WALA-TV FOX10
High school football player collapses, dies during practice
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A high school student in Mississippi died after he collapsed on the field during football practice on Monday. The Brandon High School community is in shock following the sudden death of 17-year-old Phillip Laster Jr. He was just weeks away from starting his senior year and was determined to help his football team win the state title.
Former Jackson police officer found guilty in connection to death of George Robinson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was found guilty in connection to the January 2019 death of George Robinson, 62. On Thursday, the jury found Anthony Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter. He will be sentenced in two weeks. Two other police officers, Desmond Barney and Lincoln Lampley, were charged in connection […]
WLBT
Jury finds former JPD officer guilty in beating death of George Robinson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An emotional scene in the Hinds County Circuit Court Thursday after a former Jackson Police officer was found guilty in the beating death of George Robinson. Thursday, a jury found Anthony Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter. He was taken into custody by the Hinds County...
vicksburgnews.com
Crash claims the lives of two high school football players
Two Mississippi High School football players died on Monday morning in a wreck in Madison County. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland reported that at around 4 a.m. on Monday, the two teens were in a sport utility vehicle and lost control, flipped the vehicle and collided with a tree. The...
Woman dies after crash on Bailey Avenue in Jackson
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated following new information from authorities. They initially said the victim suffered a gunshot wound. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old female died Wednesday morning. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the incident happened just before 4:00 a.m. on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street. When […]
WLBT
16-year-old becomes first female Eagle Scout in the Jackson Metro
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenage girl in the Jackson Metro has become one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the region. Be Prepared - that has been the Scouts of America’s motto since 1908. But little did 16-year-old Katie Notbohm know that she, a female, would also live by that motto.
MHP vehicle shot multiple times in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper’s vehicle was shot in Vicksburg overnight. Police Chief Penny Jones told Vicksburg Daily News that the shooting happened on 1st Avenue. The trooper told police that they were awakened by shots fired in their driveway. The rear driver side window was […]
Man arrested for attempted murder in Brookhaven
UPDATE: 08/05/2022 10:10 a.m. BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police said Lawrence Terrell Buie has been taken into custody. BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are searching for a man who is wanted on an attempted murder charge. Police said Lawrence Terrell Buie (Dino) is also wanted on a being a felon in possession of […]
Terry Road ramp to I-20 East now open to drivers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced crews reopened the Terry Road ramp to Interstate 20 east. Crews initially closed the ramp due a bridge replacement project in the area. Starting August 4, drivers can now use the ramp to travel across the new I-20 eastbound bridge. Work began […]
WAPT
JPD investigating death of 18-year-old woman
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said police responded to a crash on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday. He said they found Tawhia Bell unresponsive in a black 2013 Honda Accord. Anyone with information...
Bond set for suspect accused of killing man on Highway 25 in Rankin County
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of the shooting death of a man on Highway 25 in Rankin County is facing a first degree murder charge. A preliminary hearing was held on Tuesday, August 2 for 18-year-old Cortland Miekel Phlegm, of Ridgeland. Authorities said he killed 40-year-old William Nicholas Cardin, of Carthage, near Lone […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Jackson, MS – Victims Injured in Collision on I-55 near Woodrow Wilson Ave
Paramedics were on-site to provide necessary medical aid to the injured parties. Ambulances were stationed nearby to transport any victims requiring additional treatment to local hospitals. The identities of the involved parties have not been disclosed. No further updates on the conditions of the injured parties have been provided. Local...
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle shot in Vicksburg driveway
The Vicksburg Police Department responded to a possible burglary in the 200 block of First Avenue Tuesday night that resulted in bullet holes in the patrol car of a Highway Patrol trooper living in the home. According to Police Chief Penny Jones, contact was made with a Mississippi Highway Patrol...
WLBT
Man found dead laying in grass on I-20 east and Highway 18 in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was found laying in the grass on Interstate 20 and Highway 18 in Jackson. JPD says 39-year-old Leo Stewart was found unresponsive with no obvious signs of trauma being located. This is an ongoing investigation. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here...
Two Mississippi teens killed in early morning crash
Friends and family gathered outside Germantown High School in Madison County Tuesday night to remember the lives of two teens killed in early Monday morning crash. The large gathering held a candlelight vigil in front of the school building that one of the students attended. Armond Littleton, 15, and Tyrese...
bobgermanylaw.com
Flora, MS – Two Teens Killed in Rollover Crash on Gus Green Rd
The two victims were reportedly traveling in a vehicle on the roadway when the car left the road and hit a tree. Both occupants suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased parties were later identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. Both victims were students at Germantown High School.
Mississippi woman sentenced for hiring and paying hit man in bitcoin to kill ex-husband
JACKSON, Miss. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old woman was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for hiring a hit man to kill her ex-husband. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi, Jessica Sledge used the internet, her cellphone, and the Whatsapp application between September 2021 and November 2021 to hire the hit man. Sledge was actually speaking with an FBI special agent posing as an assassin.
WAPT
Four homicides reported in one weekend in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened between Friday and Sunday. According to police, Morris Stamps, 35, was found dead Sunday in an abandoned house on Lee Street, marking the city's 84th homicide of 2022. This time last year, Jackson reached 87 homicides. This...
Madison County Journal
Golf cart stolen from Cypress Lake home
MADISON — Police are looking for a golf cart reported stolen from an open garage at Cypress Lake over the weekend. Investigators are reviewing security video from the area but have come up empty as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Capt. Kevin Newman. “There are no leads or suspects...
WAPT
Hinds County undersheriff demoted, suspended
JACKSON, Miss. — Undersheriff Alan White was demoted last week to the rank of sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. White was also suspended a week without pay. Jones said White was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation that was launched by the...
