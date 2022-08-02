ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

WALA-TV FOX10

High school football player collapses, dies during practice

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A high school student in Mississippi died after he collapsed on the field during football practice on Monday. The Brandon High School community is in shock following the sudden death of 17-year-old Phillip Laster Jr. He was just weeks away from starting his senior year and was determined to help his football team win the state title.
BRANDON, MS
WLBT

Jury finds former JPD officer guilty in beating death of George Robinson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An emotional scene in the Hinds County Circuit Court Thursday after a former Jackson Police officer was found guilty in the beating death of George Robinson. Thursday, a jury found Anthony Fox guilty of culpable negligence manslaughter. He was taken into custody by the Hinds County...
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Crash claims the lives of two high school football players

Two Mississippi High School football players died on Monday morning in a wreck in Madison County. Madison County Coroner Alex Breeland reported that at around 4 a.m. on Monday, the two teens were in a sport utility vehicle and lost control, flipped the vehicle and collided with a tree. The...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Brandon, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies after crash on Bailey Avenue in Jackson

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated following new information from authorities. They initially said the victim suffered a gunshot wound. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after an 18-year-old female died Wednesday morning. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the incident happened just before 4:00 a.m. on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street. When […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

16-year-old becomes first female Eagle Scout in the Jackson Metro

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenage girl in the Jackson Metro has become one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the region. Be Prepared - that has been the Scouts of America’s motto since 1908. But little did 16-year-old Katie Notbohm know that she, a female, would also live by that motto.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MHP vehicle shot multiple times in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigating after a Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) trooper’s vehicle was shot in Vicksburg overnight. Police Chief Penny Jones told Vicksburg Daily News that the shooting happened on 1st Avenue. The trooper told police that they were awakened by shots fired in their driveway. The rear driver side window was […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for attempted murder in Brookhaven

UPDATE: 08/05/2022 10:10 a.m. BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police said Lawrence Terrell Buie has been taken into custody. BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Brookhaven police are searching for a man who is wanted on an attempted murder charge. Police said Lawrence Terrell Buie (Dino) is also wanted on a being a felon in possession of […]
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Terry Road ramp to I-20 East now open to drivers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced crews reopened the Terry Road ramp to Interstate 20 east. Crews initially closed the ramp due a bridge replacement project in the area. Starting August 4, drivers can now use the ramp to travel across the new I-20 eastbound bridge. Work began […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

JPD investigating death of 18-year-old woman

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said police responded to a crash on Bailey Avenue and Oak Street at 3:58 a.m. Wednesday. He said they found Tawhia Bell unresponsive in a black 2013 Honda Accord. Anyone with information...
JACKSON, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Jackson, MS – Victims Injured in Collision on I-55 near Woodrow Wilson Ave

Paramedics were on-site to provide necessary medical aid to the injured parties. Ambulances were stationed nearby to transport any victims requiring additional treatment to local hospitals. The identities of the involved parties have not been disclosed. No further updates on the conditions of the injured parties have been provided. Local...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Mississippi Highway Patrol vehicle shot in Vicksburg driveway

The Vicksburg Police Department responded to a possible burglary in the 200 block of First Avenue Tuesday night that resulted in bullet holes in the patrol car of a Highway Patrol trooper living in the home. According to Police Chief Penny Jones, contact was made with a Mississippi Highway Patrol...
VICKSBURG, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Flora, MS – Two Teens Killed in Rollover Crash on Gus Green Rd

The two victims were reportedly traveling in a vehicle on the roadway when the car left the road and hit a tree. Both occupants suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. The deceased parties were later identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy. Both victims were students at Germantown High School.
FLORA, MS
truecrimedaily

Mississippi woman sentenced for hiring and paying hit man in bitcoin to kill ex-husband

JACKSON, Miss. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old woman was recently sentenced to 10 years in prison for hiring a hit man to kill her ex-husband. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi, Jessica Sledge used the internet, her cellphone, and the Whatsapp application between September 2021 and November 2021 to hire the hit man. Sledge was actually speaking with an FBI special agent posing as an assassin.
BRANDON, MS
WAPT

Four homicides reported in one weekend in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating four separate homicides that happened between Friday and Sunday. According to police, Morris Stamps, 35, was found dead Sunday in an abandoned house on Lee Street, marking the city's 84th homicide of 2022. This time last year, Jackson reached 87 homicides. This...
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Golf cart stolen from Cypress Lake home

MADISON — Police are looking for a golf cart reported stolen from an open garage at Cypress Lake over the weekend. Investigators are reviewing security video from the area but have come up empty as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Capt. Kevin Newman. “There are no leads or suspects...
MADISON, MS
WAPT

Hinds County undersheriff demoted, suspended

JACKSON, Miss. — Undersheriff Alan White was demoted last week to the rank of sergeant with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Tyree Jones said. White was also suspended a week without pay. Jones said White was the subject of an ongoing internal investigation that was launched by the...
HINDS COUNTY, MS

