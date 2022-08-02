Lee County Commissioners to discuss proposed changes to Farmers Markets

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Today, the Lee County Government is set to discuss proposed changes to Farmers Markets In Unincorporated Lee County.

Items to be discussed are possibly allowing farmers markets like Lakes Park to be open all year long. Current regulations permit farmers’ markets to operate between the months of October and April. Permitting farmers’ markets all year assures consistency with other local jurisdictions. Commissioners also plan to discuss the prohibited items and vendors that include used goods, antiques, collectibles, and all other goods and services.

However, there is a possibility to add fine art, arts and crafts, jewelry, apparel, and booths operated by local businesses, non-profits, and local governments to the list of permitted vendors.

County officials said today’s action would be to direct staff to take the proposed Farmers Market language/changes through the committee review process. That would involve three different board-appointed committees at which public comment can be taken. Then it would come back to the board. Those committees meet in August and September. It will be fall time before the Board does any final consideration.

County officials say this idea comes from hopefully allowing people who provide services the opportunity to make more money.

Today they are asking the people who brought the idea to the commission to provide a cleaner copy and clearer vision with what they want the commission to vote on in order for them to get this ball rolling.

This item will go to a committee for permission on zoning and laws before it goes back to the Board of Commissioners.

