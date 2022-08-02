ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Blue Ocean Technologies Integrates With Broadridge, Unlocking 'After-Market Access'

By Renato Capelj
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
MARKETS
Benzinga

What Are Whales Doing With SIGA Technologies

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on SIGA Technologies SIGA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $42M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $42,558,746 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NvAbUhjXL9vjYuADLENHNvFExzzXw27Sg. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

$1 Million Bet On This Stock? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Access#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Broadridge#Nyfix
Benzinga

1,175 ETH Worth $1M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 1,175.17 Ether ETH/USD worth $1,960,122, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,667.95), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

An Unlikely Match - What's Moving Crypto

With the Merge approaching, Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service saw 378,000 new domain registrations last month. There are now over 1.8 million .eth addresses owned. Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor is stepping down as CEO of MicroStrategy MSTR so he can focus more on the cryptocurrency. The enterprise-software maker reported a loss of over $1 billion related to its Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings in Q2.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Lowe's Companies?

Lowe's Companies's (NYSE:LOW) short percent of float has risen 5.43% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 12.39 million shares sold short, which is 1.94% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
STOCKS
Benzinga

BlackRock offers Bitcoin – is the tide turning?

Yesterday, it was announced that BlackRock BLK, the world’s largest investment management company with $10 trillion of assets under management, is offering clients direct access to crypto, starting with Bitcoin BTC/USD. This move shows how far the industry has come since BlackRock CEO, Larry Fink, said in 2017 -...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology PDSB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PDS Biotechnology will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.28. PDS Biotechnology bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Where Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 8 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $301.0 with a high of $365.00 and a low of $256.00.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems DCTH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Delcath Systems will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.95. Delcath Systems bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home VVNT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vivint Smart Home will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.35. Vivint Smart Home bulls will hope to hear the company...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For MRC Global

MRC Global MRC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that MRC Global will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25. MRC Global bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Switch

Switch SWCH is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Switch will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. Switch bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
66K+
Followers
155K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy