Case Files: Family urges someone to come forward with information on the murder of Cethus Jay Manning

Ohio parents accused of hog-tying 12-year-old child in motel room
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — An Ohio couple is accused of hog-tying a 12-year-old child for more than nine hours, authorities said. Jason Lars Sosnowicz, 42, and Tabetha Marie Sosnowicz, 38, both of Northwood, were arrested July 29 and charged with endangering children/administering corporal punishment, according to Wood County Sheriff’s Office online booking records.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Officials looking for suspect involved with a Washtenaw County murder
DETROIT – Officials are looking for a suspect who was involved in a murder that took place in Washtenaw County. According to The U.S. Marshals-led Detroit Fugitive Apprehension Team, 19-year-old Coreyon Brown was involved in a shooting that took place on June 28 in Ypsilanti. Officials reported that Brown...
13abc.com
Former Erie County Sheriff Sergeant charged with deprivation of rights
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - First Assistant U.S. Attorney Michelle Baeppler has announced that a former Sergeant with the Erie County Sheriff’s Office has been charged in in a one-count indictment with deprivation of rights. The indictment states that Adam Bess, 34, of Sandusky is accused of choking a...
nbc24.com
Toledo woman charged in death of her impaired daughter
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police detectives have apprehended a woman they believe is connected to the April 24 death of her daughter. According to a press release from the Police Department, officers responded to a reported deceased person on Chase Street at 9:48 p.m. On scene they found the...
hometownstations.com
Discovery hearing held for man suspected of fatally striking Officer Francis
The man believed to be the driver of the car that hit Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis back in March appeared in Hancock County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday. Emin Johnson appeared in court where his lawyer and the state went over documents that are not available yet in his case. The state explained that the DNA report, as well as the crash incident report, have not been finalized and released to both parties, further stating that it could take more than a week to get the necessary documents to have the case proceed. Johnson's lawyer also shared that a plea offer has not yet been made to his client and that they intend to sign a speedy trial waiver to help the court.
ClickOnDetroit.com
41-year-old man charged with reporting fake armed robbery in Monroe County
NEWPORT, Mich. – A 41-year-old man has been charged with reporting an armed robbery that turned out to be fake in Monroe County. Deputies were called around 4:30 a.m. Thursday (Aug. 4) to a home in the 8000 block of Swan Creek Road in Newport, according to authorities. A...
cleveland19.com
2 Sandusky residents charged in relation to previously missing 12-year-old
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sandusky Police have charged Taylor Lavigne, 29, and Tyler Litz, 27, for their roles in the case of Austin Lauer - a 12 year-old autistic boy from Lorain who was missing for nearly two weeks. [ Police say criminal charges possible in case of missing autistic...
Toledo mother charged in daughter's death ruled homicide due to 'chronic neglect'
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo mother was charged with involuntary manslaughter and "failing to provide for a functionally impaired person" in the death of her 18-year-old daughter, Baili Cowell, in April. Cowell's death was ruled a homicide due to "chronic neglect," according to the Lucas County Coroner's Office. She...
13abc.com
Man charged for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was arrested for allegedly shooting his sister in the foot. According to court documents, Matthew Barrett Jr. was arrested on a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting a woman in the foot with a pistol in the 1500 block of South Ave. on July 29. Police at the scene told 13abc the female victim said the suspect was her brother.
Body found in Erie Township ditch Thursday night
OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio — A body was found in a ditch nearby Rymers Road, northeast of the Ottawa County Fairgrounds in Erie Township, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said. Foul play is suspected, but not confirmed, according to the Sheriff's Office. The scene is under early investigation.
13abc.com
Man indicted in deadly Alexis Rd. crash in May
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An Erie, Michigan man was indicted Thursday in connection to a fatal car crash in Toledo earlier this year. A Lucas County grand jury indicted Joshua Whitaker on two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault, and vehicular assault charges on Thursday. Whitaker is facing...
13abc.com
Toledo School for the Arts mourns the death of alumnus
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last Friday Toledo Police responded to reports of a person shot near Byrne and Gibralter Heights, when they arrived they found 29-year-old Dominick Barnett suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to UTMC where he was pronounced dead. Dominick was a son, brother,...
12-year-old found hog tied in Northwood hotel room; Parents arrested
NORTHWOOD, Ohio — A Wood County couple is in jail and facing charges after hog-tying a child for over nine hours. Jason and Tabetha Sosnowicz were arrested July 22 at the Baymont hotel on Oregon Road in Northwood. According to court documents, police received a call stating a child may have been tied up in one of the rooms.
13abc.com
Northwood parents accused of hog-tying child, leaving him bound for hours
Ohioans had to hold two elections because of the state's redistricting fight. Voters have the chance to alter the path of Ohio's map mess in November.
huroninsider.com
Two charged following bar fight in downtown Sandusky
SANDUSKY – Two individuals were charged early Sunday morning following a fight at Daly’s Pub in Sandusky. According to the report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to the bar at 12:40AM for the second time that morning, for a report of a fight. About 15 minutes earlier, police issued a warning s for disorderly behavior to Trae Caffey, 27, of Sandusky.
13abc.com
Mother arrested, charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of her teenage child
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter Wednesday after her 18-year-old daughter was found dead. Police said the teenager was “functionally-impaired.”. According to Toledo Police, on April 24, 2022, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Chase Street after receiving a call...
Fremont taco stand owner arrested on drug charges
FREMONT, Ohio — A Fremont taco stand owner is facing drug charges after his business and residence were raided Wednesday. The Sandusky and Ottawa County Drug Task Force executed search warrants at the Vasquez Taco Stand at the corner of West State Street and Clover Street and a residence in the 600 block of South Park Avenue. Both properties are owned by Octavio Vasquez.
fox2detroit.com
Husband arrested in Southgate woman's murder, moving body to Superior Township
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A normally peaceful Southgate neighborhood turned into a crime scene on Walter near Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Police say that a missing persons investigation led to a husband confessing to killing his wife. The family tells us the victim is Ileana Luna. Luna's loved ones who...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police arrest driver wanted for hit-and-run death of father after gentleman's club argument
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday to announce the arrest of a man wanted for the intentional hit-and-run death of a Detroit father who was killed after trying to protect a woman at a gentleman's club on 8 Mile.
