeka man arrested following skid loader theft, stolen trailer found
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested after a skid steer was stolen in early July, uncovering another trailer stolen out of Missouri. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, of Topeka was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 4, after the theft of a Volvo skid-steer loader from a Holton business on July 21.
WIBW
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital overnight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip arrived at St. Francis just before 11:15 p.m. Thursday. The location of the incident has not been provided, as is whether the shooting was accidental or crime related. We will provide updates as they become available.
WIBW
Stolen carpet flooring cases, industrial painter cost Ogden man $1.8K
OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Carpet flooring cases and an industrial painter were allegedly stolen from an Ogden man, costing him about $1,800. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 100 block of 15th St. in Ogden with reports of a burglary and criminal damage to property.
WIBW
Lawrence woman arrested for meth in Osage Co.
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was arrested with meth allegedly in her possession in Osage Co. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle around milepost 409 on U.S. Highway 56 for a traffic violation. During...
WIBW
Crash brings attention to need for driver caution in construction zones
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A three-vehicle collision on westbound Interstate 70 just north of S.E. 8th Avenue that tied up traffic Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 in downtown Topeka drew attention to the need for driver safety in construction zones. Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Brock Simone said the crash occurred...
WIBW
Westbound I-70 traffic back to normal following crash
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews are working to clear a crash that has impacted westbound I-70 around Topeka. The City of Topeka says on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 4, that a crash between the 6th St. and 8th St. exits on I-70 has impacted the westbound lanes. At 2:50 p.m. city...
WIBW
15-year-old flips SUV on 53rd as construction increases traffic
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As construction in the area has increased traffic on 53rd St. a 15-year-old driver flipped her SUV after overcorrecting on Wednesday afternoon. Officials with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office on the scene told 13 NEWS they were called to the area of SW 53rd St. west of Auburn Rd. just after noon on Wednesday, Aug. 3, with reports of an accident.
WIBW
Indiana couple released with minor injuries following crash on I-70
DOUGLAS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A couple from Indiana was released from the scene of an accident with only minor injuries after hitting a barrier wall along I-70 in Douglas Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that troopers were called to the area of mile marker 189.1 on westbound I-70 in Douglas Co. around 6:38 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
WIBW
Man arrested for third time this week after hitting woman in face with bat
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A man who had been arrested for nonviolent crimes earlier in the week was again arrested Thursday morning after he hit a woman in the face with a baseball bat. The Riley County Police Department says around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called...
WIBW
Hiawatha woman arrested after marijuana found in her home
HIAWATHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Hiawatha woman has been arrested after a search warrant found copious amounts of marijuana in her home. Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office says its Drug Task Force helped the Hiawatha Police Department conduct a search warrant at 414 Pawnee Ave.
WIBW
2 arrested after suspect returns to crime scene, assaults Carbondale officer
CARBONDALE, Kan. (WIBW) - Carbondale Police arrested two people after a domestic battery suspect returned to the scene of the crime and assaulted an officer. The Carbondale Police Department says on Monday night, Aug. 1, officers and Osage Co. EMS were called to the 500 block of N 4th St. with reports of domestic battery.
WIBW
Two arrested after Auburn mail thefts
AUBURN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are behind bars after an Auburn mail theft investigation led officials to a couple in Auburn. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Aug. 3, officials arrested Randi M. Reaney, 37, and Ethan S. Jennings, 31, both of Topeka, after an investigation into alleged mail theft in Auburn.
WIBW
Topeka woman convicted in 2021 murder in SE Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was convicted in the 2021 murder of Kirsty Ann Craig-Rodriguez on Wednesday. Harlee Elizabeth Borders, 23, of Topeka was convicted of 1st-degree murder, attempted 1st-degree murder, aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated endangering a child. District Attorney Mike Kagay said his office will seek a sentence of more than 50 years.
WIBW
Machete stolen from vehicle, moped taken in Manhattan
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A machete was stolen from a man’s vehicle in Manhattan as the thief made off with his moped as well. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers were called to the 2200 block of Northview Dr. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary and theft.
WIBW
Riley Co. officials search for man considered armed and dangerous
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for a man considered to be armed and dangerous in connection with an aggravated robbery in which a 15-year-old has also been arrested. The Riley Co. Police Department says on Thursday, Aug. 4, that officials are attempting to locate Malachi Fielder,...
WIBW
Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
WIBW
KU Defense 2022
Topeka man behind Riley Co. bars after woman allegedly held against her will. A Topeka infectious disease specialist updates how we're living with COVID-19. LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center celebrates their 3 week fundraising LifeHouse Heroes Campaign.
WIBW
Attempted traffic stop, abandoned truck discovery lead to man’s arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials arrested a man connected to a spray-painted truck found abandoned by officers after it recklessly sped away from a traffic stop. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers saw a spray-painted Toyota commit several traffic violations in the area of SE 25th St. and Monroe.
WIBW
Two slashed tires cost Manhattan woman $500
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman will need to spend about $500 to replace two tires on her vehicle that were slashed. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, officers were called to the 3500 block of Mintons Landing in Manhattan with reports of criminal damage to property.
