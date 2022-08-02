JACKSON, Miss. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old woman was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for hiring a hit man to kill her ex-husband. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi, Jessica Sledge used the internet, her cellphone, and the Whatsapp application between September 2021 and November 2021 to hire the hit man. Sledge was actually speaking with an FBI special agent posing as an assassin.

